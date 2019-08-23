Townville Hardy Hatters to meet for breakfast Aug. 31

Good morning.

I hope that you have made it to the fair to see all the various displays and exhibitions. Our fair is the biggest agricultural fair in the state, so we are unique in what we do and how we showcase it.

If you have not been there, you have three days to make it and enjoy what Crawford County offers to the Pennsylvania culture and history.

Church news

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.

The Deacons’ Board meeting is today at 6:30 p.m.

Bible Study is Tuesday evening at 6:15 p.m.

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.

Release time is going to kick off the year on Sept. 17. Classes will have about 45 minutes with each group again this year.

— Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Condolences

— Jesse John Brenizer, formerly of Townville, passed last week. He is survived by children, Roseann, of Townville, Jennifer and John J.

— Also passing recently was LeRoy Winans, formerly a resident of Townville and a graduate of Townville High, Class of 1969. LeRoy is survived by his wife Susan, son, Jason, daughter, Melissa, and by his brother Gary and sisters Linda Smock, and Diane “Annie” Nuhfer of Townville, and their families.

We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends, neighbors, and schoolmates, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.

Clubs and groups

— The ninth Annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause” will be held at Dave’s Place, at the junction of Routes 408 and 77, in Townville, PA. The date for this event will be Aug. 31, from noon to 4 p.m.

— The Townville Hardy Hatters have a breakfast at the Family Ties Restaurant on Aug. 31. They also have a trip on Sept. 10. They will be going to Union City for lunch to the Retro Eatery at noon.

Class reunions

The Townville High Cass of 1959 is having their 60th reunion this Saturday, at Wheelock Pavilion, starting at 3 p.m. A catered dinner will be served at 5 p.m.

The charge for dinner can be paid that day, and the cost varies for couples and singles. There will be a silent auction, please bring something fun for the auction and your memorabilia. Reservations or questions can be called to (814) 967-2878.

School news

— The first football game for Maplewood High School is on this Friday on the home field against Lakeview.

— The Open House for Maplewood will be on Monday, at both the high school and the elementary. This also includes orientation for Kindergarten, and seventh graders at their new schools.

— Classes will begin for PENNCREST students on Wednesday to start off a three day week.

— The students will have no school on Sept. 2 due to Labor Day. The students will have a four day week that week. The first full week will be September 9th.

— A “Grandparents Breakfast” will be held on Sept. 13h from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Maplewood Elementary cafeteria. Since buses arrive around 8 a.m., students may want to come in with their grandparents to enjoy some extra time together. Be sure to complete a form from the school if you plan to attend this event, to provide a count for the number of breakfasts to serve on that Friday morning.

From the kitchen

Pork Chop Potato Dinner

Having a hearty hot meal without heating the kitchen up with the oven is a desired goal for summer meals. When you can make a meal all in one process can be a bonus. This recipe for “Pork Chop Potato Dinner” sounds yummy.

In a large skillet, brown six bone-in pork loin chops (8 ounces each) in 1 tablespoon of canola oil on both sides, then set aside. In a large bowl, combine 1 package (30 ounces) of frozen shredded hash brown potatoes that are thawed, 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese, 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) of undiluted condensed cream of celery soup, 1/2 cup of whole milk, 1/2 cup of sour cream, 1/2 teaspoon of seasoned salt and pepper. Open one can (2.8 ounces) of French-fried onions.

Stir in half of the onions. Transfer this mixture to a greased 5-quart slow cooker, then top with the pork chops. Cover and cook on low for five to six hours or until meat is tender. Sprinkle with remaining onions and 1/2 cup more of the cheddar cheese.

Cover and cook 15 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. This recipe makes six servings.

Have a happy...

Eric Tessmer, Kim Hollabaugh, and my grandson Kodey Kuberry share their birthday on Sunday, while Aaron Bryant has the only birthday on the 26th. Sharing the 27th are Colby Vanderhoof, and Mitchell Worley, and the next day of celebration for the week is Jaricka Simmerman on the 29th. Donald Gray has his day of celebration on the 30th and the last birthday for the month is Jocelynn Natale-Hall on the 31st.

Jim and Laurie Detweiler have their anniversary on the 28th.

If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.

Contact me

Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.

If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information.

If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.

Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.