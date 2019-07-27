For the good times now long past

Remember that song Kris Kristofferson wrote and Ray Price made a hit of it? “For the Good Times.” He wrote it about a lost love, but the first line makes me think of life:

“Don’t look so sad

I know it’s over

but life goes on

and this old world

will keep on turning...”

I travel through Hydetown and Titusville and think about the way things used to be, and sometimes it seems like a different town. Sometimes, it feels like I was the main character in a bad episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

As Rod Serling, the creator of “The Twilight Zone,” once said, “Imagination ... its limits are only those of the mind itself.”

This is not my home anymore. The gas station where I worked with dad and grandpa is gone.

John Grahm’s apple tree, and even his house, are gone. All the beautiful pastures where cousin Ralph and I spent a lot of time playing. It’s all gone now! It’s just a big mud hole where they sell sand and gravel.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that the Hydetown constable, Paul Shrout, was chasing us kids around trying to keep us from killing ourselves in our hot cars.

All the friends I grew up with — well, many of them are gone now. They’ve moved away or moved on up.

Now I know what my grandpa was trying to talk to me about every now and then. Yep, we’d be sitting in front of the gas station and he’d say, “It’s hard to believe that right here on this very spot used to stand the old Ridgway Sanitarium. You wouldn’t believe how many people were healed of all sorts of things on this very spot!”

Grandpa was trying to explain to me how time flies and how much Hydetown had changed since he was a young man. They had dirt streets and gas street lights.

When I was a kid, that was actually a pretty busy corner where the gas station was. You also had a grocery store and soda shop, barber shop, feed mill, E.E Archer’s Lumber Mill and Sam Barnhart.

There are many, many ghosts of Hydetown past to recall as you walk up and down the streets. Even where Hydetown Baptist Church is was fairly busy at one time. Bossard’s had a gas station that stood where the parking lot is now, and on the other side of the church was a bakery. Across the street stood Union Church in the vacant lot by the creek.

Like the song says, we come and go, but life goes on, and this old world will keep on turning. When we are young, we think we will always be the same. It doesn’t usually take too long before we get knocked off that cloud!

“It may be said with a degree of assurance that not everything that meets the eye is at it appears,” Rod Serling also said.

Come on out! Pull up a Bridge and sit a spell. We’ll swap some stories.

