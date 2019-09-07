In the words of the man on the radio

If you will recall, I had mentioned to you about the night DJ at WTIV that called my poor old ‘53 Chevy “The Brown Blob.” He brought a lot of joy to the young people of the area for a while. His name was Bob MacDonald and he went by Bobby Mac on the radio. Well Bobby Mac just seemed to have disappeared, along with a lot of Titusville’s past.

Almost like a miracle one evening, I checked the “Yesteryear in Titusville” group, and a woman was crying out “Isn’t there anyone my age that remembers Smitty’s Drive In in Hydetown?”

I started talking to her and it was Sandy MacDonald, Bobby Mac’s wife. Well I got to talking with our old friend Bobby Mac, and we thought it would be fun to take a trip back in time and hear his story. In the words of Bobby Mac:

After three years in the Army (1960-1963) I was ready to begin the rest of my life. I had always been fascinated with radio and TV, so I decided to give it a try. I used my G.I. Bill benefits and enrolled in a school of broadcasting in my hometown of Pittsburgh. Near the end of the course I was offered a chance to interview for a job at WTIV. I used the equipment at the school to make an audition tape, headed to Titusville and got the job.

I was to take the 7 p.m. to midnight spot Monday through Friday, as well as Saturday mornings. I would be working along with Tim Nelson, (mornings) and Ray Starr, (afternoons).

At that time, 1964, the station was fairly bland, playing mostly big band, music along with a lot of Sinatra and Perry Como, as such was the identity of the station. As we all know, in the early 60s rock ’n’ roll was taking over. At first I had to conform to the station playlist, but slowly and surely I would slip in something by Elvis or Little Richard or Chuck Berry until, after a couple of months, it was just about all rock ’n’ roll all the time! I waited for the station owner to call me into his office and tell me to tone it down, but instead he told me he was happy with the ratings and to keep it up, and he was instructing Tim and Ray to play more rock as well. That was the birth of rock ’n’ roll in Titusville.

I called myself Bobby Mac and played the music the teens and 20-year-olds loved. At that time, the station was located on the third floor of the bank building on Spring Street at the corner of Scheide Park. I soon noticed, watching out the window, that the same cars seemed to be coming past on Spring Street every few minutes. I realized that the most popular activity for the younger generation was cruisng around town and listening to Bobby Mac.

Another popular spot was Smitty’s Drive In, out on Hydetown Road. Tom Kerr was the owner, and I met my future (and still) wife, Sandy, there. I made friends with Tom and asked him if I could set up a request box there. Well that was a hit! Kids requested songs dedicated to a boyfriend or girlfriend, and some of them said “Look for me in the white Chrysler, (Pauline) or the purple Roadrunner (Mario).”

So I started mentioning them as they came down Spring Street. That kind of exploded in popularity, and soon every kid in town wanted to be mentioned by Bobby Mac.

I started calling it “Bobby Mac and his Grand Prix Pack.” Unfortunately, it didn’t last long because there was an increase in the number of rear end collisions at the traffic light because everyone was looking up at me instead of their driving. The Titusville police chief called my boss and asked him to put a stop to it, and that was the end of the Grand Prix Pack.

Another memorable night was the time I was told I would be doing my show from the roof of the Dairy Isle, which used to be at the corner of West Spring St. and South Perry, just on the other end of Scheide Park from the station, and that I would be wearing Scottish kilts. What a success that turned out to be! There was an actual traffic jam. Yes, a traffic jam in Titusville. They even had to call in extra police for crowd control. To this day I can remember dealing with the swarm of bugs attracted by the lights and inhaling some every time I spoke.

My radio career only lasted two years because Sandy and I decided to get married, and there was no way I was earning enough for that. Sandy’s father, Tom Seber, said he could pull some strings and get me hired at Cyclops Steel, so that’s what I did.

Even though it was only two years of my life, I still often think about that time probably more often than any other, and still love Titusville, its rich history and the fantastic people who live there.

Times have sure changed. WTIV was a radio station with a hometown touch. They could talk about people you knew walking around town or riding around in their car. You could call the radio station and request a song for your girlfriend or boyfriend, but not anymore. WTIV isn’t even in Titusville. It comes out of Franklin and it’s talk radio. We’ve lost the hometown touch. We have radio stations playing other radio stations. If your radio had the capability, you could hear the same station on two or three hundred different channels.

Satellite radio has ruined a beautiful and fun industry. There will be no more Bobby Mac, Hugh with you, Cousin Brucie or Wolfman Jack. Radio as we knew it is dead.

Come on out, pull up a bridge and sit a spell. We’ll swap some stories.

