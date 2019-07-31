Venango County Agriculture Fair to begin this Saturday

“For I know the plans I have for you, says the lord, plans for good and not for evil, to give you a future and hope.” God’s people had been taken captive to Babylon. Jeremiah gave them God’s message, that no matter how bad things seemed, God had not forgotten them and things would get better.

Peter Marshal served as minister at what was called the “Church of the Presidents” in Washington, D.C., and also became the United States Senate chaplain. In a sermon, he once said, “God plants his own dream in the barren soil of the human heart. When the dream has matured and the time of fulfillment is right, we find, to our astonishment and delight, that God’s will has become our will and our will, God’s.”

Most people have a dream. It may be a talent they want to pursue, a special ability they want to explore or just a special calling they need to check out. Often, they only go so far, and when everything goes wrong, they give up. But if God gives you that dream, he does not expect you to quit.

There is an old story about a Roman slave who wanted his freedom. He finally talked to his master and his master agreed, if the servant met one condition. “If you can survive naked on top of a mountain for one night, I will release you from bondage,” the man told his servant.

The slave accepted the offer. However, before he went to the mountain, he asked a friend for help. The friend agreed to go to the adjacent mountain and build a fire and to keep it going all night. The slave went to the designated mountain and, during the night, the temperature fell below freezing. The fire on the other mountain was too far away to warm his body, but just watching it warmed his soul. The slave survived the night and won his freedom.

The slave probably had hoped and dream of freedom for a long time before it finally happened. Most people have dreams and as time passes and nothing happens, that hope often dies. It is important to keep in mind the picture of what you hope to achieve. Keep the goal alive and will it to fruition. When God gives you the desire, if you follow him, he will bless your dreams and help you make them come true.

Sympathy

Sympathy goes to the family of Willard Steadman, who died Sunday morning at the Titusville Healthcare Center. Mr. Steadman grew up in the Tryonville area, on a road now named “Steadman Road.” He moved to Pleasantville after he married the former Sylvia Fuller and they raised two children, Randy and Becky. Mrs. Steadman died in 2009. Corky’s in Pleasantville was one of Mr. Steadman’s favorite places, and he often went down there for a sandwich or a hot fudge sundae with nuts. Everyone there knew him and considered him a friend. He enjoyed talking to people and had some interesting stories to tell. Mr. Steadman was a brother-in-law to Shirley and Bob Stewart. May God give peace and comfort to his family.

Recent events

— Hurray! The road at East Titusville is open again. It is a lot smoother and they got done before they said they would. Good job.

— Sometimes, taking a different route leads to something we didn’t expect. Last week I saw something I hadn’t seen for a long time — an old-fashioned swinging bridge. They used to be common — a narrow wooden bridge built across a stream so neighbors could go back and forth without having to go around the long way. Years ago, there was a swinging bridge off the Colorado Road, but over time, it fell apart and ended up in the creek. It’s just something you don’t see any more. When I mentioned seeing a swinging bridge, everyone said the same thing. “I haven’t seen one in a long time,” they would say. To whomever built the bridge, thank you for reviving a memory for us.

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday at Pleasantville Community Church, with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 5 1/2 pounds. There were two KOPS and seven TOPS, with Belinda as the top loser.

The challenge this week is: Exercise five days this week. The positive thought is “Did you exercise three times this week?”

Barb’s menu was chosen, Cathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.

For more information about TOPS, call Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m., worship and communion; 10:15, Sunday school.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Today, 6 p.m., Ladies Group. Friday, 6 p.m., FAN Night; 6:40, missions comm., Christian education and children’s work; 7:35, board of elders. Saturday, 7 p.m., “Experiencing God.” Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship, with nursery available. Monday, 6 p.m., COA meeting. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian, — Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., bloodmobile. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. David Oyler.

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Glory Days.” Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (St. Walburga); 9:50, worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “A Covenant Between Friends.”

— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel — Today, 6:30 p.m., worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Saturday, Family Camp begins. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7 p.m., Bible study and prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school for all ages; 11, worship with nursery available.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Today, 6 p.m., prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hand. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship and communion.

— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 6, administration board; 7, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., worship; 11, Sunday school.

Upcoming events

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, call Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— The Red Cross bloodmobile will be at the Presbyterian chapel in Pleasantville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., this Saturday. Blood is always needed and those eligible are encouraged to donate. The basic requirements are: must be 17 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. It doesn’t take much time and it could mean life or death for someone.

— Tomorrow is the first of August, and that means it won’t be long before school starts. Those in the Titusville School District will begin school on Aug. 27. The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit is taking sign-ups for their back-to-school program, and this includes the Pleasantville area. Those interested should call 827-0386 to set up an appointment for Aug. 3-12.

— Now, before school starts, make time for those specials trips or just family time. If you can’t go on vacation, just take a day for a family picnic or outing. Tionesta Dam isn’t far away and there’s Conneaut Lake and Erie Zoo. There are several special events coming up this month. A car cruise-in will be held from 6 to 8, this Thursday evening at Wood’s Dog House.

— The Kinzua Country Tango Adventure Race is the “biggest adventure race to take place in the Allegheny hills” and it will take place this Saturday. It involves running, biking, swimming, orienteering and canoeing, and can be solo or with teams. The event begins at 7 a.m. Good luck to all participants.

At the same time, there is a “Kidz Tango,” for ages 5 to 12, at the Kinzua Beach, along Route 59. Those participating will run, bike, swim, orienteer (find painted rocks with a map), kayak and end by sliding down a water slide. If you’re interested in these various activites, go to Kinzua this Saturday, but prepare to be worn out by the end of the day.

— Sunday will be a busy day in Titusville, as people from all over take part in the Drake Well Marathon. For more information, phone the Drake Well Museum.

— It’s fair time and you will have plenty of opportunities to attend one. The Venango County Agriculture Fair will begin Saturday and continue through Aug. 10. The Warren County Fair will be held from Aug. 6-10 at the county fairgrounds near Pittsfield. There will be displays, concerts, a cowboy circus, animals, midway and lots of food.

— The Grief Share Support Group will meet at 2 p.m., Tuesday, in the parlor of Titusville United Methodist Church. Anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one, recently or years ago, is welcome to attend any or all meetings, and there is no cost. It is a time to get together with others who understand and can work together to help one another. Betty Rainey is the group facilitator and Ann Leach and Pat Stack assist her. For more information, call the church office, at 827-1829.

— The Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, in Emerson Parlor of Titusville Presbyterian Church. Dealing with Alzheimer’s is a difficult challenge and Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan have had special training to help them lead this group. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia of any type is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marcia Garrett.

— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Aug. 21. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. Phone Pleasantville Methodist Church, at (814) 589-7385, and if no one answers, leave a message and your phone number. Someone will return your call. Second Harvest is open to all ages who meet income requirements.

Military list

Our military list includes Sydney Callahan, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Andrew Moronski, Cody Sterling, Ben Nosko, Bill Wencil, Jay Bowes, David Vroman, Steve Batko, Josh Jacobson, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Shy Lewis and Ben Lewis.

Prayer list

Our prayer list includes Kyle Miller, Mary Ann Kopper, Lloyd Jackson, Mike Firster, Paul Thompson, Sue Wagner, Martha Thompson, Elwin Van Cise, Jerry Potter, Gary Fratus, Richard Kinney, Mike Peterson, Pat Reynolds, Jami Hillman, Jeff Fowler, Audrey Walters, Bob Lieder and Kay Seeley.

Birthdays

Birthday greetings this week go to Kelly McGill and Emmet Lamey on August 1, Jenny Tucker and Julie Fulton on Aug. 2, Randy Tanner on August 3, Patty Tucker and Cody WHitman on Aug. 4, Chandra Brandon, Deb Uber and Becky Myers on Aug. 5, Tammy Drake, Marie Swogger and Caitlan Tucker on Aug. 6 and Kellie Wright, Beth Francis, Zachary Fratus and Kris Hulsizer on Aug. 7.

Anniversaries

Happy anniversary to Diane and Elwin Van Cise on Aug. 2, Corey and Tanya Wright on Aug. 3 and Marlene and Ray DeArment on Aug. 5.

May everyone have a wonderful day.

