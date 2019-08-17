Losing the things we love to time

Time has sort of a heartless way of keeping on the move on a sort of “here today and gone tomorrow” type of schedule.

The old-timers who fought and toiled for our old home town of Hydetown in the 1800s are all gone.

The village was incorporated as a borough in 1862 by an order of the county court. For many years there were very few changes. In 1898, the population was right around 500 people. The borough boasted of three general stores, a hardware store, two blacksmith shops and a cider mill.

Until 1932, there were no cement roads in Hydetown. Think about it. For many years, at times, people living on Main Street had to keep their front doors closed. Remember the resident had to fight the dust or mud, depending on the weather. Each buggy or vehicle traveling up and down the street would stir the dust or mud up.

Electricity didn’t reach Hydetown until October 1924. Now, my grandmother Sterling claimed they received gas at their house sometime in 1910, and it was supplied by the United Natural Gas Company.

They even had wooden sidewalks in some areas of Hydetown. The street lights were even gas powered, with a lamplighter that would light them in the evening and snuff them in the morning. But, they’re gone, and many of the landmarks they knew are gone also.

When I look around, even those of us who lived in the 40s, 50s and 60s are becoming a rare commodity.

I must confess that as I walk around my old stomping grounds in Hydetown, it seems like I have never stomped there. Where have all the people gone that I used to know? Where have all the buildings gone that I used to hang out at? Just because I move to another town for 23 years, do you think that gives you the right to tear everything down? Just kidding. I know why.

Every generation makes changes that they think will make the community a better place to live. Unfortunately, sometimes they don’t realize the history they are tearing down.

Come on out and pull up a bridge. Set a spell and we’ll swap some stories.

A final thought

Summer sure goes fast. Often it feels like it goes faster than any other season. Yet here we are. Did you do all those great things you planned to do with the kids? Have you had a bonfire? Did you go to the beach? Did you go to a museum? Did you go camping? Did you watch a summer sunset? This may be the weekend to get some of those last family activities in before school starts. Don’t forget that an every season family activity is to go to church together — tomorrow would be a good day to do that!

