Enterprise Methodist Church will host annual Swiss steak dinner next month

“Your father knows what you need before you ask him.” Jesus told the apostles it was important to pray — talk to God — but God always knows exactly what is going on. He knows what you are facing and what you need, but he does want you to ask him for help.

Last week, we talked about 9/11 and some of the things that happened that day. We have all heard stories about the rescue workers and the attempts they made. We saw on the news what happened when Flight 77 hit the Pentagon in Washington. I recently learned about one incident I hadn’t heard before, and I think it is worth sharing.

There was a daycare facility inside the Pentagon that had many children, including infants in heavy cribs. When the Pentagon was hit, the daycare supervisor knew they needed to evacuate, but was in a panic over what to do. There were too many children, mostly toddlers and infants, and no time to bundle them into carriers and strollers.

A young marine came running into the center and asked what they needed. The director explained and he ran back into the hallway and disappeared. The director thought, “Well, here we are, on our own.” Two minutes later, that marine returned with 40 other marines. Each of them grabbed a crib with a child, and the rest started gathering up toddlers.

The director and her staff helped them take all the children out of the center and down toward the park near the Potomac. About 3/4 of a mile from the building, the marines stopped in the park and formed a circle with the cribs, which were sturdy and heavy. Inside the circle, they put the toddlers to keep them from wandering off. Outside the circle, the Marines formed a perimeter around the children. They remained there until parents could be notified and come and get their children.

A chaplain later said, “I don’t think any of us saw nor heard of this on any of the news stories of the day. It was an incredible story of our men there.”

Yes, it is incredible. Not only what they did, but how quick they reacted. It must be one of the most touching stories from the Pentagon.

We hear a lot from politicians, especially when election is near, but you normally don’t hear much about the military. However, it is the military, not the politicians, that ensures our right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. It’s the military who salute the flag, who serve beneath the flag and whose coffin is draped by the flag.

I hope that story touched you as it did me. Pray for the men and women who have served and are currently serving our country. Honor the memory of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. God bless those marines and all those in the military. And, God bless America.

Sympathy

Sympathy goes to the family of Starr Jennings, who died Thursday morning at Hamot Hospital in Erie. Starr lived in the Shamburg area for many years. He became a member of Shamburg Christian Church of God, and was always willing to help do anything that needed done, and he made sure it was done right.

A memorial service for Starr was held Sunday afternoon at the Shamburg church. Pastor Fred Frye began by reading the obituary. He prayed, then Tara Alberth led everyone in singing “The Old Rugged Cross.” Pastor Fred read Psalm 23, followed by verses from Isaiah, “Comfort, comfort my people.” God gives comfort, wisdom and peace, and we need to share that with those who need it.

Some of Starr’s family and friends shared memories of him. He was a taskmaster and a lover of firearms, which he kept shiny and nice. He was always ready to help someone, but was reluctant to accept help himself.

“I can do it,” he would say.

He always came into church wearing a suit and tie, and carrying his Bible. He touched many hearts and lives. The people joined in singing “In the Garden,” and the service ended in prayer. Everyone was invited to the Family Life Center for refreshments and fellowship. May God give comfort and strength to those who loved Starr.

Recent events

— There was special music during the worship service at Shamburg Christian Church on Sunday. When the sermon ended, Tara Alberth sang “So Much Better His Way,” which fit right into the sermon. After the benediction, everyone was invited to Drake Well for a baptism service.

About 15 people gathered at Drake Well and Pastor Fred Frye had a brief service. He read scripture, that the apostles were to “teach and baptise,” and then explained just what baptism meant. Brenda Romaniszyn and Noah Fulton were baptized in the water at the park. Afterward, everyone enoyed a luncheon of pizza and soft drinks. The weather cooperated and it was a beautiful day for the service.

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church, with 14 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of five pounds and four turtles (weight stayed the same). There were four KOPS and 10 TOPS, with Foxy as the top loser and Barb was the KOP.

The challenges are: Eat a salad every day and no white potatoes. The positive thought is “Did you eat vegetables for lunch?”

Marian’s menu was chosen, Kathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.

For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship; after worship, chili fellowship dinner.

— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Tonight, 6, Ladies group. Saturday, 11 a.m., Ladies Alive; 7 p.m., “Experiencing God.” Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship with nursery available. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Today, Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry (fire hall). Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Laugh Again” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “Faithful Despite Unfaithfulness.”

— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Tonight, 6:30, worship team. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown.”

— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye — Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Saturday, 6 p.m., Corn roast and star gazing. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.

— Grand Valley Methodist Churvch, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 7, Charge PPR. Saturday, 7 p.m., movie night. Sunday, 10 a.m., worship; 11, Sunday school.

Upcoming events

— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning, and volunteers are asked to be there at 10:15. Those who registered may pick up their food boxes between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., but they must show proof of residency.

— This is Spirit Week for the Titusville School District as the schools get ready for the homecoming game on Friday.

Today is Walt Disney Day for the high school, and students are encouraged to dress as a favorite Disney character. Thursday is Color Wars Day, with each grade having a different color. Seniors will wear black, juniors are to wear blue, sophomores will take up green and freshmen will wear orange. Friday, of course, is brown and gold day. All Titusville area schools are participating, each with a different theme, but Friday is the same for all — brown and gold.

The homecoming parade will begin at 5:45 p.m., and each high school class will have a float. The parade will leave the high school and head west, then turn and go east on Main Street to Carter Field. The game between the Titusville Rockets and the Corry Beavers will begin at 7. The homecoming queen will be crowned at half-time. It will be an exciting evening. Good luck to the Rockets!

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information, or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— Grand Valley Methodist Church will have movie night this Friday, at 7. The movie will be “Breakthrough,” which is based on a true story, and anyone interested is welcome to attend. There is no charge and snacks will be provided.

— A Men’s Revival, sponsored by Allegheny Region Men of Grace, will be held this Saturday at Christ Evangelical Free Church in Saegertown. The theme is “Living with Christ Challenge,” and the doors open at 7:30 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served from 8 to 9, and the revival will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be led by Pastor Delroy Simpson and Pastor Chris Livernore. Special music will be provided by Shadow of the Statue, and Steve McGranahan, the world’s strongest redneck, will be present. Men of all denominations are welcome. For more information, call (814) 807-1816, or email mogar.revival@gmail.com.

— For those who have a sweet tooth, a pie social will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, at Sanford Methodist Church. For more fun, take a special dessert to be auctioned off. Enjoy the evening and your pie.

— The leaves started turning some time ago and many have already fallen from the trees, but Monday is officially the first day of autumn. Many people think autumn is the prettiest season in this area. My grandmother used to plan a family picnic in October. There were times when it was a little chilly, but the leaves were so pretty. Sometimes we stayed in the area, and other times we went someplace like Jake’s Rocks or some other park. It was always a good day.

— Enterprise Methodist Church will have their annual Swiss steak dinner on Oct. 10. Serving will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and the cost is a donation. It’s a time to enjoy a good meal and visit with family and friends.

Military list

Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.

Prayer list

Edwin Potter has been added to our prayer list. He injured his thumb last week. We continue to remember Tina Van Cise, Bob and Nancy Brown, Kyle Miller, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Jerry Potter, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mary Ann Kopper, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, Bob Lieder, Richard Kinney, Mike Peterson, Pat Reynolds, Audrey Walters and Jami Hillman.

Birthday list

This coming week there are many birthdays and anniversaries. Birthday greetings this week go to Marian Drake, Lisa Wright, Haley Jones, Melvin Bryan, Ben Martin, Tanner Morris and Roxanne Minium on Sept. 19, Sean Beers, Martha Long, Nick Tucker and Eric Latshaw on Sept. 20, Julie McCauley, Jill Sheely and Paul Sliker on Sept. 21, Pat Cosper, Abigail Warner, Travis LaBella, Arville Latshaw, Jason Hall and Jeremy Brandon on Sept. 22, Judy Johnson, Timothy Beers, Jr. and April Raszman on Sept. 23 and Kali LaBella and Joseph Kinney on Sept. 24.

Special birthday greetings go to Dorothea Nellis, who will celebrate on Sept. 24. Mrs. Nellis has lived in the Enterprise area for many years, and was tax collector for Southwest Township for a long time. She has long been a member of Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, serving as pianist for many years. She was also well known for her delicious homemade bread. The community wishes her a beautiful day and may God bless her with a great year.

Anniversaries

Happy anniversary to Michelle and George Savitz, Betty and Ray Fenton and Hiroko and Jason Wright on September 19, Cheryl and Paul Warner on September 23, Mary and Charlie Terwilliger on September 24 and Gail and Randy Beers and Margaret and Harold Reynolds on September 25.

May everyone have a wonderful day.

