Enjoying a simple Hydetown childhood

Back in the good old days when I was living at home with my parents, life seemed so simple. I loved our little home in Hydetown, and we had great neighbors. John Graham and his wife lived next door to us, and after supper every night during the week we had a little ritual. My mother would let me out the back door and I would walk across the back yard to John and Bessie’s house. They would be waiting for me, and we’d go turn the television on. We had a lot of choices as to what to watch back then. We had three channels and I don’t remember if they were broadcast from Erie or Youngstown. One of those three channels had “The Cisco Kid” on at 6 p.m., and we would sit down and watch it together. I loved going over and visiting with them.

Harry Ridgway and his wife lived across the street. Harry wrote for The Titusville Herald. He was an excellent journalist and writer. He wrote a column called “Sidewalks of Hydetown,” and he also wrote one called “From the Armchair.” I remember seeing Harry walking the streets of Hydetown with his hands folded behind him as he let the voices of Hydetown’s past speak to him.

Dick Ridgway and his family lived right beside Harry. Dick and my dad were cousins and also good friends.

Hydetown was such a wonderful little town to grow up in. It was safe. We never even gave anyone or anything a thought of being unsafe. We drank out of water hoses. Do you want to hear something really bad? We drank water out of Thompson Run! To make it worse, we drank downstream from grandpa’s cattle.

Cousin Ralph and I knew Hydetown was safe, and if we ever did have any problems, we would just go to the Hydetown Esso Station. My dad or grandpa was always there to help us out.

We would go to the station and dad or gramps would buy us a Coke and we would sit and talk, and that would just make everything better. It was fun just listening to them interact and joke with customers that came in the station. I guess that’s where I got groomed for the way I interact with people. Oh, what I wouldn’t give to be able to go back in time and relive some of those moments.

Come on out, pull up a bridge and set a spell.

Church schedules

— Hydetown Baptist Church: Jeff Sterling — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.

Sunday Sermon: “How to Avoid Satan’s Traps” 1 Peter 5:6-9

— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.

A final thought

Labor Day was initiated by the labor movement in the 19th century, and has been a federal holiday since 1894. There are many ways to spend those eight work-free hours, like a super fun backyard barbecue, enjoying the day at an amusement park, making homemade ice cream, enjoying a drive-in movie or setting up a camping weekend in your backyard. Don’t forget sometime this weekend to make some Labor Day s’mores. Have a great Labor Day weekend, and don’t forget to attend church tomorrow as a family.

