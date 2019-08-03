City seeking new Public Works director

The City of Titusville is looking for a new director for the Public Works department, following the submission of a resignation letter from the current director.

Ryan Wescoat said he submitted his letter of resignation earlier this week, and clarified that he was leaving on good terms with the city.

“I don’t have any bad reason,” Wescoat said. “Larry Manross, the current City Council and his entire administration have been wonderful for me to deal with. They’re all very good people, and I took a job for (the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) as a senior civil engineer supervisor.”

Wescoat said he would begin his position at PennDOT at the end of this month. According to City Manager Manross, Wescoat’s resignation will be effective Aug. 23.

The city is currently accepting applications for a new director, which can be sent to Human Resources Manager Kathy Barker. The deadline to submit is Aug. 15.

While the deadline is later this month, Manross indicated that the whole hiring process could involve a much longer period of time.

“That could take months,” he said. “We’re looking for the right person.”

The Public Works director is in charge of assigning various maintenance work to city employees and ensuring that the jobs are finished. This includes dealing with water leaks, street cleaning, snow plowing and reacting to incidents at the waste water treatment plant and water pumping plant.

While the city searches for a hire, Manross said he will act as the interim director.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree and/or formal training and experience in civil engineering, construction management or business administration, according to an ad published in Friday and today’s edition of The Herald. The starting salary for the position is listed as $60,000, and a full job description is available on the city’s website.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.