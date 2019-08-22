Pleasantville Elementary School to host open house Thursday

“Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

This proverb is usually directed at parents, reminding them that loving children and disciplining with love goes a long way in helping a child grow. It isn’t just parents that spend time with children.

Now there is kindergarten and preschool, and many children spend a lot of time somewhere besides home, and at times that is necessary. Wherever they are, they should be with someone who loves children and truly wants to help them. What happens when they are young has a big effect on their life in later years. A broken home can cause a broken life.

A special service, “Awaken the Living Hope,” was held Saturday evening in Colestock Auditorium. The service, sponsored by Grace Fellowship Church, was to give support to students, teachers and school faculty for the 2019-20 year. About 70 people from various denominations were present. Pastor Phil Taylor began with prayer and then he and the praise team from Grace Fellowship Church led the audience in spirited songs, beginning with “Holy Spirit, You Are Welcome Here.” Pastor Tim Maybray, from Titusville Free Methodist Church, read scripture and talked about Jesus going into the synagogue and healing on the Sabbath. The Pharisees were against Jesus, but they couldn’t keep him out. Pastor Tim said, It is the same today. It is not against the law for Jesus to move through our buildings.” Many children deal with brokeness at home, and they are not interested in learning. Teachers need to know how to deal with that brokeness before they start teaching.

They sang “What a Wonderful Name It Is,” then Pastor Phil prayed for teachers and administrators, not just for Titusville but for all schools. He talked about the Holy Spirit, and they sang “Holy Spirit, Guide My Vision.” Pastor Dave Southwick from Branch Fellowship talked about the importance of forgiveness and they sang, “Be the Blessing, Lord.” Prayer is a very powerful tool, and when people pray, they should also take time to listen. The praise team led in several songs including, “Worthy,” “I Want More of You, God,” “Our God Is the Lion” and “Come Let Us Worship Our King.” Everyone was encouraged to pray for our teachers, faculty and school board. The service ended with prayer.

Years ago, before class started, the school day began with Bible reading, the Lord’s prayer and the pledge to the flag. No one was forced to believe anything, no teacher walked around to make sure each student was actually saying the prayer. Our country was founded by people who came here to worship God. The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were written by men who believed in him. Starting the day with him was the natural thing to do. Then someone decided it wasn’t right to have prayer and Bible reading and soon prayer and Bible reading were no longer part of the school day.

Meanwhile, there are many things in classes that students have to learn, even though they don’t believe or accept them, but “that’s different.” Look back through history and see what happened. They tried to throw God out of the schools and kids have had more problems, there have been more juvenile delinquents and now we worry about their safety in school. Isn’t it time we welcomed God into our schools, our offices and all places?

Wherever you are, if school hasn’t started yet, it will soon. Do your part to “Awaken the Living Hope” and pray for the teachers, the administrators, all those who work at a school and even the bus drivers. Give them your support and let them know you care. Let’s pray for a safe and productive school year for each one.

The sky has been just beautiful the past week. A bright, full moon at night was almost like daylight. Sunday evening there was a double rainbow in the eastern sky. The one was so bright and beautiful and lasted several minutes. It’s just God reminding us He is watching over us and He knows what is best.

Recent events

— August seems to be the month for weddings. Stacey Thompson, daughter of Becky Edwards and Don Thompson Jr., married Kirk Rowan on Aug. 10, at his grandparents farm near Seneca. It was an outdoor wedding and guests sat on bales of hay. Pastor Chuck Riel of Pleasantville Free Methodist Church performed the ceremony. It was a beautiful wedding.

— On Friday, Greg Thompson, son of Sharon and Don Thompson, married Judy Broncasno at his home in Cambridge Springs. Greg had his Dad as best man, and his sister, Rev. Julie Lamberson, officiated. About 60 people were present for this outdoor wedding. Due to an accident, Sharon and Don had to take a different route home, which proved to be long and winding but they finally arrived safely. Despite the trip, it had been a beautiful wedding and they were very happy.

— Saturday afternoon, Tammy Hollabaugh and Joe Howard were married at Enterprise Methodist Church, with Pastor Penny Helmbold and former Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Tammy is the daughter of Pastor Betty Hollabaugh, who served the Enterprise church for several years. After the ceremony, a reception was held at the Hollabaugh home in Meadville.

— The community wishes the best to Stacey and Kirk, Greg and Judy and Tammy and Joe. May God bless each couple with many years of happiness together.

— Congratulations to Pastor Penny Helmbold on the birth of another grandchild. Benjamin Lee Thompson was born Aug. 10 in Ohio. He weighed 9 pounds, was 19 1/2 inches long and had strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. He was welcomed home by his 4-year-old sister, Renae.

— Congratulations to Enterprise residents Paula and Tom Beard and former residents Janice and Chalmers Douglas on the birth of a grandson. Liam Jethro Daniel Beard, son of Amie and Bill Beard, was born Aug. 16, and mother and baby are doing well. Liam has a big sister, LaKenzie. May God bless Benjamin and Liam and their families.

Reunions

— The Lavern Gibson reunion was held July 27, at the home of Martha and Paul Thompson. Majorie and Lavern Gibson lived all their married life around Enterprise. They had nine children: Mildred, Carl, Kathy, Martha, Virginia, Elsie, Tom, Jeanette and Curtis. Mildred, Carl and Curt are now deceased, but some of the family members still live in or near the Enterprise area and the family enjoys getting together. There was all kinds of food and desserts and everyone enjoyed each other’s company. They reminisced about old times and growing up and there were a lot of laughs. There were 31 present, and the oldest of the nine children was Martha and the youngest was Jeanette. The reunion is always held the last Sunday in July. Next year the reunion will be from 12 to 4 p.m. at Thompson’s.

— On Aug. 11, the Martha and Paul Thompson’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered at their for a family outing. There were 33 present and five weren’t able to attend — three of them live in California. They divided into seven cars, with Paul Jr. in the lead and traveled to Keystone Safari down past Grove City. At the safari parking lot, they met up with Martha and Paul’s daughter, Sheila and her husband, Scott, who had come from Ashville, New York. The guys carried the picnic lunch to the table and everyone ate before going in to see the animals. Martha and Paul’s granddaughter, Aimee, did all of the planning for the trip and saved a lot of money by doing it early.

At Keystone Safari, visitors can feed the animals and there were lots of ainmals to feed. The monkeys were up in a tree with a line connected to a small bucket. They put food in the bucket and pulled the rope until it got to the monkeys and they helped themselves to what was inside. The giraffe was just hand-fed lettuce and he loved that. The chickens were loose to feed, along with a lot of other animals. There were black and white reindeer and brown ones and they had huge, velvet antlers. They were inside a building, but people could fed them in their pens. Outside the bear enclosure was a huge bear statue and the Thompson kids and adults had their picture taken on the statue. There was a canopy with water spraying that the kids could walk through and get cooled off. They also had four bouncy houses for the kids to play in and picnic tables where people could sit down. Different foods were available, including popcorn, freezer pops and other items.

When everyone was done, the Thompson’s got in their cars and headed for the Grove City Outlets. They went to the back of the parking lot where only a few cars were parked and stopped. Martha’s daughter, Sue, had brought a 6-foot picnic table, which really came in handy. They enjoyed the picnic, then some went home, but most of them went shopping in the outlets.

The day ended and everyone arrived home safely. Martha said they thanked God for the beauty of the day, their safe travels and the love everyone has for one another. “If anyone needs help, the others are there.”

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church with 12 weigh-ins. There were five KOPS and seven TOPS, with Darlene as the top loser and Janet as the KOP.

The challenges this week are: Watch your portions and drink your milk. The positive thought it: “Did you drink your water?”

Sherree’s menu was chosen, Cathy M. won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.

For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m. worship; Donut Day; 10:15, Sunday school.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Today, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; after service, spaghetti dinner.

— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Today, 6 p.m., Ladies Group. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship, with nursery available. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s Group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Saturday, Music on the Hill 5K Run/Walk (Hasson Heights Church). Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker David Fitz, lay pastor.

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Today, Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry (Pleasantville Fire Hall); 6 p.m., trustees meeting; 7, council meeting. Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Glory Days,” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, friendship circle on “A Covenant of Mutual Love.”

— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Today, 6:30 p.m., worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Today, 6 p.m., prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye — Thursday, trip to fair (Newsboys). Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship.

— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 7 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., worship; 11, Sunday school.

Upcoming events

— Vacation time is over, or soon will be. Students who attend Tidioute School begin classes today. Pleasantville Elementary School will have open house from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday. Students in the Titusville Area School District will start back to school next Tuesday. Drivers need to watch for buses and pay attention to kids walking to school. May it be a good school year for everyone.

— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall today. Those who pre-registered may pick up their food boxes between noon and 1:30 p.m., but proof of residency is required. Appreciation is extended to Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this ministry.

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information, or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— The Grief Share Support Group will meet at 2 p.m., Tuesday, in the parlor of Titusville United Methodist Church. Anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one, recently or years ago, is welcome to attend any or all of the meetings, and there is no cost. Grief Share is a time to get together with others who understand and can work together to help one another. Betty Rainey Rainey is the group facilitator, and Ann Leach and Pat Stack assist her. For more information, call the church office, at 827-1829.

— The Crawford County Fair began Saturday and will continue through this Saturday. Along with the barns and various displays, amusement rides and games and all kinds of food, there will be special features every day. Each afternoon, there will be a concert by various performers and tonight and Thursday night, there will be a special concert at 7:30. Friday evening is the truck and tractor pulls and Saturday evening is the demolition derby. After the derby, the fair will end with fireworks.

The fair is a good place to make family memories. When I was young, my family always went to the fair. Dad would come home early and we would go out and eat at one of the grange or church suppers. They were always good. Dad liked the animals and we went through all the barns. Mom liked the Home Show building. We often got cotton candy and before we left, Dad always had a hot sausage sandwich. Going to the fair was something special and left us with a lot of good memories.

— A memorial service for Kelly Nelson Thompson will be held this Saturday, at Pleasantville Fire Hall. Kelly died July 23, at UPMC in Seneca and has family in the Titusville/Grand Valley area. All relatives and friends are invited to attend the serice from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire hall.

— The Grand Valley Fire Department will have a car wash this Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and the cost is a donation. Get a clean car and support the fire department. It’s a good cause.

— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a bake sale Aug. 30, at Sav-a-Lot in Titusville. There will be pumpkin rolls, cookies, fudge, sweet breads, cookies and pies. Stop and have a sweet treat. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

Military list

Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.

Prayer list

Our prayer list includes Tina Van Cise, Bob and Nancy Brown, Kyle Miller, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Jerry Potter, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mary Ann Kopper, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, Bob Lieder, Richard Kinney, Mike Peterson, Pat Reynolds, Audrey Walters and Jami Hillman.

Birthdays

and anniversaries

Birthday greetings go to Caitlyn Gibson, Jewel Wakefied, Shaun Morris and Bob Brooks on Aug. 22, Lynda Plows, Gracey Estok and Irene Burrows on Aug. 23, Steve Hollabaugh, Rocky Channels and Dick Balas on Aug. 24, Scott Pepple and Roger Fulton on Aug. 25, Dorothy Bickel, Star McGarvie and Charlie Mann on Aug. 26, Deanne Benedict on Aug. 27 and Sonda Jackson and Wendy Wright on Aug. 28.

Happy anniversary to Darlene and Bill Perry and Margaret and Ben Martin on Aug. 23, Cathy and Tom Gibson on Aug. 26 and Rhonda and Carl Brenner and Debbie and Greg Beightol on Aug. 27. May everyone have a wonderful day.

