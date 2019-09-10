Pleasantville VFD to host comedy show Sept. 21

Comedy show

Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a funny fundraiser featuring comedians Tom Musial, Tom Anzalone and Dan Brown on Sept. 21, at the Pleasantville VFD, 157 W. State St., Pleasantville.

Guests 21 and over are welcome. The event is BYOB. The kitchen will be open for food and snack purchases.

Doors open at 6 p.m, and the show starts at 7. For tickets, contact Corey, at (814) 282-2774, or Christine, at (814) 657-1630, or you can order by email: pvrd16@ymail.com, or purchase online: pleasantvillevfd16.webs.com.

Fall gas up

Drake Well Museum and Park will host the Annual Fall Gas Up on Sept. 21, sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Displays will include antique engines, farm and oil field equipment, cars, trucks and models. Regular admission fees apply.

Pithole lantern tours

Join us as Historic Pithole City serves as the backdrop for an evening experience that brings oil history to life on Oct. 12. Tours will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the last tour departing at 9:30 p.m.

Visitors will meet historical figures during a nighttime tour of the legendary oil boomtown, hear period music and enjoy the splendors of fall with seasonal refreshments and activities. Special admission fees apply.

Pleasantville

book club

The Pleasantville Book Club will meet on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m., at Coal Oil Johnny’s in Pleasantville.

The selection will be the “Trail of Broken Tears,” by Sejal Badani. Everyone is welcome to attend.

60 plus

60 Plus will meet on Thursday, at noon, at Pitt campus at the cafeteria.

Quote of the week

“It’s easy to judge. It’s more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience, and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods. Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow.” — Doe Zantamata

Second Harvest Food Pantry

The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Sept. 18. Pre-Registration is required.

This service is open to all ages who meet the income requirements. Please call Pleasantville Methodist Church, at (814) 589-7385 to register. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.

Newton Dinner Club

The Newton Dinner Club will meet on Sept. 19 at 1 p.m., at Pitt campus at the cafeteria.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good to benefit the Titusville Area Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to attend. If you need additional information, contact Mary Reynolds, at (814) 589-5297.

Ladies Night Out

Ladies Night Out will be on Dec. 3 this year. Save the date.

All proceeds to benefit Associated Charities. More details will follow at a later date.

Bible study

Pleasantville United Methodist Church hosts a Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the meeting room off the social hall in basement of church.

This study is open to the public. “Laugh Again,” is led by Pastor Janet. Have a little fun as you study God’s word in an informal group setting. Come any week to have your heart lightened and your faith deepened.

Pies and pumpkin rolls

Pleasantville United Methodist Church parishioners are selling pies and pumpkin rolls from Jane’s Stromboli’s through September 29. Delivery/pick-up date at the church has not yet been determined. All flavored pies are available. Please contact Celene Watson at 814-589-7256 for additional information. If no answer please leave message and someone will return your call.

Recipe

Easy Chocolate Fudge

Ingredients: 12-ounce bag of Nestles chocolate semi-sweet chips, 1 container of Betty Crocker Crème Cheese Frosting and 1/3 cup of nuts.

Directions: Melt chocolate chips in microwave in 30 second intervals. Melt Frosting in microwave in 30 second intervals. Mix together and add nuts.

Lightly butter an 8-by-8-inch pan. Place fudge in pan and let cool. Cut in squares.

Fall gun bash

Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a Fall Gun Bash on Oct. 26. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Drawing starts at 6 p.m.

Side raffles and table guns will be available. Meal and beverage included. Event is indoors. Must be 18 years old to attend.

Get your tickets at the following locations: Minich’s, Smith’s Country Store, PJ’s Country Market, Arrowhead Outdoors, Tionesta Hardware, Plummer Store, Clark’s, Frill’s Corner, Haller’s and Hawk’s Grocery.

Contact information

Pleasantville residents who would like to submit their news items can contact Ginny Lieder, at ginnylieder@hotmail.com, or reach her by phone, at (814) 589-5427.