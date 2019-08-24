Wanted man caught in West Virginia waives extradition

A person of interest in a Crawford County double homicide waived his extradition during a hearing in West Virginia on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania police now have 10 days to pick up Jack Elijah Turner, 21, from the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, West Virginia, according to staff at the office of Judge Charles King of the Kanawha County Circuit Court. King presided over Turner’s extradition hearing following his arrest by the Charleston Police Department on Aug. 14.

Turner is a person of interest in the murder of Shannon Whitman, 49, and her 10-year-old son. Whitman is turner’s stepmother and the other victim is his half-brother. The two were found dead in their Guys Mills residence located along Route 198 on Aug. 10. An autopsy performed by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell determined they had been killed by a gunshot wound to the back of the head around 7 p.m., with the shot likely coming from a handgun.

Turner has not been charged in the murder, but was wanted by several local law enforcement agencies for other alleged crimes. He reportedly stole Whitman’s vehicle after her death, and is also accused of robbing a gas station in Millcreek on Aug. 11. The alleged robbery took place at a Kwik Fill on W. 38th St., according to the Mill Creek Police Department. A man reportedly matching Turner’s description approached a clerk with a gun and demanded money before driving off in a vehicle similar to Whitman’s stolen one. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Turner was on the run for several days after the murder of Whitman and her son, an effort spearheaded by Meadville-based State Police. He was reportedly spotted in Florida around Aug. 13, according to an announcement made by the Florida-based St. Johns County Sheriff’s Department.

Turner was arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, on Aug. 14 at a Greyhound Bus Station. The arrest was a joint operation between the Charleston Police Department the U.S. Marshall’s service, and with assistance from the St. Augustine Police Department.

The arrest was made on warrants for the theft of Whitman’s vehicle.

With his extradition waived, Pennsylvania law enforcement has 10 days to retrieve Turner from West Virginia. If he is not recovered in that time, a bond will be set, potentially allowing him to walk free if paid.

A criminal complaint filed in Crawford County has Turner charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking — movable property, a felony 2 offense which carries a maximum possible sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $25,000. In an Erie County criminal docket, Turner is charged with one count of robbery — threatening immediate severe injury, a felony 1 charge with a maximum possible sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of $25,000; one count of possession of firearm prohibited, also a felony 1; one count of theft by unlawful taking — movable property, set at a misdemeanor 1 level and carrying a maximum possible sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of $10,000; one count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, another misdemeanor 1; and one count of possession of a weapon, also a misdemeanor 1.

