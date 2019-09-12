Townville Senior Citizens to host next meeting Sept. 18

Good Morning. There are nearly two weeks of summer left, and with the fluctuation of weather and temperatures, it is hard to keep that in mind.

Next Tuesday is Constitution and U.S. Citizen Day. How many of you remember learning the preamble in school, and can you still recite more than the first line?

Church news

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.

The ABW meeting is at 10 a.m. at the church this Saturday. The project will be preparing school kits for the Amy Brown Missionary Group. Materials are still needed for these kits, and funds to ship them to their destination.

Bible study is Tuesday evening at 6:15.

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.

A craft show will be held on Saturday, at Blooming Valley UMC. The hours for the event are from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will also be a bake sale.

Pastor Jay will be away until Sept. 20. In his place, services will be lead by Ray Crocker as the speaker on the 15th.

Release Time classes kicks off the year on Sept. 17. Classes will have about 45 minutes with each group again this year.

A new Bible Study will be offered from Wednesday, September 25th until November 20th.

— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Clubs & groups

— The Townville Fire Department Swiss Steak Dinners is this Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade pies will be the featured dessert for the meal. The proceeds from the dinner support the fire department, the ambulance service, and the ladies auxiliary.

— The Townville Area Senior Citizens met on Aug. 21, at the Townville Fire Hall with 13 present. The pledge to the flag and the table grace were lead by President Tom Wentz. The usual good buffet was enjoyed by all. Following the meal there was a short business meeting. The program was presented by Bob Alexander, who played the guitar and sang old country songs.

The next meeting was held on Sept. 4, at the fire hall with 18 present. The pledge to the flag and the table grace was lead by President Wentz. A buffet was enjoyed by the group. There was a short business meeting before then a discussion went on in regards to a trip to Grove City to visit August Wendell Forge and other points of interest of the area in October. The speaker was our own former resident Eric Henry, owner and paramedic of the Meadville Ambulance Service. He explained that they cover a large area, and the many things that are done in this business. He has been in a part of this business for more than 20 years. Get well cards were signed and sent out to local shut-ins.

The next meeting will be on Sept. 18 with Nancy Kopf speaking on her recent trip to Peru. (Submitted by Secretary Janet Y. Crawford.)

— The Townville Women’s Club met on July 18 at the home of hostess Jody Riley at noon for our annual picnic, with 13 members present. We recited our luncheon prayer and then had a hearty lunch from dishes that the members provided to share among the group. The meeting followed with the pledge to the flag, and the Club Collect being recited.

President Linda McCarl lead the meeting with several items and subjects being discussed. A reminder that dues need to be paid up soon. The August meeting was on the 15th with a trip to Sibley Castle in Franklin. Carpooling began from the Townville Baptist Church for the group, which traveled along a very long, single-lane dirt road as the final leg to reach the castle. The grounds once covered over 300 acres, but presently has only 98 acres with the castle property. We were given a video informational history of the origins of the castle which was followed by a tour of all four floors of it.

Joseph C. Sibley designed the River Ridge Mansion, which started in building it in 1913, with more that 200 men working on the estate. There were 13 bedrooms with fireplaces in each and decorated with items from all over the world. There were also 13 bathrooms. Sibley owned several other properties and was in the oil industry. He even had his own rail car that went to the castle property private train station. He also served in Congress during his time at the castle home. Joseph Sibley died in 1926. The property was purchased by the White Fathers religious group that converted it to use for religious residential training. Currently another group, Life Ministries has it and hold retreats there, with 66 groups of Christians registered to come in for the various retreats this year.

A member of our club, Linda Hellein, who once trained and lived at the castle when it was converted to a religious residential facility, shared some personal memoirs from her time there. The hostesses for the trip were Linda Hellein, and Andrea Tatalovic, who provided lunch for us to enjoy on the front patio, following the tour. The next meeting will be on Sept. 19 at the home of Bonnie Vanderhoof.

— An “Arts and Crafts Show” will be held on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., by the Cooperstown Community Church of God. Tables are still available to sign up for. Contact Maxine Fuller, at (814) 374-4538 or (814) 437-1889, to reserve a table for a small fee. There will be crafts, food and fun for all to enjoy.

School news

— A “Grandparents Breakfast” will be held this Friday, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Maplewood Elementary cafeteria. Since buses arrive around 8 a.m., students may want to come in with their grandparents to enjoy some extra time together.

— PENNCREST K-6 Annual Parent Expo will be held on Sept. 25, at Cambridge Springs High School, from 5:15 to 7:45 p.m. Registration deadline is Tuesday the 17th. Complete the form at the Maplewood Elementary website to register. The event, sponsored by the PENNCREST Title I Program, is free with several activities included, such as children’s activities, a free book, door prizes, dinner, Jungle Terry and his animals and a featured appearance by retired Maplewood Elementary teacher, Nancy Stover, who will present her book “Gracie Won’t Talk.”

— The Maplewood fall sports schedule for the week begins with the junior high football players will head for Conneaut Valley Middle School for a 4 p.m. game today. Later, the girls JV volleyball team travels to North East High School for a 6 p.m. match, with the girls varsity volleyball players following for a match at North East at 7 p.m.. Friday, the varsity football game will be on the home gridiron against Cambridge Springs at 7 p.m. for Maplewood’s Homecoming game. Saturday, there are several events on the roster with the 8:30 a.m. opening for the girls varsity soccer team at the “Clarion Tournament”, next the co-ed junior high cross country team will be competing at the “Commodore Perry Invite” which starts at 9 a.m. Then, at 10 a.m., the co-ed varsity cross country team will participate in the “Sharpsville Invitational” at Buhl Park.

Next Monday, is the JV football game at Cambridge Springs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the co-ed varsity cross country team will face multiple opponents at the “Cochranton Meet” which opens at 4 p.m. also at that time will be the girls varsity soccer team will host Iroquois High on the home field. Finishing off the evening and week will be the girls varsity volleyball players that travel to Corry Middle/Senior High School for a 6 p.m. match.

From the kitchen

Slow-Cooker Hash Browns Casserole

This is the time of year when I enjoy using fresh garden produce to make dishes for family or get-togethers. “Slow-Cooker Hash Browns Casserole” is a hearty breakfast or brunch dish to serve up for a crowd.

Measure out the ingredients of a 32-ounce package of frozen hash browns, 1 pound of pork sausage, browned and drained, 1 diced onion, 1 diced green pepper, one and 1/2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese, all divided into thirds.

Place 1/3 each of the hash browns, sausage, onion, green pepper and cheese in a lightly greased slow cooker. Repeat layering two more times, ending with the cheese.

Beat a dozen eggs, 1 cup of milk, 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper together in a large bowl, then pour over the top of the layered ingredients. Cover and cook on low setting for 10 hours. Serves eight.

Have a happy…

Sharing their birthday on Monday are Scott Setta, and Bronson Schneider, with the 17th is being shared by Sophia Hanna, and Rebecca Bryant. Jonathon Hollabaugh has the 19th to himself for a celebration, while the last birthdays for the week are on the 21st for Marti Bennett, Michael Culpepper and Avonelle Mosher.

Brian and Tammy Hollabaugh, and Brian and Tammy Jones have their anniversary on Sunday. Earl and Sabrina Wangler have an anniversary on the 20th.

If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.

Contact me

Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.

If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.

Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.