Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause to return at end of the month

Good morning. Summer is slowing down a bit, and the weekly column gets a bit shorter with the wind-down. Soon, there will be school activities to pick up the slack.

But for now, we can enjoy the lazier days of summer before the bus routes begin again. So get out to appreciate the sunshine, warmer temperatures and the late evening sunsets before they all disappear.

Church news

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.

The ABW will meet at the church on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

The Christian Education Board meeting is on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Bible study is Tuesday evening at 6:15.

The deacons’ board meeting is on Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m.

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.

— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.

Clubs and groups

— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit will be having signups for “Back to School” assistance. Please call 827-0386 to schedule an appointment. Signups will be held through to Monday. Please leave your contact information and a member of the unit will contact you for a date as soon as possible.

— The Townville Hardy Hatters have a shopping trip on Saturday, in Erie, at 9 a.m. On Sept. 10, they are going to Union City for lunch to the Retro Eatery at noon.

— The 9th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause will be held at Dave’s Place, at the junction of state Route 408 and 77, of Townville. The date for this event will be Aug. 31, from noon to 4 p.m.

Class reunions

— The Townville High School Class of 1964 will have its 55th Class Reunion on Aug. 17-18. Aug. 17 will be a dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Hillhurst in Titusville, and Aug. 18 will be a picnic at the Wheelock Pavilion in Townville, at 1 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Sue Wheelock (susanhoepflwheelock) through Facebook.

— The Townville High Class of 1959 is having their 60th reunion on Aug. 24, at Wheelock Pavilion at 3 p.m. until an undecided time. A catered dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The charge for dinner can be paid that day for a fee, with a discount for couples. There will be a silent auction, please bring something fun for the auction, and your memorabilia. Reservations or questions can be called to (814) 967-2878.

Old Home Days

The Townville Old Home Days final lists of winners for this year is listed below.

The Firemen’s Water Battle winners were Hayfield and Saegertown volunteer fire departments in first place, Centerville Volunteer Fire Department in second place and West Mead #1 Volunteer Fire Department in third place.

The winners of the 50th Annual Townville Old Home Days Raffle were:

— For the 8-by-12-inch building built and donated by the Townville Volunteer Fire Department: Dean Waid.

— For the side of Holstein steer beef donated by Waddell’s/Apple Shamrock Dairy Farm: Ron Vanderhoof.

— For the crossbow package donated by Vergona’s: Wayne Waid.

— For the chainsaw donated by Hazlett’s Tree Service: Alivia Boyd.

— For the oak coffee table donated by Homewood Furniture: Henry Sullivan.

— For the trimming lawn mower donated by Greenhill Farms: Shelly Hollabaugh.

— For the 8-inch picnic table donated by Black Diamond Farms: Josh Gibbs.

— For the two center grandstand tickets to Kane Brown at the Crawford County Fair: Michelle Holcomb.

— For the lottery board with 50 tickets donated by the Old Home Days Committee: Robert Proper.

— For the saw blade painting donated by Gwen Jackman: Darren Halsey.

— For the making memories catering gift certificate donated by Making Memories Catering: Pam Davison.

— For the Mt. Hope Golf Package (two people, 18 holes with golf cart) donated by Mt. Hope Golf Course: Frank Chismar.

Also being raffled were the handcrafted chest and handcrafted chair. The chest winner was Andrea Tatalovic, and the chair winner was Deanna Bechtel.

The Townville Old Home Days books are still available by contacting Garold Molli, at (814) 967-3813. The T-shirt orders has been sent in and will be fulfilled soon.

The Old Home Days volunteers picnic was held at Wheelock’s pavilion last Sunday.

A wrap-up meeting followed the meal. Details and feedback were discussed. The first meeting for the Old Home Days Committee meeting in 2020 will be on Jan. 27, at the Townville Fire Hall, at 7 p.m.

The meetings are normally held the fourth Monday on each month (except for May, then it is the fourth Tuesday due to the Memorial Day holiday) up until the event in July.

The date for next year’s Old Home Days was also set for July 11 and 12, 2020. The theme was also selected, it will be “Christmas in July.”

From the kitchen

Upside-Down

Apple Bacon Pancake

Here is a recipe to use as a breakfast, or brunch, “Upside-Down Apple Bacon Pancake.”

In an 8-inch cast-iron or ovenproof skillet, cook four bacon strips, chopped, over medium heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove the bacon to paper towels to drain, reserving the drippings.

Add one large apple, peeled and sliced thin to the drippings, and cook and stir over medium-high heat until crisp-tender for about two to three minutes. Remove from the heat.

Sprinkle with the reserved bacon, 2 tablespoons of brown sugar blended with 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder. Blend well.

In a small bowl, combine one large egg, at room temperature, 3/4 cup of 2% milk, one tablespoon of melted butter and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Stir this into the dry ingredients, just until moistened. Pour the mixture over the apples. Bake until lightly browned, about 20-25 minutes.

Invert onto a serving plate. If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar and then serve with syrup.

Have a happy…

Sunday will be the birthday for Stephanie Potts, Justin Sullivan, Joshua Gibbs and Pat Proper, while the 12th is a day of celebration for Tanis Weidner, Cindy Motter and Michelle Proper. Pam Smith will have her day on the 13th, and the 14th is shared by Sean Vanderhoof and Steve Dunlap. Stacey Hetrick and Butch Prichard share the 15th, with the 16th shared by Jim Archer, Kristin Held, Brandon Walls and Kisha Drake. The last birthdays for the week are on the 17th for LuAnn Bossard, Devon Bossard, and Joey Sterling.

Bill and Pam Holcomb have their anniversary on the 14th.

If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.

Contact me

Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.

If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.

Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com