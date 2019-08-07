Evergreen Charge Bible School raises $175 for poor families

“Let us run with patience the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith.” Different times in scripture, when Paul was talking about the Christian life, he used the example of an athlete running a race. Most people have goals and they want to achieve them now, but in life things don’t always happen now. We often have to learn to be patient and wait for what we want. We make mistakes, we fail at what we hope to accomplish, but that is part of life. Paul also wrote “forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before...” We need to put failures and the past behind us and look ahead to what we can accomplish.

Roger Bannister was the first man in history to run a mile in less than four minutes, but two months later, John Landy broke his record by 1.4 seconds. Later that year, the two men met for a historic race. In the last lap, Landy held the lead and it looked like he would win. As they neared the finish line, Landy looked back and Bannister took the lead. Landy later told a reporter, that as they got closer to the finish line, he was haunted by the question, “Where is Bannister?” and he looked back. “If I hadn’t looked back, I would have won!” he said.

Don’t dwell on past failures. Ask the lord to help you learn from them and give you the strength to go on to your goal. Keep your focus on Jesus and the eternal goal is best of all. “You can’t make spiritual progress by looking back.”

Recent events

— Martha and Paul Thompson have been busy with family activities. Their granddaughter, Krystal Wagner Riddle, recently graduated from nursing school with high honors. Her graduation party was held July 19 at her grandparents home, with about 30 present. The cupcake cake was made by Krystal’s daughter and decorated by her niece, Isabelle. There was lots of food: hot dogs, chips, salads, cantaloup, watermelon, baked beans and the cake.

The day was filled with thunder and lightning and loads of water. Everyone had fun watching the rain barrel put out a full stream of water, as well as the rivers of water running through the yard. Despite the rain, they had shelter and a fun time.

The next day, July 20, Martha and Paul had a graduation party for their granddaughter, Lauren Kemp, who graduated from Titusville High School in June. The party was held at the large pavilion. With all the rain, it was still a little wet, but about 50 came. Lauren’s mother, Barb, had pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, salads, chips, melons and baked beans. The cake was made by grandmother Thompson and Lauren decorated it herself. The ones who came the farthest were Paul and Denise Kuberry and their daughter, Kai. They were on vacation from New Mexico. Paul is a grandson of Sharon and Don Thompson. The young ones enjoyed the swing while others played volley ball. There was lots of fun and laughter.

— Faith Community Church held vacation Bible school from July 22 to July 26, with Bert Drake as the director. The theme was “The Ten Commandments” and each evening the children participated in a Bible story, crafts, singing and snacks. The program was held on the evening of July 26 and Bert gave the introduction. She showed the crafts the children had made and gave an explanation of The Ten Commandments, comparing the words of King James to the children version. The children sang: “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” “God Made Me,” “Deep and Wide,” “You Can’t Get to Heaven” and “If Your Happy and You Know It.” The children participating were Mahalia Campbell, Coy Campbell, Carter Chrispen, Harmany Pratt, Aiden Tucker, Allison Tucker, Lilly Tucker and Rickie Tucker.

After the program, everyone was invited to have a “Sundae Friday,” — a dish of ice cream with their choice of toppings

— Pastor Penny Helmbold is pastor of Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford United Methodist churches, and the group is referred to as the Evergreen Charge. They also had Bible school the week of July 22, with the theme “Riding with J.W.” J.W. was John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist denomination. The event was held at Grand Valley Methodist Church, set up as the Wesley Singing School, as the Wesley children were home-schooled. Each day, participants met someone important to John Wesley. On Monday, they met John’s mother, Susannah Wesley, who talked about her 10 children and being the wife of a minister. On Tuesday, they met John Wesley, who told how he came to know Christ as his saviour. On Wednesday, the group visited with John’s brother, Charles Wesley. He told them how he became a song writer for many now familiar hymns. Thursday, the group “traveled by boat” and met Thomas Coke, who went to America to became pastor to some of the new settlers in America. Thomas told about his friend, Francis Asbury, who became the first ordained pastor in the new lands. The week ended in an African Methodist Episcopal Church, led by Richard Allen, as he shared that God’s word is for everyone, no matter what their skin color is. During these visits, the children learned songs and watched skits about John and his friends.

The fellowship hall of Grand Valley Methodist Church was set up as the Village Square with a variety of shoppes relevant to the 1700’s, including a tannery, a silversmith workshop, the school and a jail. Those present could get a snack at The Village Inn, including things that John and his family would have eaten, like Johnny cakes, gingerbread and dried foods. When they left the village square, they went outside for games.

The Bible school mission was to help raise money for children around the world whose families live on less than $1.80 a day. (We can’t imagine that). Working with Compassion International, donations can help children receive health care, schooling, training and more. The Evergreen Charge set a goal of $100 and that was met by the third night. The final count was $175, and everyone was pleased. Since they met their goal, each child had the opportunity to throw a water balloon at Pastor Penny and Miss Amanda.

There were 16 children and 12 adults involved in Bible school. Appreciation is extended to all who portrayed a character, helped with music, crafts and snacks, made donations or helped in any way. Fun was had by all and the Evergreen Charge looks forward to having vacation Bible school again next year.

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church, with 11 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 7 1/2 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were three KOPS and eight TOPS. There were three top losers Thursday night: Sally, Sherree and Rita, while Loretta was the KOP.

The challenges this week are: Drink your water, drink milk, watch your portions and no ice cream. The positive thought is: “Did you use will power?”

Kathy’s menu was chosen, Sherree won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.

For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 11 a.m., all-church worship service (Wheelock’s pavilion in Townville); service followed by a picnic.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Today, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Today, 6 p.m., Ladies Group. Saturday, 7:30 a.m., Men With Vision, at Coal Oil Johnny’s; 7 p.m., “Experiencing God.” Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship, with nursery available; picnic, followed by baptism service. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s Group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Daniel Coril; 5:30 p.m., “God’s super heroes.”

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Glory Days,” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship service in pavilion; 11, friendship circle on “A Mother-Daughter Covenant;” afterward, picnic luncheon.

— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Today, 6:30 p.m., worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Today, 6 p.m., prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye — Thursday, 6 p.m., board meeting. Saturday evening, camp-out. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service in pavilion; service followed by picnic.

— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 7, Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., all-church worship service (Wheelock’s pavilion in Townville); service followed by picnic.

Upcoming events

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information, or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— There are a lot of activities this week so it shouldn’t be hard to find something to do. The Warren County Fair began yesterday and will continue through Saturday. There will be agricultural displays, concerts, a cowboy circus, animals, a midway and, of course, lots of good fair food. The fair will take place at the county fairgrounds near Pittsfield. The Venango County Fair will also continue through Saturday, and the fair rodeo will begin at 7 that evening. Events include bronc and bull riding, steer wrestling and roping and cowgirls’ activities.

— Titusville’s Oil Festival will be held this Friday and Saturday, with the theme, “Celebrating Milestones and Anniversaries.” There will be a Wine Walk on Friday evening, along with food and craft vendors. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and afterward, there will be more food and craft vendors and special activities for kids. Other activities include an art exhibit, chalk walk, antique car show, live music and the festival will end with fireworks. Take time to look around and see just what Titusville has to offer.

— Hopefully the weather will cooperate this weekend, because even some of the churches have decided it’s a good time to be outside. Enterprise Methodist Church, Grand Valley Methodist Church and Sanford Methodist Church will have an all-church worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday, at Wheelock’s Pavilion in Townville. Following the service, there will be a picnic, and those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. Table service and beverages will be provided. There is a playground for children, paddle boats, catch and release fishing and other activities. Pastor Penny Helmbold, pastor of all three churches, invites the public to come and share faith, food and fun.

Pleasantville Methodist Church has scheduled their Sunday morning service in the pavilion by their church at 9:50. After services, there will be a picnic lunch. Shamburg Christian Church of God will be having their 9:45 a.m., worship service at the pavilion across from the church. After the service, there will be a tureen picnic lunch. If the weather does not cooperate, these services will be held inside.

— The Grief Share Support Group will meet at 2 p.m., Tuesday, in the parlor of Titusville United Methodist Church. Anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one, recently or years ago, is welcome to attend any or all meetings, and there is no cost. It is a time to get together with others who understand and can work together to help one another. Betty Rainey is the group facilitator and Ann Leach and Pat Stack assist her. For more information, call the church office, at 827-1829.

— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Aug. 21. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. Call Pleasantville Methodist Church, at (814) 589-7385, and if no one answers, leave a message and your phone number. Someone will return your call. Second Harvest is open to all ages who meet income requirements.

Prayer list

Bob and Nancy Brown have been added to our prayer list. We continue to remember Kyle Miller, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Jerry Potter, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mary Ann Kopper, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, Bob Lieder, Richard Kinney, Jeff Fowler, Mike Peterson, Pat Reynolds, Audrey Walters and Jami Hillman.

Have a happy...

Happy birthday this week to Aleisha Jackson and Karl Lewis on Aug. 9, Tom Gibson, Barb Zahner and Quinn Shreve on Aug. 10, Connie Nichols, Freda Heliker and Jami Hillman on Aug. 12, Katey Fenstermaker and Jackie Lane on Aug. 13 and Kelly Johnson on Aug. 14.

Happy anniversary to Sylvia and Scott Wright and Marci and Levi Foote on Aug. 11.

May everyone have a wonderful day.

Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.