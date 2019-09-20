Townville Women’s Club to meet today

Good morning to all my readers, near and far. Friday is POW/MIA Recognition Day. And after all these years, remains of missing or lost soldiers are still being recovered, to be returned home to families and communities.

With all the warm temperatures in the area, it is hard to believe that summer will end next Monday.

Autumn will begin official on Tuesday, so enjoy the changing colors of leaves and the new season smells in the air.

Church news

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.

A craft show will be held on Saturday, at Blooming Valley UMC . The hours for the event are from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will also be a bake sale.

Pastor Jay will be away until this Friday.

Release Time classes has started this week. Classes will have about 45 minutes with each group again this year. A new Bible Study will be offered from Sept. 25 until Nov. 20. It will be held at Blooming Valley UMC.

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m. Bible Study is Tuesday evening at 6:15 p.m.

The Deacons’ Board meeting will be on Thursday, September 26th at 6:30 p.m.

— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Condolences

Ken “Buzz” Young passed recently. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine of Townville, where he made his home for many years. Ken is also survived by his three sons, Michael, Bradley, and Kevin and their families. He had served on the cemetery board, the Townville Borough Council, and the Townville Fire Department, as well as several other social clubs of the area. Ken was a friend of many in the Townville area and beyond.

Charles Cramer passed last week. He is survived by his daughter, Kayli Bradick, of Townville, and her family, and extended family of the surrounding area.

We express our many sympathies for these families that remains behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.

Clubs & groups

— The Townville Women’s Club meeting is today, at 12:30 p.m. at the home of Bonnie Vanderhoof.

— Cub Scout sign up day is this today at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at Townville Baptist Church. Come out to sign up, and bring a friend!

— The next meeting of the Townville Area Senior Citizens was on Wednesday, with Nancy Kopf speaking on her recent trip to Peru.

— The Friends of Tryonville Annual Picnic will be held Sept. 28, at the Townville Fire Hall. Gathering time is 4 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. Bring a well-filled picnic basket. Table service and beverage will be furnished.

— The Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is holding its monthly public ham and turkey supper on Oct. 2, beginning at 5 p.m. It will be held at the fire hall on Route 27, eight miles west of Titusville. Take outs are available. There is a fee for adults with a discounted rate for children ages 6 to 12, and the event is free for age 5 and under. The fire hall can be reached the day of the dinner, at 827-1514.

— On Oct, 12, at 7 p.m. Joe Kovach will be performing a concert at Troy Center UMC. The title of the concert is “Songs Of The American Settlers A Musical Journey Through History.” This event is open to the public, and is family friendly. The church has a wheel chair ramp and a chair lift. Also there will be a time of fellowship after the concert with refreshments.

— An “Arts and Crafts Show” will be held on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., by Cooperstown Community Church of God. Tables are still available to sign up for. Contact Maxine Fuller, at (814) 374-4538 or (814) 437-1889, to reserve a table for a fee. There will be crafts, food and fun for all to enjoy.

— Save the Date for Dec. 3 for the annual “Ladies Night Out” in Titusville. All proceeds are to benefit Associated Charities.

School news

PENNCREST K-6 Annual Parent Expo will be held on Sept. 25, at Cambridge Springs High School from 5:15 to 7:45 p.m. Complete the form at the Maplewood Elementary website to register. The event, sponsored by the Penncrest Title I Program, is free with several activities included, such as children’s activities, a free book, door prizes, dinner, Jungle Terry and his animals and a featured appearance by retired Maplewood Elementary teacher, Nancy Stover, who will present her book “Gracie Won’t Talk.”

— The Maplewood sports schedule begins today with the girls varsity soccer team at Corry MS/HS for a 4 p.m. match. At 4:30 p.m. the junior high football players face Titusville for a game. Later, the girls varsity volleyball players host Conneaut High School for a 7 p.m. match. Friday, the varsity golf team will be at Cambridge Springs for a 10 a.m. game at the Riverside Golf Course. The varsity football game will be at home against Reynolds School district at 7 p.m. Saturday, the morning will be full of sports events with the girls varsity volleyball team at the “Clarion Tournament” starting at 8:30 a.m. The co-ed varsity cross country team will be competing at the “Sharpsville Invitational” that gets underway at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. the girls varsity soccer team will be on the home court as they face Grove City High School.

Next Monday will also be busy as the girls JV soccer team will host Conneaut High School for a 4 p.m. match, and right after that start time, the varsity golf team will host Lakeview for a round of golf at the Mt. Hope Golf Course at 4:15 p.m. The JV football game will be at Reynolds School district for a 5 p.m. game. Tuesday will be a quiet night with a break in the sports schedule, and Wednesday has the varsity golf team out on the course again at 10 a.m. at the “Seneca Mega Match” played at Scenic Heights Golf Course. In the evening, the girls JV volleyball team travels to Ft LeBoeuf for a 6 p.m. match.

From the kichen

Unsloppy Joes

Some nights, a quick and simple meal is called for. These “Unsloppy Joes” will fill your crowd up without any trouble. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, cook 1 pound of lean (at least 80%) ground beef, over medium-high heat until beef is thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently, then drain. Stir in 1 can of (15 ounces) sloppy joe sauce and 1 teaspoon of chili powder, then simmer about five minutes.

Open 1 can of (16.3 ounces) refrigerated biscuits. Press each biscuit into a 6-inch round. Measure out 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese (about 2 ounces) to use next. Spoon 1/3 cup of meat mixture and about 1 tablespoon cheese onto center of each round. Fold dough in half over filling, press to seal. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake nine to 14 minutes or until golden brown.

Customize your sloppy Joes with your favorite cheese. We love mozzarella, too. Make a double batch of sloppy Joes so you’ll have enough for tomorrow’s lunch. Refrigerate wrapped sloppy Joes until ready to microwave. Makes eight servings.

Have a happy…

Birthdays on Sunday are Shiloh Bryant, and Matthew Saxton, while the 23rd is shared by Carina Titus, and Amanda Zook. Linda Hanna has her birthday on the 24th, with Barb Eddy and Molly Seen share the 25th. Jim Schlabaugh has his day on the 26thand Doug hummer will be celebrating his day on the 27th. The last birthdays for the week are Stephanie Mitchum, Randy Eddy, and Kim Ryan on the 28th

Ted and Ginny Bryant share an anniversary with Bob and Linda Hanna on the 22nd

Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.