Pleasantville Community Church plans chili cook off for Oct. 5

“They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength.” Isaiah reminded people of God’s power and that his promises never fail. Too often, people want something and they want it now. We don’t want to wait. We don’t want to continue in a difficult situation, but if we are patient, God has a solution that is much better than anything we could come up with. We just need to slow down and wait.

Life has changed so much over the years. Senior citizens look back at the years when they were young and life was so much different. It was a quieter, slower world. Now, all the new, modern conveniences are supposed to make life easier, but everything is at such a fast pace. Many people become exhausted and frustrated with the frantic whirlwind of living. People rush around trying to do this and that and everything they have to get done, without realizing they are creating their own hectic lifestyle. Sometimes, people just need to learn the discipline of slowing down, of pacing themselves and let God in so he can lead them.

A first-grader wondered why her father came home with a briefcase full of papers every night, and she asked her mother about it. The mother explained, “Daddy, has so much to do that he can’t finish it all at the office. That’s why he has to bring work home at night.”

Knowing how things were at school, she asked, “Why don’t they put him in a slower group?”

Today, most people need to get into a slower group. God made people to function efficiently at a pace uniquely suited to one’s temperament, talents and energies, but people become driven by worry, greed, ambition or an inflated idea of their own abilities. They lose step with God, and relief only comes when they cast their care upon him and trust him completely.

Life’s race isn’t always won by those who are in front. Victory is reserved for those who run and are not weary, who walk and do not faint. They are the ones who wait upon the Lord.

Four months from today is Christmas. It is a special time of year and many people make special plans. I love Christmas and can enjoy Christmas music and movies all through the year, but it is also important to make time for today. Time goes by so fast, let’s not rush it. Some companies insist their stores have Christmas items out around Labor Day. Then, the day after Christmas, Valentines are out. Let’s take time now to enjoy the back to school activities, the harvest celebrations and every day life. Remember Thanksgiving and what it means. Christmas doesn’t end on Dece. 26. You can keep it in your heart all year, and still have time for living each day. Slow down and enjoy each day.

Recent events

— Faith Community Church had a chili dinner after worship service on Sunday, and about 30 were present for the meal. Members had been encouraged to bring a quart or two of chili, and they were all put together. It was “so good” and some said it was “the best chili they ever had.” Many felt that by mixing them all together, they got the best flavor. For those who didn’t like chili, there was homemade vegetable soup and hot dogs were also served.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God had a corn roast Saturday evening at their pavilion. Pastor Fred Frye and his wife, Robin, brought their 10-month old puppy. A toddler had fun playing with the puppy and everyone else enjoyed watching them. There was plenty to eat and later they spent time gazing at the stars.

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church with 13 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 5 1/2 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were four KOPS and nine TOPS, with Kathy as the top loser and Janet was the KOP.

The challenges are: Watch your portions and drink water. The positive thought is “Did you drink milk?”

Loretta’s menu was chosen, Foxy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.

For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m., worship and hymn sing; Donut Sunday; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study; 7:30, Extending the Table Training.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.

— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Tonight, 6, ladies group. Saturday, 9 a.m., “Experiencing God.” Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship, with nursery available. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Thursday, 6:30 p.m., “Pushing Back,” anxiety support group. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship, with guest speaker Josh Botts.

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Tonight, 6, trustees meeting; 7, council meeting. Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Laugh Again” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “Faithful in Consequences.”

— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Tonight, 6:30, worship team. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown.”

— Pleasantville Indepepndent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye — Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.

— Grand Valley Methodist Churvch, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 7, Charge PPR. Sunday, 10 a.m., worship; 11, Sunday school.

Upcoming events

— The Pleasantville Centennial Committee will meet at 6:30 this evening at the borough building. Special events and activities will be planned when Pleasantville celebrates 200 years in 2021. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and offer ideas.

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— The Fall Family Fun Show, sponsored by the Grand Valley 4-H, will be held this Saturday at the Sportsmen’s Club. There will be classes for all ages and a variety of events. The Grand Valley Fire Hall will have a food booth. For more information, contact Connie Tenney, at 827-9462.

­— Faith Community Church will be participating in the Cambridge Springs Fall Fest this weekend. The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday with musical entertainment, fall displays and vendors from different areas will have various types of foods and crafts. Faith Community Church will have a chili booth, but there will be many things to see and do. Pony and wagon rides will be available and there will be a scarecrow contest and a pumpkin carving contest. A worship service will be held in a tent Sunday morning and Bert Drake will provide special music.

The Herdsmen Puppets will also participate in the service. The festival will be held on Blystone Road in Cambridge Springs, and you are encouraged to go out and see just what is going on. You will probably see some familiar faces.

— The Alzheimer Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, in Emerson Parlor of Titusville Presbyterian Church. The group is led by Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan, who had special training to lead the group. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia of any kind is encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Marcia Garrett.

— Last year, several ladies in the area attended the Ladies Retreat at Miracle Mountain Ranch in Spring Creek. What is Miracle Mountain Ranch? It is a place to get together with others, have fun and become closer to the Lord. The ranch includes more than 600 acres of farm and woodlands and has horses and dogs. There are bunkhouses, housing units and RV/tent sites available.

The Ox Yoke Inn provides the dining area and there is a building for meetings and activities. Miracle Mountain has a history of using everyday tools and God’s creation to help teach, train and inspire people of all ages.

This year’s retreat will be held Oct. 4-6, and those who have been there encourage others to attend. For more information, call (814) 664-7673.

— On Oct. 5, Pleasantville Community Church will have a chili cook off, and anyone interested is welcome to participate. All chili should be there by 11 a.m. and judging will be between noon and 2 p.m.

For more information or to register, call the church, at (814) 589-7526. The church will also be having a soup lunch between noon and 6 p.m. that day, so stop by for a bowl of soup.

— Pleasantville Methodist Church will have an all-you-can-eat pancake supper on Oct. 9. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, and the cost is a donation. Enjoy a good meal with friends.

— Joe Burt’s annual “Haunted Hayride” will be held Oct. 12, at his farm on Fleming Road in Shamburg. Many people work together to make it an evening of “fright and fun” for all. The donations they received last year went to the Pleasantville Fire Hall and the money was used to help provide Christmas for others.

— The annual Titusville Ladies Conference will be held Oct. 18-19 at Titusville Presbyterian Church. This is an ecumenical gathering of women from Titusville and surrounding areas who meet to learn, laugh, encourage one another and be inspired by a powerful speaker.

The guest speaker this year is Dorie Drabek from California and the theme is “Trust.” For more information, check the conference’s website, attitusvilleladiesconference.com, or e-mail Titusvilleladiesconference2005@gmail.com.

Military list

Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.

Prayer list

Edwin Potter is doing well after his thumb injury, and he thanks everyone for their prayers. We continue to remember Tina Van Cise, Bob and Nancy Brown, Kyle Miller, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Jerry Potter, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mary Ann Kopper, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, Bob Lieder, Richard Kinney, Mike Peterson, Pat Reynolds, Audrey Walters and Jami Hillman.

Birthday list

This week’s birthday greetings go to Devone Pepple, Jason Hinkle, Dean Ruth, Lenora Wencil and Arlene Brown on Sept. 27; Tim Drake ad Matteson Eimer on Sept. 28; Craig Burdick on Sept. 29l Jeb Sterling on Oct. 1 and Matt Thomas and J.R. Chase on Oct. 2.

May everyone have a wonderful day.

