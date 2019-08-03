The quest for a relaxing, cool swim

I remember one hot, sticky summer day a bunch of us were playing a pick-up baseball game at the ball field in Hydetown.

It was one of those days when every time you ran, you would eat dust. Every time you slid into base, you would eat dust. It was hot. The field was dry. The field was dusty.

“I’ve had enough of this crap,” one of the guys finally said. “Let’s go swimming!”

The rest of the guys agreed that swimming was a much better idea on a hot, sticky 90 degree day.

“Ok guys, where do you want to go?” some asked. “To 408 bridge, the bend or 30 foot.”

All the guys said they were going to 30 foot, so cousin Ralph and I were going to have a problem. We weren’t allowed to go to 30 foot.

“It’s too deep,” our mothers said. “It’s too dirty, there are blood suckers in there and we don’t know what kind of kids hang out there.”

So as Ralph and I were riding our bikes home from the ball field, we were planning our strategy.

“I’ve got it!” Ralph finally said. “You tell aunt Shirley that my mom said it’s okay if I go to 30 foot, and I’ll tell my mom that your mom said that it was okay for you to go.”

“Oh man, that’s gotta work,” I said.

So when we got home I started in on mom.

“Can I go to 30 foot swimming, mom?” I said.

Of course she said, “No.”

“But mom, aunt Pat said cousin Ralph could go,” I said. However, my mom wasn’t having it.

“If aunt Pat let Ralphie jump off a cliff, does that mean I should let you?” she said. “The answer is no!”

Then, she got on the phone and called aunt Pat. Our mothers were smarter than we thought.

Well, it ended up that we were allowed to go to the bend but we couldn’t take our bikes. We had to walk. The path to the bend was right across from aunt Pat’s house.

So I rode my bike over to Ralphie’s house and we started walking back the path to the bend. Little did we know, in a few years, we would be driving our cars back the same path to take our girlfriends to the submarine races.

When we got to the bend, there was absolutely no one there.

“Boy this is going to be a lot of fun, but at least we can cool off,” Ralphie said.

While we were splashing around in the water, I noticed a path on the other side of the creek.

“I wonder where that path goes Ralphie?” I said. Ralphie wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know but 30 foot is right over on the other side of that field,” he said.

So we got our sneakers and towels and waded across the creek to the path through a little thicket of brush right out into an open field. The farther we got across the field, the more we could hear kids yelling.

We finally reached the banks of 30 foot and, unfortunately, we were on the wrong side. We threw our sneakers over to the other side, then we slid down the muddy banks into the water. We put our towels around our neck and swam on our backs to the other side. I just got to the other side and turned around to get out of the water, and there was my dad staring me in the face.

”You’re grounded!” he said. “Come on Ralphie I’m supposed to take you home too.”

I found out later that aunt Pat went to the bend to check on us. Our mothers were awful smart. They always caught us.

Come on out! Pull up a bridge and sit a spell. We’ll swap some stories.

Church schedules

— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.

Sunday Sermon: “Follow Me!” Philippians 3:1-17

— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.

A final thought

Just a few more weekends now until school starts. Probably ought to make the most of each of these weekends now! If you haven’t had a lemonade stand with your kids yet, this might be a good weekend to do that. It might be nice weather for fishing or playing a round of miniature golf and grab a hot dog or two. Whatever you do this weekend, make sure you all go to church together as a family tomorrow.

