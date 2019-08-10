Having a perfect time at the Hydetown Fair

When Robyn and I lived at Conneaut Lake, one of the things we looked forward to every summer was coming to Hydetown for the festival.

We would mark the Hydetown Festival on our calendar every year so we wouldn’t miss it. I would try real hard not to schedule any weddings or anything at the church for that weekend.

Robyn and I would get up bright and early on Saturday morning so we could get the car packed with all the essentials for watching a parade. And, of course, we had to take our dog, Hooch, for a walk before we left. We also had to make sure Hoochie had enough food and water to last until we got back home.

When we would get to town, we would pick Robyn’s mom up and head for Hydetown. We would park behind my brother’s house and get our lawn chairs set up in front of his house. That is where Robyn and her mom sat and watched the parade, while I wandered around talking with old friends. Then, I’d make my way back and watch the parade with my wife.

My mind would always race back to the days I would drive my old ’61 Cadilillac Convertible or walk with the little leaguers in the parade. That was such a long time ago.

After the parade ended we would make our way down to the festival grounds. Before you would even get down there you could hear the MC, Jerry Sterling, talking non-stop. He was a good one and he always had a straw corn hat on.

Every year sitting by the pavilion would be Ruth and Ellen greeting everyone that walked by. And close by, seated in their lawn chairs, were Betty and Joe and her much younger sister, Jeannette.

We would make a couple of laps around the midway and then it would be time for the main attraction. The one thing that could send me home holding my stomach. The only reason I would say, “OK honey, you can drive home!” Those hot sausage sandwiches from the Rustic Inn almost did me in. But, I figured I would die with a big grin on my face. Boy I miss those festivals. They were fun!

Come on out, pull up a bridge and set a spell. We’ll swap some tales.

Church schedules

— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.

Sunday Sermon: “Follow Me” Part 2 — Philippians 3:1-17

— Hydetown United Methodist: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday 9:45 a.m., worship service.

A final thought

There are still plenty of fun things to do in August as a family as we make the transition from summer days to fall days. There are still a few fairs and festivals to go to.

August is a time when many berries ripen and berry picking makes an excellent family activity. This coming week has a good reason to celebrate too, as it’s National Apple Week, a good week to try all kinds of apples in all kinds of treats — candy apples from a fair for instance.

Whatever you do this weekend and coming week, enjoy your family and start the week off right by going to church together as a family tomorrow.

Contact us

Jeff and Robin may be reached, at (814) 775-0107, for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.