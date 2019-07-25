St. Stephen Parish kicks off annual Heritage Festival today

Good morning. There is so much news to share, and I will just hope you have a great week.

Church news

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.

The Townville Baptist Vacation Bible School this year runs until Friday. Sessions are held daily, from 6 to 9 p.m. The title of the sessions is “Giddy Up Junction,” which is geared for 4 year olds to 6th grade students.

The deacons’ board meeting is today, at 6:30 p.m.

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.

The Hopeful Heart Trinity will have its annual church picnic at Wheelock’s Pavilion on Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Please bring a dish to share with the group.

The Townville Church Council will meet on Aug. 6, at 7 p.m.

— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.

Memorial

There will be a memorial service for Gordon Turk this Friday, at Hydetown Baptist Church. It will begin at 3 p.m.

Condolences

Brad Donovan passed last week. He is survived by his wife, Dolores, daughters Emily and Abbi and families, and siblings Art, Jim and Carol Wyant, of Townville. He was a Townville High graduate.

We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss

Clubs & groups

— The Townville Borough Council would like to make sure that all property owners have their house numbers visible. The numbers must be 4 inches high to be visible from the street, and should contract the background to make them stand out clearly.

— The Townville Hardy Hatters will have a breakfast at Family Ties this Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. The group is going shopping Aug. 10 in Erie, at 9 a.m., and then on Sept. 10, they are going to Union City for lunch to the Retro Eatery at noon.

— The Maplewood High School Golf team has taken over the yearly golf scramble at Mt. Hope from the football team. It is on Aug. 3. There is a fee, with a discount bulk cost for teams.

— The PENNCREST boys soccer started on July 1. Open fields for the Saegertown Panthers boys high school soccer team are being held on Tuesday and Thursday nights, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the soccer fields in Saegertown Borough. The Saegertown team is open to any PENNCREST boy entering into seventh grade or higher, and boys can still join. This team is a combined district team from all three PENNCREST schools. Any interested player may attend the open field nights. The soccer fields are located at the former French Creek Valley Christian School. The address is 420 North St., in Saegertown. For more information, contact coach Alex Escalante, at (814) 547-1329, coach Jamie Rockwell, at (814) 720-3510, or check the team’s Facebook page, at “Saegertown Panthers Soccer.”

— St. Stephen Parish will hold its 26th Annual Heritage Festival on today through Saturday in conjunction with Oil City’s Oil Heritage Festival. Events will include carnival games for kids and more, games for adults, raffles, concession stands and quilt and basket raffles. In addition, there will be a large silent auction of all new items and a bake sale.

All events are held at St. Stephen Church grounds on the corner of State and Front streets, in Oil City. The game booths and concession stands will be open each day in the evenings, from 6 to 10. The concessions on Saturday will be before the parade. Any questions can be directed to Connie Schwabenbauer, at (814) 758-2459, or Bonnie Zacherl, at 827-6397.

Class reunions

— For the Townville High School Class of 1967, they are having a get-together for their 70th birthday that most have celebrated or will have by the end of the year. Just bring yourself and spouse. On Friday, they will meet at the Family Ties Restaurant in Townville, at 7 p.m. You will be able to order off menu. Everyone is responsible for their own bill and tip.

Please pass the word. Anyone that was in the class at anytime of its 12 years is welcome.

Please let Pam Warner know if you can make it, as the class needs a count of how many will be there. Hope to see you all soon.

— This is a reminder that the reunion lunch to celebrate 58 years is still on for the Townville High School Class of 1961. It will be held on Aug. 3, at 1:30 p.m. on Route 322, at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 18817 Smock Highway, Meadville. The restaurant can be reached, by phone, at (814) 333-4333. Remember that nothing fancy is involved that will require decorating or tickets, etc. This is meant to be low-key and casual. It is simply an opportunity to be together once more after 58 years to chat and catch up. The class didn’t want to wait another two years for the 60th anniversary.

If you know you are coming and you have not already responded to either Pat or Becky, please let the class know. Hoss’s needs to have a ballpark number. Please call Pat Tarr Preston, at (814) 967-2494. Becky Demmler can be contacted, by phone, at (410) 398-1348, or email, at rjdemmler7@comcast.net. If you haven’t already notified either of them and you later find that you can come, please come anyway. The count doesn’t have to be exact. It is very “ballpark” and very open-ended. Hoss’s offers buffet as well as ordering from their menu, so each can have a variety of food choice. If you know a class member who does not have email and who may not be on Facebook, please remind them of the reunion.

— The Townville High School Class of 1964 will have its 55th class reunion on Aug. 17-18. The 17th will be a dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Hillhurst in Titusville, and the 18th will be a picnic at the Wheelock Pavilion in Townville, at 1 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Sue Wheelock through Facebook with any questions, at susanhoepflwheelock.

— The Townville High School Class of 1959 is having their 60th reunion on Aug. 24, at Wheelock Pavilion at 3 p.m. until an as of yet undecided time. A catered dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The charge for dinner can be paid that day. There is a fee, with a discount for couples. There will be a silent auction — please bring something fun for the auction and your memorabilia. Reservations or questions can be made, by phone, at (814) 967-2878.

Old Home Days

The 50th Townville Old Home Days is over. Here is more lists of winners of the various activities and events:

— The winners in the parade for the float units were Lyona Bible Church in first place, Lions Club in second place and Abundent Life in third place. In the junior division unit, Youth Vision took first place, Townville Baptist Church took second place and the Cub Scouts took third place.

— The Children’s Frog Jump Contest had winners from under age 1 up to mid-teens. The age group 3 and under winners were Jon Trypus in first, Maeve Byham in second and Gavin Root third. For the age group 4 to 6 years Carter Lehman in first place, Santino Molli in second place and Owen Canfield in third. The winners for age 7 to 9 years were Grace Snyder in first place, Anthony Molli in second place and Alexa Sayers in third place. For the age 10 to 12 year olds, Michel Lehman took first and Lilly Stevenson won second place. The winners in age group 13 to 17, the final one, were Trennis Lehman in first, Jordyn Ploski in second and Lydia Sleeman in third.

— The Peace Love Run 5K Race was done in two phases. The Flower Child Race was a 1-mile run for those aged 11 and under. There were 19 participants. The top three places taken by the females were Megan Puleio in first, Mia Gatto in second and Mariska Mitchell in third. The three top males were Nathan Leonhart in first, Austin Szympruch in second and Micah Szympruch in third.

The impressive 102 runners for the full 5K race were in age groups under age 14, 15 to 19, 20 to 29 years of age, 30 to 39, age group 40 to 49, 50 to 59 and 60 and older, which included six that were in their sixties, and two that were in their seventies. The fastest overall male was Nick Rose, age 20, at 18 minutes, 48.48 seconds, and the fastest overall female was Erica Puleio, age 17, with a time of 22 minutes, 7.77 seconds.

Starting with the youngest age group of under 14 years, the top three males were Shane Pillar in first, Lincoln Kier in second and Trennis Lehman in third, with the top three female runners of that age group being Shauna Pillar in first, Laura Slagle in second and Sylvianne Wright in third.

The top three males in the age group of 15 to 19 years were Nathan Turner in first, Jarod McGowan in second and Logan Mast in third, while the top three females were Olivia Leach in first, Chloe Leach in second and Jordyn Ploski in third.

In the age group of 20 to 29, the top three males were Austin Shaw in first, Adam Hoffman in second and Evan Dahl in third, and the single top female was Abby Trypus.

Next, was the 30 to 39 years age group, with the top three males being Jeremy Post in first, Joseph Gatto in second and Josh Worden in third, while the top three females were Meghan Linsted in first, Justine Anderson in second and Jill Post in third.

For the 40 to 49 years age group, the top three males were Andrew Schmucker in first, Ryan Lehman in second and Jason Pears in third, and the top three females were Linda Lehman in first, Kelly Mattocks in second and Mandy Hamilton in third.

Following with the age group of 50 to 59 year olds there were no males, so the top three females were Michelle Bennett in first, Desiree Davis in second and Beth Wimer in third.

The final age group is the 60 years and older, with the top three males being Rod Brest in first, Gene Litke in second and Ron Bennett in third, and the final top three females were Karen Berner in first, Barb Tobin in second and Cathy Sutter in third.

From the kitchen

Sweet Potato Pancake

This is the week that I share a recipe using leftovers. For this week, it is recipe designed to use leftover canned sweet potatoes, maple syrup and pecans. With those, you can try this recipe of “Sweet Potato Pancake.” Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place 2 tablespoons of butter in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet. Place in the oven until the butter is melted, about four to five minutes, be sure to swirl carefully to coat evenly.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk three large eggs, at room temperature, 1/2 cup of 2% milk and 1/4 cup of canned sweet potatoes in syrup, mash until blended. Whisk in 1/2 cup all-purpose flour and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Pour into a hot skillet. Bake until puffed and sides are golden brown and crisp, about 20 to 25 minutes.

In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup of maple syrup, 1/4 cup of chopped pecans and 2 tablespoons of butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until butter is melted. Remove pancake from oven — serve immediately with syrup.

Have a happy...

A belated birthday is being sent to Lilly Boyd, who celebrated her first birthday yesterday. Our birthdays for the week begin with Morgan Mitchum celebrating on Sunday, while the 29th is shared by Albert Rosenberg and Derek Reynolds. Gage Rossey has the 30th to himself, and the last birthday for the month is Benjamin Millard on the 31st. Bringing in the month of August, with birthdays on the 1st will be Glen VanCise, Justin Hall and Ken Young. Kevin Mack will be celebrating on the 2nd, and sharing the 3rd are Bill Holcomb, Meika Dennis, Becca DeMaison, Don Hanna and my niece Sandy Metzger to finish out the week.

Tim and Mary DeMaison have an anniversary on the 28th.

If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar.

Contact me

Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.

If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention. News must be submitted by noon on Tuesday.

Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.