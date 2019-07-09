Community News Feature Stories Local News State News National News
PLEASANTVILLE – What started out as a pitchers’ duel Monday on the Hilltop soon turned into a long night for Titusville’s 12-U Little All-Stars, as they fell to Knox-Rimersburg-Emlenton 10-1. Comments (0)
Actors donned their costumes for the first time on Monday in preparation for Titusville Summer Theater’s production of “Shrek: The Musical.” According to music director Jerry Knickerbocker, this was the first of several dress rehearsals prior to the start of the show on July 11.
