Tionesta Indian Festival set to run Thursday through Saturday

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles...” God wanted Isaiah and the people to know that no matter what they faced, he would be with them. He would see them through, giving them strength and all they needed. Many who faced drastic circumstances later said something like, “I didn’t think I could go on. My legs didn’t want to move. I was so tired. But somehow I kept going.” God knew what they were going through, he heard their call and he was with them all the way.

The annual Kinzua County Tango was held Saturday, in the Allegheny Hills. Pastor Fred Frye of Shamburg Christian Church of God participated. The event involved running 13 miles, biking 20 miles, swimming 2 miles, orienteering to the top of a mountain, another run and then canoeing eight miles. Many people couldn’t even begin an event like that, but some do.

Pastor Fred said he got tired and wanted to quit, but he remembered the words from Isaiah and knew that God never got weary. He was never too tired to provide strength and power to those who need it. The above verse continues: “they shall run and not be weary, and they shall walk, and not faint.” He knew he could quit, but while that would feel good for the moment, when he looked back he would always wonder and be disappointed in himself.

Pastor Fred completed the event and praised God for being with him. He also gave thanks for his wife, Robin, who was there to support him and laugh and cry with him.

He was exhausted when he got home, and that night their son called. He knew his dad had taken part in the event and he asked his mother, “Is Dad still alive?”

Most of us will not take part in something like the Kinzua Tango, but everyone faces a crisis of some kind, problems that seem insurmountable. Cry out to God for help. He will hear you and he will answer. You too can “mount up with wings as eagles.” Nothing is impossible when God is in it.

Sympathy

Sympathy goes to the family of Jack Tanner, who died last Thursday at his home in Titusville. Jack grew up in Enterprise, and in the 1960s. He sang with the band Invaders. He married the former Bernice Thomas, lived in Enterprise for several years and had two sons before moving to Titusville. Due to his work and his activities, Jack was well-known in the area. May God give peace and comfort to his family.

Sympathy also goes to the family of Bill Anthony of Pleasantville, who died at home on Friday. Bill spent most of his life in the Pleasantville area and graduated from Pleasantville High School. He was involved in several organizations in the Pleasantville/Titusville area and well-known. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. May God give peace and comfort to his family.

Recent events

— In February, Mrs. Mary Lou Tucker of Titusville celebrated her 100th birthday, but her grandson and his family were in Africa and unable to attend. This summer, Jason Bedford and his family spent a month in the United States visiting relatives, including his parents, Judy and Jim Bedford, of Saegertown. Jason and his wife, Ashley, have three sons, Kai and twin boys, Oran and Henry. They spent two days in Titusville and Mrs. Tucker thoroughly enjoyed their visit. It had been four years since she had seen them and on the first day they just talked and looked at birthday pictures. The next day, they returned and Jason prepared a beef stroganoff dinner for everyone. Before they left Titusville, the Bedfords rode the OC&T train. While in the States, they also visited Niagara Falls. Jason and his family have returned to Africa, but have been re-located. Before, they were in central Africa. Now, they are near the southern tip and it will be another four years before they get back. May God bless them in their new home.

— Steve Wright spent Saturday in Oil City, at the home of his son, Corey. His older son, Jason and Jason’s family were visiting from Maryland. Jason’s mother, Priscilla Vanderhoof and her husband, Dean, were present along with other family members.

It was a beautiful day and everyone enjoyed sitting outside, visiting and playing games. There was lots of reminiscing and laughter. Jason and Hiroko and their children, Alyssa and Shaun, left Sunday for their home in Fredrick, Maryland. Alyssa recently graduated from high school there and will leave this fall to go to college in Oregon.

— The 97th Carson-Landers reunion was held last Saturday at Pleasantville Free Methodist Pavilion with about 50 present. It was a cool day, but the atmosphere at the reunion was pleasant and warm. There was lots of good food and pleasant conversation. Ernest Tracy and his wife, Candy, came from Ohio, and some people got re-acquainted with relatives they hadn’t seen in a long time. It was a good day.

— Enterprise Methodist Church had their annual outdoor service on Sunday at the Wheelock pavilion in Townville, with about 30 present. Pastor Penny Helmbold was unable to be present, so Mary Huntington gave the message and Anne Logan provided music. After the service, everyone enjoyed a potluck picnic with plenty of good food. It was pleasant sitting on the swings and visiting. It was a beautiful day to be outside.

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church with 11 weigh-ins. There were four KOPS and seven TOPS, with Darlene as the top loser and Loretta as the KOP.

The challenge this week is: No chocolate and drink water. The positive thought it: Did you overeat?

Christy’s menu was chosen, Barb won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over. For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Saturday, 2 p.m., Hollabaugh wedding. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Today, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Today, 6 p.m., Ladies Group. Saturday, 11 a.m., “Ladies Alive” and AEC meeting; 7 p.m., “Experiencing God.” Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship, with nursery available. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s Group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Glory Days” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, friendship circle on “A Covenant to Marry.”

— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Today, 6:30 p.m., worship team; 7:30, board meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Today, 6 p.m., prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands. Friday, 5 p.m., community corn roast. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship.

— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 7 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., worship; 11, Sunday school.

Upcoming events

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information, or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— The Grief Share Support Group will meet at 2 p.m., Tuesday, in the parlor of Titusville United Methodist Church. Anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one, recently or years ago, is welcome to attend any or all of the meetings, and there is no cost. Grief Share is a time to get together with others who understand and can work together to help one another. Betty Rainey Rainey is the group facilitator, and Ann Leach and Pat Stack assist her. For more information, call the church office, at 827-1829.

— The Alzheimer Care Giver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, in Emerson Parlor at Presbyterian Church in Titusville. Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan had special training to equip them to led this group. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone with Alzheimer’s or any kind of dementia is welcome to participate. For more information, call Marcia, at 827-7404.

— Full Gospel Church at Jerusalem Corners will have their annual community corn roast this Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be games and picnic food throughout the evening. Anyone who would like to bring a tent and camp out may do so. This event is open to the public and Pastor Ben McCauley and the congregation invite you to join them.

— Many look forward to Tionesta’s Indian Festival, which begins Thursday and will continue through Sunday. The event will be held throughout the town with activities for all ages, including an arts and crafts market, a pet parade, costume contest, carnival, live entertainment and lots of food. There will be a parade Saturday at 11 a.m. and fireworks at 10 that night. Take a trip to Tionesta and enjoy their festival.

— The Crawford County Fair, the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi, will begin this weekend. Along with the entries and displays, there will be amusement rides, demolition derbies, live entertainment and lots of good food. Monday is Titusville Day at the fair. Take time next week to enjoy a day at the fair.

Have a happy...

Birthday greetings go to Lannie Hetrick, Jamie Atkins and Justin Sheely on Aug. 15, Trey Tanner on Aug. 16, Tabitha Johnson on Aug. 18, Lauren Falco on Aug. 19, Don Thompson, Jr., Skip Cook and Carolyn Hawthorne on Aug. 20 and Emily Hart, Amy Harger and Jeremy Wakefield on Aug. 21.

This is the week for wedding anniversaries. Happy anniversary to Crystal and Cory Nicols on Aug. 15, Deb and Mike Cherry and Sandy and Mike Hoban on Aug. 16, Stephanie and Mike Drake on Aug. 17, Bonnie and Tab Burt on Aug. 19 and Cathy and Rick Winger on Aug. 20.

