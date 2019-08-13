Police seek info on murder suspect

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — State Police currently searching for a person of interest in connection to the murder of a mother and her young son which took place Saturday.

Jack Elijah Turner, 21, is wanted for questioning in connection to the alleged murder of Shannon Whitman, 49, and her 10-year-old son, according to Meadville-based State Police. A release sent out by State Police said that Turner is considered armed and dangerous, and is accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to Whitman.

Turner is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. Police said he has a tattoo covering his right hand, trimmed eyebrows and frequently wears diamond stud earrings in both ears.

The vehicle Turner is accused of stealing is a gray/silver 2009 Lincoln MKS Sedan. It has a Pennsylvania license plate reading KXW5126. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen from Whitman’s home, located on state Highway 198 in Guys Mills.

Whitman and her son were found dead by a family member when they returned to the home, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell. The alleged murder occurred sometime between 6:50 and 10 p.m. Police said that both victims were shot in the killings.

According to an article published Monday by the Meadville Tribune, Turner is also wanted in connection to the robbery of a gas station on Sunday, in Millcreek Township.

The articled said that Lt. Donald Kucenski of the department said the department is investigating under the belief that the culprit in the alleged robbery is the also Turner, though they have yet to confirm the connection yet. The robbery occurred at a Kwik Fill gas station on West 38th Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, as stated in the article. The robber, whose image was captured by cameras within the gas station, matched the description of Turner.

According to the article, a clerk was handling money from a lottery vending machine when Turner allegedly entered and demanded the cash at gun point. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the location of Turner is asked to contact Meadville-based State Police by phone, at (814) 332-6911. Anonymous tips or information can also be submitted via private messages on Twitter to @PSPTroopEPIO. Investigators may wish to verify the information, but tipsters can remain anonymous.