Reliving those summer memories

The year? 1966. I just love warm summer nights. I have a beautiful 1960 Pontiac Convertible. It was what we would call a “fat ride.” It was a big boat! You didn’t feel bumps and potholes in that baby — it was smooth.

I worked at the gas station in Hydetown with my dad and grandpa. I never thought I would say this, but I miss those days. I never thought I would miss changing oil, changing tires and pumping gas, but I do. I think it’s being with my dad and grandpa that I miss.

Grandpa was very competitive, and when we weren’t busy at the station, we were playing checkers or 500 rummy. If I wanted to beat gramps I had to play hard and smart. Gramps didn’t let you win — you had to beat him.

I would get off work at 6 p.m. and run home and get cleaned up. My car would already be clean. I usually cleaned and waxed it while I was at work.

I’d put the top down and go over and pick up cousin Ralph, and we would go to town just to run the block for awhile. We liked listening to WTIV back then. They had a disc jockey named Bob McDonald, who was pretty good. He played a lot of good music. He’s the one I told you about when I had my ’53 Chevy. He called it “the Brown Blob.” Remember? WTIV was in the Park Building then, and the block around the Park Building was Bob’s racetrack. That is, until they made him quit announcing it was a racetrack. Everybody started waving and honking at him and having minor automobile accidents.

You would think it would be boing just riding around and around. If we did get bored, we would do dumb things, like turn our windshield washers sideways. That way, when we pulled up beside other cars, I could push my windshield washer and it would squirt in the car window beside me. Now don’t tell me you never did that!

When we’d get tired of riding around, we’d head back for Hydetown. We’d go to Ma Shuffstall’s for a burger or a hot dog and a cold drink. I think Ma just enjoyed everybody coming in and visiting.

I used to just love those warm summer nights.

It’s just not the same as it used to be. I tried to go out and enjoy the warm summer nights like I used to. Have you tried that lately? I don’t know what has happened. Maybe we should have listened all the warnings we used to get about aerosol sprays. I think it finally broke down the ozone layer around the earth. Have you noticed how dark it is at 10 or 11 at night now? I can hardly see to drive!

Come on out. Pull up a Bridge and sit a spell. We’ll swap some stories.

Church schedules

— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.

Sunday Sermon: “Serve the Lord” Philippians 2:12-18.

— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.

A final thought

Well, here we are, summer is in full swing. We still have time left in National Blueberry Month and National Ice Cream Month. This might be a great weekend to combine the two and make some homemade blueberry ice cream. It is also the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing — so maybe, if the weather permits, you could celebrate as a family by doing some star gazing and eating ice cream. Don’t forget tomorrow is Sunday and how great it would be if your family attended church together.

Contact us

Jeff and Robin may be reached, at (814) 775-0107, for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.