Pleasantville Methodist Church will host pancake supper on Oct. 9

“All the men of Israel were gathered against the city, knit together as one man.” God told the Israelites they needed to unite, to work together if they wanted to defeat their enemy. People in sports know their team won’t win unless they work together for the good of all. That is the way it is in life.

Sept. 11, 2001. Nearly everyone who is old enough remembers where they were and what they were doing when they first heard about 9/11. When the first plane hit the Twin Towers, many thought it was an unbelievable accident, but when the second one hit, everyone knew it was deliberate. After the Pentagon was hit, it was decided to order all planes to land at the nearest airport.

There were about 5,000 planes over the United States at that time, and landing all of them that quickly could not have been easy, but they did it without any accidents. The government then decided that any plane that did not land was the enemy and would be shot down. Flight 93 was on its way to San Francisco when it was hijacked, and the passengers on the plane had enough contact to know what had happened in New York and D.C., and they did not want to be part of a fourth attack. The 44 passengers worked together to keep the plane from hitting another building. Complete strangers from different states and even different countrires united to help our country.

President Bush addressed the nation that evening. “A great people have been moved to defend a great nation. Terrorists attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America ... Today our nation saw evil, the very worst of human nature. And we responded with the best of America- — with the daring of our rescue workers, with the caring for strangers and neighbors who came to give blood or help in any way they could ... None of us will forget this day. Yet, we go forward to defend freedom and all that is good and just in our world.”

The United Sates flag was everywhere and people put aside their differences — race, religion, social status, political party — all were thrown aside as people united to stand up for America. That’s the way it should be.

If we want to have a great nation, we need to stop tearing each other down and work together for the good of our country.

Three days after the attack, the late evangelist, Dr. Billy Graham, led a national prayer and remembrance service at Washington National Cathedral. He reminded people of the uncertainty of life and that no one knows what is going to happen next.

He also told them that when Jesus hung on the cross, God was saying, “I love you. I know your heartaches and the sorrows and the pains that you feel. But I love you.”

Easter points beyond the cross to the empty tomb, giving hope. Dr. Graham told the listeners “that Christ has conquered evil and death, and hell. Yes, there is hope.”

We still have that hope, but we can only attain it when we listen to God and unite with others for the good of our country. Today is Patriot Day. You may fly your flag and be proud to be an American, but are you willing to work together for America?

Recent events

— On Aug. 31, Martha and Paul Thompson attended the wedding of their great niece, Melissa Kelly. Melissa is the daughter of Kim and Pat Kelly, and granddaughter of the late Linda and Don Wagner. Melissa and Matthew Boyles were married outside at the Elk Lodge in Lucinda. The weather cooperated and it was beautiful all day long.

Pastor Julie Lamberson, cousin of the bride, did the ceremony, and Paula Fenstermaker Klinger sang. The bride’s gown was white and camouflage, and she carried a bouquet of orange and dark brown roses. The maid of honor, bridesmaid and flower girl wore gowns of camouflage over orange with flowers of orange and dark brown roses. The groom and best man wore camouflage vests with orange and dark brown roses, with a shot gun shell below the flowers.

After the wedding, there was a reception with lots of food, laughter and love. The groom’s mother usually uses a wheelchair with oxygen, but when it was time to dance, he took her to the floor and wheeled her for her dance. It was just beautiful.

Many people saw relatives they only see occasionally. It was a wonderful day with lots of love.

Martha and Paul had their annual Labor Day picnic with their family. It was a little chilly and they wore jackets, but those who didn’t have to work were there. Martha and Paul always enjoy their time with their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. There was lots of food and lots of laughter. The family also celebrated Jenny’s birthday, which was Aug. 29. The younger kids had fun blowing out the candles on the cake.

— Robin and John Peterson came up from Virginia during Labor Day weekend. They stopped in Pittsburgh to visit John’s family, then came to Pleasantville to spend some time with Robin’s mother, Dottie Grant. From there, then went to Michigan on a sight-seeing tour, and Robin said they thoroughly enjoyed it. They came back to Pennsylvania and spent the night with her mother, then returned to Virginia on Sunday.

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church with 11 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 5 pounds, with two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were four KOPS and seven TOPS, with Rita as the top loser and Barb was the KOP. Cathy Barlog, a TOPS coordinator, was the guest speaker, and her message was very interesting.

The challenge is: Eat vegetables and fruits. The positive thought is “Did you eat vegetables?”

Melinda’s menu was chosen, Cathy won the 25-cent fund and Janet won 50/50.

For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Thursday, church revitalization workshop. Saturday, 10 a.m., church cleaning bee. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., birthday bash. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study; 7:30, finance/budget.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.

— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Tonight, 6, Ladies Group. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., rummage sale. Friday, 6 p.m., FAN Night; 7:35, board of trustees meeting. Saturday, 7 p.m., “Experiencing God.” Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship with nursery available. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s Group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Thursday, 5 p.m., 60 Plus; 6:30, session and deacon’s meeting. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker David Fitz; service followed by fall brunch.

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Laugh Again” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “Faithful During Uncertainty.”

— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Tonight, 6:30, worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:20 p.m., small group, “learning to pray upsidedown.”

— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye — Thursday, 6 p.m., board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; after service, baptism at Drake Well, followed by luncheon.

— Grand Valley Methodist Churvch, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 7, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., worship; 11, Sunday school.

Upcoming events

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must have been received by the previous Monday. The lunches are served weekly. For more information, or to sign up for an upcoming lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— The Alzheimer Care Giver’s Support Group meeting will meet at 2:30, next Tuesday, at Titusville Presbyterian Church. The group is led by Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan, who have had special training to equip them to lead the group. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone with Alzheimer’s or any kind of dementia is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marcia, at 827-7404.

— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Sept. 18. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. There is no age limit, but participants must meet the income requirements to be eligible. Phone Pleasantville Methodist Church, at (814) 589-7385, and if no one answers, leave a message and your phone number. Someone will return your call.

— Sept. 18 is Meet Me at the Pole Day and any student who would like to have a prayer time with others at the school flag should contact their teacher or administrator. This is usually done before or right after school lets out. Get permission, set a time and spread the word. It is a good way to start the school year.

— Pleasantville Methodist Church has scheduled an all-you-can-eat pancake supper for Oct. 9. The meal will also include sausage, beverage and dessert, and gluten free pancakes will be available. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the cost is a donation.

