A historic family find in an old box

I was going through some old boxes this morning looking for something to write about, and I ran across an old marriage license.

It belonged to my great-grandfather, Willis Ridgway, and my great-grandmother, Peggy. The date is hard to read — it’s either 1886 or 1896. I couldn’t believe how big it is. The marriage certificate is 17 and 3/4 inches by 13 and 1/2 inches, and their pictures are displayed on the front of the certificate.

I never knew my great-grandfather. He died before I was born. I was 5 or 6 years old when great-grandma Peg passed away.

My dad is named after great-grandpa Willis. My grandma Sterling told me that great-grandpa was a sheriff in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky. She never told me what he did in Kentucky.

Then, Willis moved north to go old Hydetown where the rest of his family lived. Willis was the son of Samuel Ridgway, who started the Ridgway Sanitarium in Hydetown in 1868. The original sanitarium was a large, three-story structure which burned down on Sept. 29, 1903. The alarm went to the Titusville Fire Department. The Colonel Drake Steamer, which now sits in the Drake Well Museum, made the trip to Hydetown in about 15 minutes. Not really bad for being horse drawn and just short of it’s 35th anniversary. However, that 15 minutes was long enough for that fire to have its way and completely devastate the Ridgway Sanitarium, “The Last Resort for Suffering Humanity.” At least that is what the sign on the roof said.

My great-grandfather was running a hotel down the street called the “Ridgway Hotel.” Willis, not wanting his father’s business to die, moved the operation down the street to what would be the new Ridgway Sanitarium. Samuel, Willis’ father, passed away April 9, 1901, two years before the fire.

Willis Ridgway operated the sanitarium another 10 years, and sold the rights to some fellas from Ohio, and they moved the operation to Pleasantville until the FDA shut them down. I wish I would have known my great-grandpa. My great-great-grandfather would have been an interesting man to sit and talk with. That would have been Samuel Ridgway. His mother, Frances, was Jonathan Titus’ sister, making Jonathan Titus my great-great-uncle. Can you imagine the stories Samuel Ridgway’s mother was able to tell him? Thank the good lord that Samuel was smart enough to write it down and my grandmother passed a lot of those writings down to me. This area has such a rich history.

Come on out, pull up a bridge and set a spell!

