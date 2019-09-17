Pleasantville United Methodist Church selling pies, pumpkin rolls

Comedy show

Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a funny fundraiser featuring comedians Tom Musial, Tom Analone and Dan Brown this Saturday, at the Pleasantville VFD, 157 W. State St., Pleasantville.

Guests 21 and over are welcome. The event is BYOB. The kitchen will be open for food and snack purchases.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. For tickets, contact Corey, at (814) 282-2774, or Christine, at (814) 657-1630, or you can order by email, at pvfd16@ymail.com, or purchase online, at pleasantvillevfd16.webs.com.

Fall gas up

Drake Well Museum and Park will host the Annual Fall Gas Up this Saturday. This event will be sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Displays will include antique engines, farm and oil field equipment, cars, trucks and models. Regular admission fees apply.

Pithole lantern tours

Join volunteers at Pithole as the Historic Pithole City serves as the backdrop for an evening experience that brings oil history to life on Oct. 12. Tours will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the last tour departing at 9:30 p.m.

Visitors will meet historical figures during a nighttime tour of the legendary oil boomtown, hear period music and enjoy the splendors of fall with seasonal refreshments and activities. Special admission fees apply.

Pleasantville

book club

The Pleasantville Book Club will meet on Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., at Coal Oil Johnny’s in Pleasantville.

The selection will be the “Trail of Broken Tears,” by Sejal Badani. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Newton Dinner Club

The Newton Dinner Club will meet this Thursday at 1 p.m., at Pitt campus at the cafeteria.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good to benefit the Titusville Area Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to attend. If you need additional information, contact Mary Reynolds, at (814) 589-5297.

Quote of the week

“Too often we under estimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all which have the potential to turn a life around.” — Leo Buscaaglia

Recipe

Wilted Lettuce Salad

with Warm Bacon Dressing

Ingredients: 1 head of lettuce torn, 4 slices of bacon, 3 green onions sliced, 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon sugar, and salt and pepper to taste.

Directions: Cook the bacon until extra crispy, then set aside to cool and drain. Toss the lettuce with the green onions in a large mixing bowl.

Crumble the bacon over the salad. Add the sugar, salt, pepper, and vinegar to the warm bacon grease. Be careful to avoid splatters. Whisk until the sugar dissolves, turning on the heat as needed to help the process along.

Pour the sizzling dressing over the salad and quickly toss to evenly wilt. Serve warm.

Ladies Night Out

Ladies Night Out will be on Dec. 3 this year. Save the date.

All proceeds to benefit Associated Charities. More details will follow at a later date.

Bible study

Pleasantville United Methodist Church hosts a Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the meeting room off the social hall in basement of church.

This study is open to the public. “Laugh Again,” is led by Pastor Janet. Participants will have the chance to have a little fun as they study God’s word in an informal group setting. Come any week to potentially have your heart lightened and your faith deepened.

Pies and pumpkin rolls

Pleasantville United Methodist Church parishioners are selling pies and pumpkin rolls from Jane’s Stromboli’s through Sept. 29.

Delivery/pick-up date at the church has not yet been determined. All flavored pies are available. Please contact Celene Watson, at (814) 589-7256 for additional information. If there’s no answer, please leave message and someone will return your call.

Fall gun bash

Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a Fall Gun Bash on Oct. 26. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Drawing starts at 6 p.m.

Side raffles and table guns will be available. Meal and beverage included. Event is indoors. Must be 18 years old to attend.

Get your tickets at the following locations: Minich’s, Smith’s Country Store, PJ’s Country Market, Arrowhead Outdoors, Tionesta Hardware, Plummer Store, Clark’s, Frill’s Corner, Haller’s and Hawk’s Grocery.

Contact information

Please submit your news items to Ginny Lieder, at ginnylieder@hotmail.com, or reach her by phone, at (814) 589-5427.