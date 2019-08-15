Grandparents Breakfast to be held at Maplewood Elementary

Good morning. We are halfway through the month and just days from the start of the school year. The area’s big hoopla of the summer days is the Crawford County Fair, which kicks off on Saturday. With two Saturdays as part of its schedule, it is a great way to enjoy part of your weekend if you work, and a great way to break up the week if you don’t.

Church news

— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.

Release Time is going to kick off the year on Sept. 17. Classes will have about 45 minutes with each group again this year.

— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15. Sunday school starts at 10:45.

Bible study is Tuesday evening, at 6:15.

The Deacons’ Board meeting is on Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m.

— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.

Condolences

— William Wall Jr. passed last week. He was a graduate of Maplewood High School, Class of 1982. He is survived by his father, William Wall of Troy Center; his son, Tristan, of Cochranton; and extended family from around the country.

— It is with heavy heart that I share the obituary for Shannon E. Mercier Whitman and Darrin F. Whitman, who passed last Saturday. Shannon was a 1988 graduate of Maplewood High and the mother of Darrin F. Whitman, 10, who would have entered the fifth grade in just a few days. They are both survived by husband/father Scott Whitman, and several members of the Mercier and Whitman family in the area.

Memorial donations may be made to PENNCREST School District, C/O the Darrin Whitman Fund, P.O. Box 808, 18741 state Highway 198, Saegertown, PA, 16433, to benefit Maplewood Elementary School.

We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends, neighbors and schoolmates, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.

Clubs/groups

— The Townville Women’s Club will meet at Townville Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. today to carpool to the Sibley Castle of Franklin. Lunch will be served after the tour. Andrea Tatalovic is the hostess.

— The Ninth Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause will be held at Dave’s Place, at the junction of Route 408 and 77, of Townville. The date for this event will be Aug. 31, from noon to 4 p.m.

— The Townville Hardy Hatters have a trip on Sept. 10. They will be going to Union City for lunch to the Retro Eatery at noon.

Class reunions

The Townville High Class of 1959 is having their 60th reunion on Aug. 24, at Wheelock Pavilion at 3 p.m. until an undecided time. A catered dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The charge for dinner can be paid that day for a fee, with a discount for couples. There will be a silent auction, please bring something fun for the auction, and your memorabilia. Reservations or questions can be called to (814) 967-2878.

School news

— The open house for Maplewood will be on Aug. 26 at both the high school and the elementary school. This also includes orientation for Kindergarten and seventh graders at their new schools.

— Classes will begin for PENNCREST students on Aug. 28 to start off a three-day week.

— The students will have no school on Sept. 2 due to Labor Day. The students will have a four day week that week. The first full week will be Sept. 9.

— A “Grandparents Breakfast” will be held on Sept. 13, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Maplewood Elementary cafeteria. Since buses arrive around 8 a.m., students may want to come in with their grandparents to enjoy some extra time together. Be sure to complete a form from the school if you plan to attend this event, to provide a count for the number of breakfasts to serve on that Friday morning.

From the kitchen

Skillet Lasagna

Do you ever get hungry for a certain dish but won’t make it because it is too hot to have the oven on for baking it? Well, this week I found a recipe that is for “Skillet Lasagna” that may satisfy your pasta casserole craving.

Cook and cut in half six lasagna noodles. Heat 1 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté 1/2 of a green pepper, finely chopped, one onion also finely chopped, and a clove of minced garlic, until tender, then drain. Transfer this to a bowl.

Brown 1 pound of ground beef, drain, then stir in a 16-ounce jar spaghetti sauce. Remove this mixture to begin “building” your lasagna. In the skillet, layer one-third of the sauce mixture, half the lasagna noodles, measure out 1/2 of a 12 ounce cottage cheese container for this stage, two slices of mozzarella and 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese. Repeat the layers.

Top with remaining third of the sauce, making sure to cover all the noodles. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes before uncovering and serving. Serves four.

Have a happy…

Birthdays shared on Sunday are Alexis Doolittle and Nathan Held, while the 19th is shared by Carol McGowan and Donald Steadman. The 21st is shared by Francis Weiderspahn, Laurie Galinsky, Sue Obert, Cameron Proper and my sister, Lucy Bement, while the 22nd is shared by Nathan Blystone and Thomas Wentz. Sharing the 23rd as their birthday are Charles Steadman, Lewrose Myers, Pat Rosenberg and Destinee Saxton, and the last birthdays for the week are Ruth Bond, Roberta “Birdie” Custard and Bonnie Waid.

Brandon and Erica Edwards have an anniversary on Sunday. Sharing their anniversary on the 19th are Chris and Kisha Dann, and Gary and Dottie Drake. Jim and Doreen Rumzie have an anniversary on the 20th. The 22nd is the anniversary Bill and LuAnn Bossard.

If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.

Contact me

Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.

If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.

Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.