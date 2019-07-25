Annual Pleasantville Festival enjoyed by area residents

“I am the vine, you are the branches,” Jesus tried to explain to his disciples that it was important to follow him. They needed to let him be number one, and they would branch off from him. That was the only way they could accomplish the work they had to do.

Last week there were various celebrations all over America, as people celebrated the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon. Many people know where they were and who they were with when they watched Neil Armstrong step off the ladder and say, “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Buzz Aldrin was the second person to walk on the moon and he had brought something special with him — a small communion kit. That morning, he radioed, “Houston, this is Eagle. I would like to request a few moments of silence. I would like to invite each person listening in to contemplate for a moment the events of the last few hours, and to give thanks in his own individual way.”

During the radio blackout, Aldrin took the communion elements and read from the Gospel of John, “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in me, and I in him bears much fruit.”

Aldrin would have liked to do it publicly, but there was a problem. Remember atheist Madalyn Murry O’Hare? During the Apollo 8 mission, someone had read the creation story from Genesis. O’Hare didn’t like it and at the time of the moon landing, NASA was faced with a legal challenge from the famed atheist. Aldrin didn’t give in. His faith was strong and he went ahead with his plans, it just wasn’t public.

Hundreds of years ago, explorers left Europe and Asia and came to America. Despite all the hardships, many of them gave thanks for what they did have and what they found. When they looked up at the moon, no one at that time ever dreamed that some day man would walk on it, but it happened.

Buzz Aldrin was like the early colonists. He landed on the moon, and the first thing this American patriot did was to worship God. We need to remember and give thanks for that. You and I will probably never get to the moon, but we can share our faith wherever we go — work, social events, home. Let’s follow Adrin’s example and be branches that bear fruit.

Sympathy goes to the family of Reed Dunn of Pleasantville. He and his wife, Dolly, lived in Pleasantville for many years. May God give peace and comfort to his family.

Enterprise may be dealing with extra traffic this week. The road in East Titusville is closed while they repair the railroad tracks, and many drivers are taking one of the side roads off the Enterprise/Titusville Road. Everyone is urged to drive carefully.

Pleasantville’s Festival is over, the weather cooperated and it was a success. Festival week began with the pageant at the fire hall on July 13. Kayla Brown is the pageant coordinator and this year there were 38 contestants. The winners are listed below:

Pleasantville Baby, Adriana Johnson, runner up, Kaylee Dougherty; Pleasantville Princess, Kora McIntyre, first runner up, Alexis Dougherty, second runner up, Braeleigh Neely; Lil Miss, Laila Greahouse, first runner up, Sydney McIntyre, second runner up, Jenna Greer; Junior Miss, Madalyn Wagner, first runner up, Lauren Hosick, second runner up, Adalyn Nichols; Teen Miss, Megan Hawkins, first runner up, Haley Sutton, second runner up, Madison Nichols; Miss Pleasantville, Taylor Williams, first runner up, Kaitlynn Cline, second runner up, Alyssa Estok. Congratulations to all.

The annual fish fry was held Tuesday evening at the pavilion and, as usual, there was a good crowd. Everyone enjoyed music by Carl Olson. The festival itself began on Wednesday, which was Kids’ Night, and the special activities included face painting, sand art, crafts and reading. Debbie and Randy Locke had the therapy dogs there and the children enjoyed spending time with the dogs.

Parents appreciated the free Inflatable Fun that night. Thursday evening was the car cruise-in and the weather alerts cut down on entries, but there were still 15 cars. Disc jockey Eric Rarer provided music during the cruise-in.

Friday night was the tractor pull. There were several new vendors at the festival this year and a different variety, which people like. Knockerball was something new and it went over well. Brian Anderson, who provided the knockerballs, said, “This is the best festival we’ve done.”

The parade was Saturday afternoon and Sheila Paul was the grand marshal of the parade. Sheila has been crossing guard at the Pleasantville Elementary School for 20 years, so she fit right in with the “School Days” theme. Sheila rode in a 2000 Z3 BMW convertible driven by David Fish. Two floats were connected with the School Days theme. Corky’s was set up like a classroom, in memory of Pleasantville teacher Jen Corklin who died recently. Seeley’s Memorials also had a float connected with school, and the two floats tied for first place.

The Corklin brothers, Brady and Jayce, won the cornhole tournament that evening. This is the second time they have won and they will try to retain their title next year. Necessary Experience provided music before the fireworks began. Jeff Gibson from Enterprise provided the fireworks, and they were amazing.

Ginny Mancastroppa thanks everyone on the festival committee. She said ‘’They are a great bunch and I enjoy working with them.”

She also appreciates the support of the community and the businesses who help support the festival. Appreciation is extended to Ginny and her committee for a job well done.

Dottie Grant celebrated her birthday with family last weekend. Her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and John Peterson, came from Virginia for a few days and had a birthday cake for her on Saturday. She had a phone call from former Pleasantville resident Peggy Berry and she received several cards. Dottie thanks everyone for their good wishes.

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church, with 14 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 9 pounds, and two turtles. There were four KOPS and 10 TOPS, with Darlene as the top loser. Barb was the KOP.

The challenges this week are: Eat fruit and Try for a no-gain meeting. The positive thought is: “Did you have fried food?”

Christy’s menu was chosen, and she also won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.

For more information about TOPS, call Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.

— Faith Community Church is having Bible school this week, from 6:30 to 8:30, each evening. All ages are welcome, but children under age 4 must have an adult with them. The theme is “Jesus Loves the Little Children,” and they will be learning the Ten Commandments. The program will be at 7 on Friday, and sundaes will be served afterward with a choice of toppings. Director Bert Drake invites the public to attend.

— The Evergreen churches (Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford) are also having Bible school this week at Grand Valley Church. Sessions are held from 6 to 8:30, each evening. The theme is “Journey with John Wesley.” Those attending will meet John Wesley and his family and friends, and they will make candles, saddle bags and more as they did in the 1700s. For more information, contact Pastor Penny Helmbold, pastor of all three churches.

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, call Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— If you are looking for something to do this week, you don’t have to go far. Oil City’s Oil Heritage Festival will begin tomorrow and continue through Sunday. There will be a craft show, car and motor-cycle cruise-in, concerts, a children’s fun fair and many opportunities for good food. The parade will begin at 5 p.m., on Saturday.

— Many people look forward to the Allegheny Mountain Championship Rodeo, which is held at the Flying W Ranch near Tionesta. This event will also begin on Thursday and continue through Sunday.

— The Grief Share Support Group will meet at 2 p.m., Tuesday, in the parlor of United Methodist Church in Titusville. Anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one, recently or years ago, is welcome to attend any or all meetings. There is no cost to attend. It is a time to get together with others who understand and can work together to help one another. Betty Rainey is the group facilitator, and Ann Leach and Pat Stack assist her. For more information, call the church office, at 827-1829.

—Sanford United Methodist Church will have a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday. The meal includes spaghetti with a choice of sauce, Italian bread, desserts and drink.

