Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry to stop in Pleasantville Oct. 16

Pithole lantern tours

Join volunteers at Pithole as the Historic Pithole City serves as the backdrop for an evening experience that brings oil history to life on Oct. 12.

Tours will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the last tour departing at 9:30 p.m.

Visitors will meet historical figures during a nighttime tour of the legendary oil boomtown, hear period music and enjoy the splendors of fall with seasonal refreshments and activities.

Special admission fees apply.

Second Harvest

Mobile Food Pantry

The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be held Oct. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department.

This event is sponsored by Pleasantville United Methodist Church in Pleasantville.

To register for the October food distribution, call the church office at (814) 589-7385 after Oct. 1.

Leave you name, address and phone number. A call to confirm your registration will be returned.

Open to all ages that meet income requirements. Registration is limited to the first 80 households. Pre-registration is required to be eligible for a food box.

Titusville ladies

conference

Titusville Ladies Conference will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Friday, Oct. 18 and 19.

Guest speaker will be Dori Drabek from California. Registration is required. Payment and registration are due Oct. 11.

Checks can be made out to Titusville Ladies Conference. Credit and debit cards are not accepted. The fee is non-refundable.

Registration may be mailed to Rose Nystrom, 507 Bank St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, or registration may be brought to Kim Ottney, First United Methodist Church, 32 W Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.

There is a fee to participate in this event.

Recipe

Beef Roast

Seriously the juiciest most flavorful roast you ever had.

Buy a chuck roast. Put it in the crock pot.

Sprinkle Hidden Valley ranch dressing on top. Sprinkle McCormick Au Jus mix on top.

Put a stick of butter on top. Put about 5 pepperoncini peppers on top. You buy Pepperocini peppers in a jar.

Do not add water. Cook in crock pot on low for about 8 hours.

Quote of the week

“If you want to, you can find a million reasons to hate life and be angry at the world. Or, if you want to, you could find a million reasons to love life and be happy. Choose wisely.” — Cari Welsh

Pleasantville book club

The Pleasantville Book Club will meet on Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., at Coal Oil Johnny’s in Pleasantville. The selection will be the “Trail of Broken Tears,” by Sejal Badani. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Ladies Night Out

Ladies Night Out will be on Dec. 3 this year. Save the date. All proceeds to benefit Associated Charities. More details will follow at a later date.

Pies and pumpkin rolls

Pleasantville United Methodist Church parishioners are selling pies and pumpkin rolls from Jane’s Stromboli’s through Sept. 29.

Delivery/pick-up date at the church has not yet been determined. All flavored pies are available. Please contact Celene Watson, at (814) 589-7256, for additional information.

If there’s no answer, please leave message and someone will return your call.

Fall gun bash

Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a Fall Gun Bash on Oct. 26.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Drawing starts at 6 p.m. Side raffles and table guns will be available. Meal and beverage is included. The event is indoors. Those interested must be 18 years old to attend.

Get your tickets at the following locations: PJ’s Country Market, Arrowhead Outdoors, Tionesta Hardware, Plummer Store, Clark’s, Frill’s Corner, Haller’s and Hawk’s Grocery.

Contact information

Please submit your news items to Ginny Lieder, at ginnylieder@hotmail.com, or reach her by phone, at (814) 589-5427