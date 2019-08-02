Townville High School Class of 1961 to have reunion on Saturday

Good morning to all my readers from near and far on this first day of August. There are several events happening this month. The 11th Annual Thunder In The City is coming this Saturday. Next weekend is the 2019 Oil Festival, hosted by the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce. The Crawford County Fair will have eight days of activities from the 17th to the 24th. And in just four weeks, PENNCREST will start classes for the 2019-20 school year.

Church news

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.

The Hopeful Heart Trinity will have its annual church picnic at Wheelock’s Pavilion on Friday, at 6 p.m. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Please bring a dish to share with the group.

The Townville Church Council will meet on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.

The trustees’ board meeting is today, at 6:30 p.m.

The ABW will meet at the church on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

The Christian Education Board meeting is on Aug. 13, at 6 p.m.

— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.

Condolences

— Deborah Szitas passed last week. She was the daughter of Virginia Hummer, a former Townville resident. Deborah was also a 1979 graduate of Maplewood High School. She is survived by her husband, Mark; sons Chuck and Jeremy; her father, Robert Crisman; mother and step-father Virginia and Dick Hummer; sister, Laura Dempsey, of Townville; and other siblings, including Robert Jr., Dale and Doug Hummer, who is also a former Townville resident.

— Tim Proper, of Townville, passed on Monday evening. He was retired from being a dairy farmer of Drake Hill Road. Tim is survived by his wife, Wanda; son, Timothy “T.J.” and wife, Stephanie; and daughter, Jearetta, all of the Townville area.

— Ralph “Willard” Steadman passed on Sunday. He was born and raised in the Townville area by parents Rexford and Wilda, of Tryonville, and lived in Pleasantville during his adult life. His wife, Sylvia, passed, and he is survived by his children Becky Yonek and Randy Steadman and their families. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Burt. His sister, Rexina, preceded him.

— Carolyn Denny also passed on Monday. She is survived by her children, John Harvey, Dale and Bill Galinsky. Bill’s wife, Laurie, was a classmate of mine from the Class of 1972. Carolyn is also survived by sisters Roselyn McCoy, Marcelyn Kominkoski and Jacquelyn Hyder, and their families.

— Our final loss to share is A. Richard Young who passed away last week. He was a Townville High School graduate.

We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss

Clubs and groups

— The MHS Golf team has taken over the yearly golf scramble at Mt. Hope from the football team. It is on Saturday and there is a fee.

— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit will be having signups for “Back to School” assistance. Please call 827-0386 to schedule an appointment. Signups will be held from Saturday through Aug. 12. Please leave your contact information and we will contact you for a date as soon as possible.

— The Townville Hardy Hatters have a shopping trip on Aug. 10, in Erie, at 9 a.m. On Sept. 10, they are going to Union City for lunch to the Retro Eatery at noon.

Class reunions

— This is a reminder that the reunion lunch to celebrate 58 years for the Townville High School Class of 1961 is this Saturday, at 1:30 p.m., on Route 322 at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 18817 Smock Highway, Meadville. The restaurant can be reached at (814) 333-4333. Remember that nothing fancy is involved that will require decorating or tickets, etc. This is meant to be low-key and casual. It is simply an opportunity to be together once more after 58 years to chat and catch up. The class didn’t want to wait another two years for the 60th anniversary.

If you know you are coming and you have not already responded to either Pat or Becky, please let the class know. Hoss’s needs to have a ballpark number. Please call Pat Tarr Preston, at (814) 967-2494. Becky Demmler can be contacted, by phone, at (410) 398-1348, or email, at rjdemmler7@comcast.net. If you haven’t already notified either of them and you later find that you can come, please come anyway. The count doesn’t have to be exact. It is very “ballpark” and very open-ended. Hoss’s offers buffet as well as ordering from their menu, so each can have a variety of food choice. If you know a class member who does not have email and who may not be on Facebook, please remind them of the reunion.

— The Townville High School Class of 1964 will have its 55th class reunion on Aug. 17-18. The 17th will be a dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Hillhurst in Titusville, and the 18th will be a picnic at the Wheelock Pavilion in Townville, at 1 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Sue Wheelock through Facebook with any questions, at susanhoepflwheelock.

— The Townville High School Class of 1959 is having their 60th reunion on Aug. 24, at Wheelock Pavilion at 3 p.m. until an as of yet undecided time. A catered dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The charge for dinner can be paid that day. There is a fee, with a discount for couples. There will be a silent auction — please bring something fun for the auction and your memorabilia. Reservations or questions can be made, by phone, at (814) 967-2878.

Old Home Days

The 50th Townville Old Home Days is over. Here is more lists of winners of the various activities and events.

— The winner of the Car Cruise-In was the firemen’s choice of Karl Kalkbrenner. There were more than 100 beautiful cars that showed in the Saturday event.

— There were multiple winners in the fire truck units of the parade. The best QRS unit was from Randolph Volunteer Fire Department. The best tanker was from Chapmanville VFD. The best rescue unit was from the Titusville Fire Department. The best brush unit was from Spartansburg VFD, while the best commercial pumper unit was from Centerville VFD and the best custom pumper unit was from Hydetown VFD. The unit that traveled the furthest was from West Mead 2.

Appreciation is extended to all the volunteers, visitors, and families that made our 50th Old Home Days a success. Gratitude is also is sent out to all the businesses, supporters and individuals that donated the gifts and prizes to make the silent such a well-received variety of prizes available to appeal to the crowds that visited the festival this year.

Also, orders for the Townville Old Home Days T-shirts will end soon, on Monday. The shirts are available in gray or black with youth sizes to adult XL. There is a fee, with higher pries for sizes 2X to 5X. Call Garold Molli to place your order, at 967-3813.

The Townville Old Home Days books are still available by contacting Garold Molli.

The Old Home Days volunteers picnic will be held at Wheelock’s pavilion on Sunday, at 5 p.m. A wrap-up meeting will follow the meal. The date for next years Old Home Days will also be set at that meeting.

From the kitchen

Sauerkraut Dinner

The diabetic recipe for the week is a “Sauerkraut Dinner.” Most folks would not want this in the summer since it is made in a crockpot, but it is a great way to have a hot meal without heating up the kitchen.

Prepare two medium russet potatoes, scrubbed and sliced to 1/4-inch thick slices; two medium onions, sliced and separated into rings; two medium carrots, peeled and sliced 1/2-inch thick slices; and two medium ribs of celery, sliced 1/4-inch thick. Minced two large garlic cloves.

Put the potatoes, onions, carrots, celery and garlic in a 5-quart or larger crockery slow cooker. Drain the juice from one 14 1/2-half ounce can of no-salt-added canned tomatoes with juice, and reserve the juice from the tomatoes. Coarsely chop tomatoes and add to the slow cooker. Drained and top with one 32-ounce jar of sauerkraut.

In a glass measuring cup, combine 1/2-half cup of unsweetened apple juice, the reserved tomato juice, 1/2 teaspoon of caraway seeds and 1/2 teaspoon of freshly ground pepper. Pour this over the sauerkraut. Do not stir. Top with 1 1/2 pound of fully-cooked smoked turkey kielbasa, cut into six pieces of turkey kielbasa.

Cover and cook on low for seven to nine hours, or on high for three and one-half to four and one-half hours. To serve, pile the sauerkraut and vegetables onto a large platter. Top with the pieces of kielbasa. Serve hot.

This recipe makes six servings. It has 282 calories per serving, or three lean protein, and two carbohydrates (one bread/starch, three vegetable) on the diabetic exchange chart.

Have a happy…

Birthdays on Sunday are Damon Wile and Marcia Hulings. Pam Rosenberg has her day on the 5th. Sharing the 6th are Mark Templin, Janine Burick, Jody Riley and Chris Dann. Jason McFadden and Matthew Amy share the 7th. Brian Gisewhite and Valerie Motter share their birthday on the 8th, while Jim McCarl has his day on the 9th. The last birthday for the week is Camilla Widdowson on the 10th.

Ed and Janice Tessmer have an anniversary on Sunday. Sharing their anniversary on the 6th are Glen and Beth VanCise, and Bob and Mary Worley. Cliff and Marsha Smith have an anniversary on the 8th. On the 9th, it will be Marty and Arlene Millard’s anniversary.

If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.

