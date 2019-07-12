Part of Route 27 to close July 22 - Titusville Herald: News

Part of Route 27 to close July 22

Posted: Friday, July 12, 2019 5:00 am

Part of Route 27 to close July 22

The Herald

OIL CITY — A section of Route 27 (Titusville Road) between Titusville in Crawford County and Pleasantville in Venango County will be closed to through traffic from July 22 to July 26 for railroad track repairs.

The Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad will be making repairs to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Route 27 and Enterprise Road (Route 2028).

A detour will be posted using Route 227 and Route 8.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. The service, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

The service is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties, at penndot.gov/District1.

Posted in , , on Friday, July 12, 2019 5:00 am.

