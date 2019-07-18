Winners for various Old Home Days contests announced

Good morning. Things in Townville are quieting down a bit following the Old Home Days celebration. Jeannie Seeley was a special guest for the parade, and also held a meet-and-greet time. The weather was great, attendance was excellent, activities were diverse and well received, so what more could you ask for to have a successful celebration of our small town festival?

Church news

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.

The Hopeful Heart Trinity will have its annual church picnic at Wheelock’s Pavilion on Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Please bring a dish to share with the group.

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.

The ABW picnic is at noon on Saturday. It will be at the church. Please bring a dish to share.

The Campfire Fellowship this month will be at the Vanderhoof Camp on Sunday.

The Townville Baptist Vacation Bible School this year is slated for Monday to July 26. Sessions will held daily, from 6 to 9 p.m. The title of the sessions is “Giddy Up Junction,” which is geared for kids from 4-years-old through sixth grade.

The deacons’ board meeting is on July 25, at 6:30 p.m.

— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.

Condolences

Garry Boyle passed recently. He formerly lived in Townville on Arnold Drive as a youth, and later had his home and businesses, Townville Auto Body Service and Full Metal Jacket on Lyona Road until he retired in 2014. He was a 1970 graduate of Townville High School, and a former member of the Townville Volunteer Fire Department. His is survived by two daughters, Ginger and Janel, and a son, Steve, and their families. He is also survived by three brother, Dan Mallory, Dave Mallory and Jerry Boyle, who was a classmate of mine.

Clubs and groups

— The Townville Borough Council would like to make sure that all property owners have their house numbers visible. The numbers must be 4 inches high to be visible from the street, and should contrast with the background to make them stand out clearly.

— The Boy Scouts are doing road clean-up today. Plans are to meet at 6:30 p.m. at the fire hall. If anyone can join, meet there.

— The MHS golf team has taken over the yearly golf scramble at Mt. Hope from the football team. It is Aug. 3. There is a fee, with a bulk rate for a team and an early bird discount for teams. The early bird special ends Saturday.

— The PENNCREST boys soccer season started on July 1. Open fields for the Saegertown Panthers boys high school soccer team are being held on Tuesday and Thursday nights, from 5:30 to7 p.m. at the soccer fields in Saegertown Borough. The Saegertown team is open to any PENNCREST boy entering into grade seven or higher, and boys can still join.

This team is a combined district team from all three PENNCREST schools. Any interested player may attend the open field nights.

The soccer fields are located at the former French Creek Valley Christian School. The address is 420 North St., in Saegertown.

For more information, contact Coach Alex Escalante, at (814) 547-1329, Coach Jamie Rockwell, at (814) 720-3510, or check the team’s Facebook page, at “Saegertown Panthers Soccer.”

— St. Stephen Parish will hold its 26th Annual Heritage Festival on July 25-27, in conjunction with Oil City’s Oil Heritage Festival. Events will include carnival games for kids and more, games for adults, raffles, concession stands and quilt and basket raffles. In addition, there will be a large silent auction of all new items and a bake sale.

All events are held at St. Stephen Church grounds on the corner of State and Front streets in Oil City. The game booths and concession stands will be open on all evenings of the festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. Concessions on July 27 will be open before the parade. Any questions can be directed to Connie Schwabenbauer, at (814) 758-2459, or Bonnie Zacherl, at 827-6397.

Class reunions

— For the Townville High School Class of 1967, we are having a get-together for our 70th birthday that most of us have celebrated or will be celebrating by the end of the year. Just bring yourself and spouse. On July 26, we will meet at the Family Ties Restaurant in Townville, at 7 p.m. You will be able to order off menu. Everyone is responsible for their own bill and tip.

Please, pass the word. Anyone that was in our class at anytime of our 12 years is welcome.

Please let Pam Warner know if you can make it as we need a count of how many will be there. Hope to see you all soon.

— This is a reminder that the reunion lunch to celebrate 58 years is still on for the Townville High School Class of 1961. It will be held on Aug. 3, at 1:30 p.m., on Route 322, at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 18817 Smock Highway, Meadville. The restaurant can be reached, by phone, at (814) 333-4333. Remember that nothing fancy is involved that will require decorating or tickets. This is meant to be low-key and casual. It is simply an opportunity to be together once more after 58 years to chat and catch up. We didn’t want to wait another two years for the 60th anniversary.

If you know you are coming and you have not already responded to either Pat or Becky, please let us know. Hoss’s needs to have a ballpark number of attendees. Please call Pat Tarr Preston, at (814) 967-2494. Becky Demmler can be contacted by phone, at (410) 398-1348, or by email, at rjdemmler7@comcast.net.

If you haven’t already notified either of them and you later find that you can come, please come anyway. The count doesn’t have to be exact. It is very “ballpark” and very open-ended. Hoss’s offers a buffet, as well as ordering from their menu, so each can have a variety of food choice. Because time is drawing close, we wanted to jog your memory and encourage you to join us for this joyous reunion.

If you know a class member who does not have email and who may not be on Facebook, please remind them of the reunion.

— Townville High School Class of 1964 will have its 55th class reunion on Aug. 17-18. The Aug. 17 will be a dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Hillhurst, in Titusville, while the Aug. 18 meet-up will be a picnic at the Wheelock Pavilion in Townville, at 1 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Sue Wheelock through Facebook.

— The Townville High School Class of 1959 is having their 60th reunion on Aug. 24, at Wheelock Pavilion at 3 p.m. until an undetermined time. A catered dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The charge for dinner can be paid that day. There is a fee, with a discounted rate for couples. There will be a silent auction, so please bring something fun for the auction, as well as your memorabilia. Reservations or questions can be called to (814) 967-2878.

Old Home Days

For the next few columns, I will list winners of the various activities and events from the 50th Old Home Days.

The winner of the Townville Lions Club “Freezer of Beef” drawing is Missy Slabaugh.

The Townville Old Home Days Coloring Contest winners, in the age groups of 2-3, were Alivia Hershberger in first place, Brock Wagner in second place and Kendal Hovis in third place. For the 4-5 age group, the winners were Harper Hovis in first place, Ben Neely in second place and Liam Hanna in third place. The 6-7 year-old winners were Greyson Stevenson in first place, Kaylee Manuel in second place and Adalyn Hovis in third place. For the 8-9 age group, the winners were Tommy McNamara in first place, Ty Neely in second place and Rylan Duke in third place. The 10-12 year-old winners were Bree Neely in first place, Aleigha Clark in second place and Lilly Stevenson in third place as the final group of winners.

The three winners for the pageant were Zoey Hall as Miss Townville, with the first runner-up being Trista Robinson Jr. Miss Townville was Lilly Stevenson, with Ashley Robinson being first runner-up. Little Miss Townville was Rayna Robinson, while Hadley Bauchman was first runner-up.

Winners of the Outhouse Races three-person team were Jeb Stutzman, Olivia Leech and Logan Mast.

The Arm Wrestling Exhibition on Saturday, transitioned into a competition, with several winners being declared. The winners are John Heynoski, T.M. Lewis, Danny Hillard, Doug Nicols, Jeff Rossey, Anthony Rice, Dylan Reed, C. J. Biltz, Tyler VanEpp, Matt Brewer, J.D. Fox, Matthew Jackson, Bill Armstrong, Ryan Coblentz and Joey King.

Also, orders for the Townville Old Home Days T-shirts will continue until Aug. 5. The shirts are available in gray or black, with youth sizes to adult XL. There is a fee, with higher prices for larger sizes. Contact Garold Molli to place your order, by calling (814) 967-3813.

The Townville Old Home Days books are still available by contacting Garold Molli.

The Old Home Days volunteers picnic will be held at Wheelock’s pavilion on Aug. 4, at 5 p.m. A wrap-up meeting will follow the meal. The date for next years Old home Days will also be set at that meeting.

From the kitchen

Zucchini Parmesan Chips

When produce, like zucchini, becomes plentiful in the gardens or farmers market, this is a recipe you may want to try. “Zucchini Parmesan Chips” is a recipe that I have been waiting to test out.

Arrange two large zucchinis, thinly sliced on a baking sheet lined with parchment and season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Top the sheet of slices with 1 1/2 cup of freshly grated Parmesan.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and bake until deeply golden and crisp, about 20 to 25 minutes. Serve with Marinara sauce, for dipping. This will make about four servings.

Have a happy…

Several birthdays occur on Sunday. It will be the bithday for Cheryl McCarl, Chuck Himes, Chad Burrows and Joshua Lake, while the 22nd is shared by Brad Vanderhoof, Ginny Bryant, Clint Smith and Judy McPherson. For the 23rd, Tonya Moyer, Betty Cook, Ashlee Zimjewski and my husband, John McCarl Sr., celebrate their day, and Sandy Motter has her day on the 24th. Celebrating next are Shawn Consla, Jeannine Schley and Jeff Hulings on the 26th, and the last birthdays for the week are Joyce Brown and Kim Templin on the 27th.

Celebrating an anniversary on the 21st is Steve and Audrey Waid, and on the 22nd, it will be Randy and Barb Eddy’s anniversary. Chuck and Tina Sterling have their anniversary on the 27th.

Contact me

Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.

If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.

Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.