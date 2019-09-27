Longtime Townville resident to celebrate 101st birthday on Oct. 6

Good morning. Sunday is the 2019 Gold Star Mothers and Family Day. It is a day to recognize and honor those who have lost a son or daughter while serving in the United States military. This date was established back in 1936, and is designated as the last Sunday of September.

Church news

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.

The Deacons’ Board meeting is today at 6:30 p.m.

Choir practice starts on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.

Bible study is Tuesday evening at 6:15.

The Trustees’ board meeting will be on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m.

A Christian Education Board meeting will be held on Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

KIDS Club will begin on Oct. 9.

The ABW meeting will be on Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.

Blooming Valley Church is holding its rummage sale Friday and Saturday. The hours on Friday are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then again on Saturday, which is bag day, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Release Time classes have about 45 minutes each Tuesday with each group again this year. The enrollment is open during the school year.

A new Bible Study started Wednesday and runs until Nov. 20. It will be held at Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m.

— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.

Celebration

— Frances Werling, born Oct. 6, 1918, in Athens Township of Crawford County, was a lifelong resident of the Townville area. Frances retired to Cribbs Residential Center at Wesbury in the spring of 2010. Frances will turn 101 on Oct. 6.

Her daughter, DeAn Foulk, and husband, John Foulk, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, are holding a gathering for her to celebrate this event. Frances will greet local family and friends at a reception at Lingo Dining Room of Cribbs Residential Center, on Oct. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.

If you wish to send a card, the address is Frances Werling 31 North Park Avenue, Meadville, PA, 16335.

Clubs/groups

— The Rink Family Fun Center is holding a “Hoverboard Night” this Friday, from 6 to 7 p.m.

— The Hardy Hatters are going to Waterford to Jakes Restaurant for breakfast on Saturday, and going to Dutch Treat in Spartansburg on Oct. 5, at 9 a.m. both times.

— The Friends of Tryonville Annual Picnic is this Saturday at the Townville Fire Hall. Gathering time is 4 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. Bring a well-filled picnic basket. Table service and beverage will be furnished.

— The Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is holding its monthly public ham and turkey supper on Oct. 2, beginning at 5 p.m. It will be held at the fire hall on Route 27, 8 miles west of Titusville. Take outs are available. There is a fee, and children under the age of 5 eat for free. The fire hall can be reached the day of the dinner, by phone, at 827-1514.

— Oct 12, at 7 p.m. Joe Kovach will be performing a concert at Troy Center UMC. The title of the concert is “Songs Of The American Settlers A Musical Journey Through History.” This event is open to the public, and is family friendly. The church has a wheel chair ramp and a chair lift. Also there will be a time of fellowship after the concert with refreshments.

— An “Arts and Crafts Show” will be held on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., by Cooperstown Community Church of God. Contact Maxine Fuller, at (814) 374-4538, or (814) 437-1889 to reserve a table. There is a fee. There will be crafts, food and fun for all to enjoy.

— Save the date for Dec. 3 for the annual “Ladies Night Out” in Titusville. All proceeds are to benefit Associated Charities.

School news

— Maplewood Annual September Showcase Band Festival is this Saturday. Come for a night of music featuring the talents of the Eisenhower, Warren, Titusville, Conneaut, Meadville and Maplewood marching bands. Concessions and bake sale items will be available for purchase. There is a fee, and children under age 5 get in for free. The show starts at 6 p.m. Hope to see you there!

— Maplewood Elementary will have Picture Day on Oct. 4.

— The PENNCREST students will have Oct. 14 off.

— Maplewood High will have PSATS on Oct. 16.

— The Maplewood sports activities for the week start with the 4:30 p.m. game that the junior high football players have facing Cochranton on the home field today. The girls JV volleyball team travels to Ft. LeBoeuf for a 6 p.m. match again tonight, with the girls varsity volleyball players match to follow at 7:30 p.m. The Friday night football game is on the home gridiron at 7 p.m. against Union City High School. Saturday, the co-ed varsity cross country team will be on the field starting at 9 a.m. at the Cochranton Invite. Mid morning, the JV football game will be at Union City for an 11 a.m. kick-off. The afternoon has the girls varsity soccer team at Sharon High for a 1 p.m. match.

Next Monday, the month is finished out with the girls JV soccer squad taking the court against Conneaut School District at 5:30 p.m., while the girls varsity soccer team will be on the Corry High School court for a 6 p.m. match. Tuesday, starts the month of October with the varsity co-ed cross country team getting into the action at the Rocky Grove Invite at Two Mile Run Park which begins at 4 p.m. Later, at 6 p.m., the girls varsity volleyball players will host Oil City High on the home field.

From the kitchen

One-Pot Ten-Minute Beef and Broccoli

This week, our recipe is for using leftovers to make “One-Pot Ten-Minute Beef and Broccoli.” Leftover homemade or takeout rice and frozen broccoli get a teriyaki transformation in this super-fast spin on stir-fry.

In a nonstick 5-quart Dutch oven, cook 1 pound of lean (at least 80%) ground beef with salt to taste over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until brown. Do not drain.

Meanwhile, make a bag (12 ounces) of frozen chopped broccoli as directed on the bag, and chop one bunch of green onions, with the greens and whites separated. Add the whites of the green onions to the pan with beef, and cook one minute longer. Measure out 3 cups of cold, cooked white rice. Cook the rice in with the beef, add one cup of a thick teriyaki marinade and/or sauce and stir about two minutes or until rice is heated through. Stir in the broccoli. Top with the green onion tops. This recipe makes five servings.

Note: Use kitchen scissors to cut the green onions, and skip the cutting board completely. A second hint is; mix it up with different flavors of thick teriyaki marinade and sauce, like orange, ginger or honey.

Have a happy…

Sharing their birthdays on Sunday are Maya Marshall, Sarirose Hyldahl, Joyce Ames, and Paul Coblentz to finish out this month. The birthdays that are on the 1st are Elizabeth Kowinski and Orrin Bryant, while the 2nd is Donna Hunter’s day to celebrate. The 3rd is shared by Robert Cierniakoski, Jonathon Garrett, Roberta Frantz, Chris Taggart and Darlene Lake. Those sharing the 4th are Lori Kelly, Jerry Kent and Leonard Mosher. The last birthday for the week is Tina Sterling on the 5th.

If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.

