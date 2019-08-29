Red Cross Bloodmobile headed for Pleasantville Presbyterian Chapel

“For the laborer is worthy of his hire.” Jesus spoke those words to his apostles when he was getting them ready to go out and spread the Gospel. Talking to a crowd may not get them much attention, but when they went in and worked with the common man “as one of them,” they were more apt to be accepted. Paul later wrote. “We are fools for Christ’s sake ... and labor, working with our own hands.” In Corinth, Paul stayed with tentmakers Priscilla and Aquila, and made tents with them, because that was his occupation. He also wrote, “I have not run in vain, neither labored in vain.”

God has given every individual a certain job to do. Some jobs are glamorous and leave one with a well-known name, but most work doesn’t do that. However, that does not mean the work is not important. Every person has certain talents and abilities and it is up to each individual to use those to the best of his ability. Working provides more than just money to survive. Working offers a sense of purpose, a source of pride and a means of recognition. No matter where you work, God is there, so you can always take your faith with you.

Monday is Labor Day — a day to celebrate accomplishments, dedication and good old-fashioned work. Maybe you have the day off and are going somewhere with family or friends. Maybe you have to work, even though it is an official holiday. Whatever you do, take time to think about Labor Day and American workers. That includes all workers — servers, maintenance personnel, planners, builders, fixers, doers and dreamers. They are people of all nationalities, races, colors, creeds and religions. When all of these people come together and do the work God has given them to do, that is what makes a country great. Salute America’s working men and women, especially those who help us say, “Made in America, and proud of it!”

Recent events

— There was a large crowd present for the memorial service for Kelly Nelson Thompson, which was held Saturday at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. Kelly, a Pleasantville resident, was the mother of Tim Thompson, of Grand Valley, and Stephanie Thompson, of Titusville. Stephanie spoke at the service, then everyone was invited to stay for lunch. Kelly will be missed by her family and many friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kirkland Cancer Foundation. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.

— Last Thursday, 11 people from Shamburg Christian Church of God went to the Crawford County Fair to hear the concert by Newsboys. They enjoyed the music and the testimonies. One member of the Newsboys said, “We don’t care what the world says. We are called to live the life of Christ.” Another one said, “It doesn’t matter if you can’t pray in school — take your Bible.” Members of several churches in the surrounding area attended the concert.

— Most people don’t have money to throw away, but stores report that people often get something, pay for it and then walk out and leave their package on the counter. Most stores set the sack or sacks aside, waiting for the person to come back, but many don’t. They don’t return or even call to ask about their purchase. Don’t be embarrassed. If you bought something and left it at the store, go back and get it. You paid for it, it’s yours and they will be happy to give it to you.

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 8 pounds and three turtles (weight stayed the same). There were three KOPS and seven TOPS, with Foxy as the top loser and Janet as the KOP.

The challenges this week are: Eat a salad every day and watch your portions. The positive thought: Did you eat breakfast?

Cathy’s menu was chosen, Darlene won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.

For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m. worship; 10:15 Sunday school.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Today, 6 p.m., Bible study. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Pick up subs. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Today, 6 p.m., Ladies Group. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; after service, Labor Day picnic and camp out. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s Group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Pushing Back Anxiety support group. Saturday, 9 a.m., Bloodmobile. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Glory Days” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (Titusville Methodist Church); 9:50 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Dennis Swineford.

— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Today, 6:30 p.m., worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Today, 6 p.m., prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship.

— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 7, Bible study. Sunday,10 a.m., worship; 11, Sunday school.

Upcoming events

— Schools in the Titusville District began classes yesterday and busses are rolling. If you travel along a bus route, allow extra time and remember to stop for busses. Students have four days this week, as they will have Monday off and have four days next week, and then they’ll be back to they regular five day schedule.

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information, or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— The Community Blood Bank will be at Titusville Presbyterian Church from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, and blood is always needed. General requirements are: must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no tattoos or piercing within last year and must be at least 17 years old. Photo I.D. is required. It doesn’t take much time and we never know who will need it next. Those who donate will be entered to win two tickets to a NFL game.

— The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at Pleasantville Presbyterian Chapel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and requirements are about the same. If you are eligible, consider donating either Thursday or Saturday. We never know who will need blood next.

— Those who ordered subs from Faith Community Church can pick them up between 5:30 and 6 p.m., Thursday at the church.

— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a bake sale on Friday at Sav-a-Lot. The sale will begin at 9 a.m., and will include cookies, pies, cakes, fudge, sweet breads, pumpkin rolls and other baked goods. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

— Friday is also the beginning of Labor Day weekend, and many people will be travelling. This is the last official holiday before fall and many amusement parks and other areas will close after Monday. Enjoy the weekend, but drive carefully. Banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed on Monday and open at the their regular time on Tuesday. Have a happy Labor Day and drive safely.

— The Crawford County Fair is over but fair season isn’t done yet. The Wattsburg Fair, Erie County’s oldest and largest fair, is this week. There are barns of animals, the home show building, midway, and musical entertainment each day along with a special event each evening. Tonight is the Truck Drags at 8 and Thursday night at 7:30 is the bull ride mania rodeo. There will be truck pulls at 7:30 Friday evening and the demolition derby will begin at 7 Saturday night.

The Spartansburg Fair will begin on Sunday, with the theme “Family Fun Since 1921.” There are animals to see, all kinds of activities and lots of food, including ox roast sandwiches. The Waterford Fair will begin on Monday and continue through Saturday. Take time to enjoy a fair.

— The Grief Share Support Group will meet at 2 p.m., Tuesday, in the parlor of Titusville United Methodist Church. Anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one, recently or years ago, is welcome to attend any or all of the meetings, and there is no cost. Grief Share is a time to get together with others who understand and can work together to help one another. Betty Rainey is the group facilitator, and Ann Leach and Pat Stack assist her. For more information, call the church office, at 827-1829.

— The Alzheimer Care Giver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, in Emerson Parlor at Titusville Presbyterian Church. Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan had special training to equip them to lead this group. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone with Alzheimer’s or any kind of dementia is welcome to participate. For more information, call Marcia at 827-7404.

Military list

Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.

Prayer list

Our prayer list includes Tina Van Cise, Bob and Nancy Brown, Kyle Miller, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Jerry Potter, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mary Ann Kopper, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, Bob Lieder, Richard Kinney, Mike Peterson, Pat Reynolds, Audrey Walters and Jami Hillman.

Birthdays

and anniversaries

— Birthday greetings go to Wendy Wright and Sonda Campbell on Aug. 28, Jenny Yochum, Jocelyn Lane and Matt Van Cise on Aug. 29, Tonja Campbell and Denver Slagle on Aug. 30, Tootie Slagle on Aug. 31, Fred Jones on Sept. 2, Joe Burt on Sept. 3 and Erica Hasbrouck, Bill Brooks and Margaret Fenstermaker on Sept. 4.

— Happy anniversary to Robin and Jeff Reed on Sept. 2 and Jen and Chris Miller on Sept. 3.

May everyone have a wonderful day.

Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.