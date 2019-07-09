Titusville Herald: First Daily Newspaper in the Pennsylvania Oil Region

Crawford County votes verified

The Crawford County Election Board gave final certification to the ballots cast in the 2019 primary election on Tuesday morning.

<p>Ian Best belts out the opening number of ‘Shrek: The Musical’ dressed as the show’s titular character. Best said he was eager to take on the challenge of portraying the ogre, originally voiced by Mike Myers in the 2001 film from which the show is based.</p>

Cast of ’Shrek: The Musical’ prepares for opening night

Actors donned their costumes for the first time on Monday in preparation for Titusville Summer Theater’s production of “Shrek: The Musical.” According to music director Jerry Knickerbocker, this was the first of several dress rehearsals prior to the start of the show on July 11.

Stocks

