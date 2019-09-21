Remembering Betty Hollabaugh

Betty Hollabaugh passed away last Friday afternoon, Sept. 13. When she was young, she lived in the Ridgway house where Matt Burns and his wife live now, which is two houses down from my brother Chris.

I have a lot of family history with that house. My great-grandparents Willis and Peggy lived there and raised my grandmother and her sisters there. My dad was born in that house, and I even raised my kids there.

Betty and my aunt Pat were best friends until aunt Pat died from complications from some surgery she had.

To be honest, I think Betty was probably friends with everyone she met. She just had that pleasant kind of personality that made friends easily.

Now just think about this: Betty graduated from high school in June of 1948. She meets this character by the name of Joe Hollabaugh in July of 1948. That’s only one month after she got out of high school for Pete’s sake! Then, in November of 1948, they get married. Now, that Joe is definitely a fella that doesn’t believe in long engagements. It definitely must have been love at first sight, because it would be 71 years this November that they had been married.

After they were married, Joe worked for the railroad and his job took them across the state. Betty and Joe were even living in Buffalo, New York, at one point when I was going to school up there, and I never knew it.

As long as I have known Betty and Joe, they have been a class act. I was so excited when God called me to Hydetown Baptist Church because Joe and Betty were there. Actually their young daughter, Jeannette, is the one who took my resume for the church.

I think everyone who knows Betty and Joe Hollabaugh would agree that you won;t meet two nicer people anywhere. I love them dearly.

Church schedules

— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.

Sunday Sermon: “What’s it all About?” Genesis 5:1-5

— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.

