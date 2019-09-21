Pleasantville VFD’s 2nd comedy show occurs tonight

The Pleasantville Fire Hall will be filled with laughter and one-liners tonight, as the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department hosts its second ever funny fundraiser.

A trio of comedians will lead the event, each with their own routines and list of jokes to tell. Headlining the event is Tom Anzalone, who performs with the help of a guitar, adding music to the laughter.

According to Pleasantville VFD Secretary Christine Huth, who is the lead organizer of the event, Anzalone is considered one of the funniest comedians under the employ of Slapsticks Productions. The Pittsburgh company has returned to provide the comedians for the event, having helped out with the first show which took place in May.

Also performing will be Tom Musial, a Pittsburgh comedian who can be heard on the radio station WDVE. Musial, on his personal website, describes his brand of comedy as filled “with bizarre stories of life in modern suburbia, each adventure more absurd and ludicrous than the last.”

Cleveland comic Dan Brown will play host to the night’s festivities. According to his website, Brown is a clean comic whose jokes focus around growing up, family and relationships.

Huth said that the Pleasantville VFD’s first show had such a positive reception that the department felt compelled to bring it back. Many people who attended promised that they would come back to a second show with friends and family to help make the event more of a success.

Huth believes the relative rarity of comedy events in the Pleasantville area helped make the event a unique one for the community.

“It’s not something that’s around here,” she said. “Most of the people who enjoy comedy shows are going to Erie.”

The event was inspired by a similar fundraiser held by the Rocky Grove VFD. Huth said that some of the Pleasantville firefighters and department members attended the show and enjoyed it so much that they decided to coordinate with the Rocky Grove VFD to bring their own comedy event to the area.

In addition to the shows, there will be many raffles and giveaways for attendees to take part in. There will be a basket raffle, with each lot having a different theme.

“A couple different people from inside the department are donating baskets,” Huth said. “There’s a movie theme basket, a camping theme, things like that.”

Those who attend the show will also get a chance to win framed painted feathers. Huth said the department purchases these relatively unique items from an artist during Apple Fest, and they have become quite famous in Pleasantville.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a gun raffle, with the type of gun offered still to be determined.

Food of various kinds will also be available, such as hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries, as well as refreshments. Huth said that popcorn will be offered, which was a “huge hit” last time. The event is also BYOB.

Proceeds from the show will go toward general operations at the Pleasantville VFD. Huth said that while the department’s dinner fundraisers often go toward specific equipment purchases, the show is designed to help pay for the fire hall’s bills.

“These fundraisers are a main source of income for our operational budget — like to keep the doors open to the department, pay the electric bills, things like that,” she said.

Should the event be successful, Huth said the department would be open to holding it again in the future. The show kicks off tonight at 7. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets will be available on admission. There is a fee. This event is restricted to people ages 21 and older. The Pleasantville Fire Hall is located at 157 W. State St., Pleasantville.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.