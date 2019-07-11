Old Home Days kicks off Friday, several reunions planned at same time

Good morning. This weekend happens to be the 50th Townville Old Home Days. This is the main fundraiser for the fire department, ambulance service and ladies auxiliary. Please, take the time to stop out and support the community and the celebration of the Townville Fire Department 50th anniversary. Saturday, they also have one of the nicest parades around in the morning, at 10:30.

Church news

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.

The church will hold a bake sale during Old Home Days. Look for their booth for tasty homemade goodies.

Save the date of July 17, as Townville UMC members and families will travel to Presque Isle to explore. Carpooling leaves the church at 9 a.m. to arrive for a tour of the Presque Isle lighthouse at 10 a.m. Participants will also explore the beach, have lunch at Sara’s Restaurant and visit the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

The Hopeful Heart Trinity will have its annual church picnic at Wheelock’s Pavilion on Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Please bring a dish to share with the group.

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.

The trustees board will meets today, at 6:30 p.m.

Bible study is on Tuesday evening, at 6:15.

Choir practice is on Wednesday evenings, at 6.

The ABW picnic is at noon on July 20.

The Campfire Fellowship this month will be at the Vanderhoof Camp. It will take place on July 21.

The Townville Baptist Vacation Bible School this year is slated for July 22 to July 26. Sessions will held daily, from 6 to 9 p.m. More details will be listed in the near future.

— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.

Condolences

Jean Mehalko, formerly of Chapmanville, passed last week. She is survived by her husband, who still lives at the family home on Route 27; her son, Tom Peebles; and her daughter, Sonia Herz and family, of California. Her daughter, Sonia, was a classmate of mine from the Townville High School Class of 1972.

We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss

Clubs & Groups

— A reminder, Townville Borough has a “junk ordinance” in place. If you have miscellaneous trash lying around your property, please help the borough by placing it at the curb for pickup, by recycling or by having it hauled away. Please help make the community shine during the upcoming festivities.

— The PENNCREST boys soccer started on July 1. Open fields for the Saegertown Panthers boys high school soccer team are being held on Tuesday and Thursday nights, from 5:30 to 7, at the soccer fields in Saegertown Borough. The Saegertown team is open to any PENNCREST boy entering into grade seven or higher, and boys can still join. This team is a combined district team from all three PENNCREST schools. Any interested player may attend the open field nights. For more information, contact coach Alex Escalante, at (814) 547-1329, coach Jamie Rockwell, at (814) 720-3510, or check the team’s Facebook page, at “Saegertown Panthers Soccer.”

— The Erie National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a “Nature Sketchers” program on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. for the public to attend. Time to get some forest bathing and art therapy. Break out your pencils, colored pencils or favorite water-based paints, your sketchbook and join Deb as she shares her love for nature journaling. No supplies? That’s okay, the refuge will have colored pencils and paper available. Participants will take a short hike to the covered observation deck on Deer Run Trail, where they’ll talk about nature journaling and observation techniques. No drawing skills needed. Those interested may wish to bring a camera, bug spray and water. There are no comfort facilities at this location. This event is free and appropriate for older children and adults.

Class reunions

— The Townville High School Class of 1956 reunion is on Friday, at 1 p.m., at Wheelock’s Pavilion. Food will be provided for a small fee. For more information, contact Joy Hanley, at (814) 694-2658.

— The Townville High School Class of 1969 is having their 50th class reunion on Saturday, at noon, at Wheelock’s Pavilion in Townville. There is a fee, with a discount for people who come in pairs. Please call Sharon, at (814) 720-7251, for more info. As an added feature for this class, Jim and Helen Gifford are hosting an informal gathering at their home on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Hotdogs will be provided, BYOB and other side dishes are of your choice to bring and attendees are asked to bring chairs. Their address is 806 Gifford Road, Titusville. You may call Jim, at (814) 676-0766, to make reservations.

— The Maplewood High School Class of 1979 is having the 40th class reunion festivities on the weekend of Old Home Days 2019. People can get in touch with Kim Templin, Becky Arbuckle, Terri Douglass, Barry Vickers and David Biernacki. Our 40-year class reunion is set for Friday and Saturday. On Saturday evening, we will get together under Kim’s pavilion to share stories, laughs, memories and food. If any of you want to golf on Saturday, let us know and we’ll set up some tee times for everyone. As for the Saturday picnic, it will be BYOB.

We ask that you bring food to share. It will be after dinner, so we won’t have to go to the trouble or expense of catering a meal. When it comes closer to party-time, we’ll post a list of things we need so you can plan accordingly. Local folks usually have a little more flexibility to bring a dish while out-of-towners can stop at the grocery store and pick up chips or soda, but we’ll figure all that out later. For now, please mark your calendars and let other classmates know about the reunion plans. Invite them to join this Facebook group or send Dave Biernacki their contact information so we can email or mail them an invitation. Also let us know if you’re coming so we can start the official RSVP list. We are hoping for a really good turnout this year.

— Calling all Townville, Randolph, Maplewood, East/West and Maplewood classmates and faculty from the 70s. Join us at McAdams home, located at 31911 State Highway 408, Townville, from 1 until 5 p.m., on Sunday.

This is our fourth time to come together as a group and we had even more people last year. Plan to join us if you have not before, and come again if you’ve joined us before. Sadly, we lose classmates every year, so join us now while you can. Spread the word to others you may know and give them the details. Join our Facebook page to stay up-to-date (Townville/Randolph/Maplewood High School 1970s annual picnic).

Please bring a dish to share. For people with names starting with A-F, bring dessert; those with names starting G-L, provide a cold side dish; those with names starting M-R are asked to bring meat; and attendees with names starting S-Z can bring a hot side dish. Table service and drink are provided. Please call or text Carol, at (814) 720-4105, or call Chris, at (814) 967-3211, if you have any questions or any other input you may have.

Old Home Days

The 50th Townville Old Home Days begins this Friday and Saturday. This year’s celebration is also the 50th anniversary of the Townville Fire Department. The theme is “Throw Back to Summer of 1969.” The booth decorating contest for the theme will again be judged for all the indoor and outdoor booths is also featured.

The Townville Old Home Days coloring contest is for age groups 2 to 3, 4 to 5, 6 to 7, 8 to 9 and 10 to 12. Coloring sheets are now available at the Family Ties Restaurant, and Hanna’s Hardware. They need to be completed and returned to either of those locations by today, by noon. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places from the announcer’s stand on Saturday. Pictures will be displayed in the gymnasium. Be sure to include your name and age on the back of the coloring sheet.

New for this year is a lawn tractor pull to be held at 6 p.m. on Friday. It will be held on a prepared track located on the far side of the pine tree line to the right of the front of the school. In case of rain, this event will be held on Saturday, at 6 p.m.

Other events and activities happening on Friday include the ox roast, hot sausage and the ambulance food booths open at noon to kick off the start of the 2019 Old Home Days celebration. Bingo is in the cafeteria, from 6 to 9 p.m.. Wagon rides are provided by the Dalton Bond family, and there will also be outdoor booths for food and games, indoor booths of history display, craft and vendors displays, the silent auction and live music performed by The Dixie Doodlers and Shades of Time on stage.

The MEET-U rolling exhibit unit from Drake Well will be on the grounds for Friday afternoon and evening. The display will feature production of oil and gas, uses in society and the effects it has on the modern life of Americans. There will also be information on other alternate energy sources that are being explored and developed presently.

And, of course, during the entire two-day celebration, there will be the sales of raffle tickets for the 12 prizes offered this year, 50/50 drawings from the announcers booth, a special raffle for either a hope chest or a rocking chair and the multiple opportunities to encounter and visit with old friends, family and neighbors.

Saturday starts with the Peace Love Run 5K Race, with registration from 7 to 7:45 a.m. The race begins at 8 a.m. Following that, there will be the parade line up on lower Main Street to proceed up to the Old Home Days grounds at the Maplewood Elementary at 10:30 a.m.

Special guest Jeannie Seeley will be featured in the parade and also have a meet-and-greet time at an outdoor booth after the parade. The co-ed four on four volleyball tournament will begin at the school’s playground area nets just before the parade, at 10 a.m.

At noon, the classic car cruise-in will be at the soccer field just beyond the rear parking lot. The Firemen’s Water Battles will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the fun of the Outhouse Races at 1:30 p.m.

Also new this year will be the arm wrestling exhibition, to open at 2 p.m. The children’s frog jump will be at 5 p.m. and Magic Mike will be making balloon animals and hats during that time as well.

Saturday music features will have the Chain Gang opening the day at noon, with Allison Mattis coming on stage at 2 p.m. For the evening, Three Generations of Country Gospel and Saved by Grace will entertain from 4 to 5:30 p.m. In front of the stage will be the Wild Country Kickers dance group at 5:30 p.m. and Bitter Past will wrap up the evening with their show from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Drawings for the silent auction will be announced at 9 p.m., followed by the raffle giveaways for the 12 prizes at 10:30 p.m.

Remember, Old Home Days cleanup is on Sunday, and many volunteer hands are needed to complete that task. The benefit, after that, will be lunch provided for the cleanup crew after all the work is finished.

To check out the other events, entertainment and details of the celebration, please go to the Townville Old Home Days Facebook page, or the Townville, Pennsylvania Facebook page.

Next week, I will begin sharing the winners lists of the 50th celebration of Townville Old Home Days. I will also announce the date for the Old Home Days volunteers picnic.

