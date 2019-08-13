Police seek info on murder suspect - Titusville Herald: News

Police seek info on murder suspect

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:00 am

Police seek info on murder suspect The Herald TitusvilleHerald.com | 0 comments

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — State Police currently searching for a person of interest in connection to the murder of a mother and her young son which took place Saturday.

Jack Elijah Turner, 21, is wanted for questioning in connection to the alleged murder of Shannon Whitman, 49, and her 10-year-old son, according to Meadville-based State Police. A release sent out by State Police said that Turner is considered armed and dangerous, and is accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to Whitman.

Turner is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. Police said he has a tattoo covering his right hand, trimmed eyebrows and frequently wears diamond stud earrings in both ears.

The vehicle Turner is accused of stealing is a gray/silver 2009 Lincoln MKS Sedan. It has a Pennsylvania license plate reading KXW5126. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen from Whitman’s home, located on state Highway 198 in Guys Mills.

Whitman and her son were found dead by a family member when they returned to the home, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell. The alleged murder occurred sometime between 6:50 and 10 p.m. Police said that both victims were shot in the killings.

According to an article published Monday by the Meadville Tribune, Turner is also wanted in connection to the robbery of a gas station on Sunday, in Millcreek Township.

The articled said that Lt. Donald Kucenski of the department said the department is investigating under the belief that the culprit in the alleged robbery is the also Turner, though they have yet to confirm the connection yet. The robbery occurred at a Kwik Fill gas station on West 38th Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, as stated in the article. The robber, whose image was captured by cameras within the gas station, matched the description of Turner.

According to the article, a clerk was handling money from a lottery vending machine when Turner allegedly entered and demanded the cash at gun point. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the location of Turner is asked to contact Meadville-based State Police by phone, at (814) 332-6911. Anonymous tips or information can also be submitted via private messages on Twitter to @PSPTroopEPIO. Investigators may wish to verify the information, but tipsters can remain anonymous.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:00 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Showers in the Vicinity
70°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: S at 4mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 61°
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 80°/Low 58°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 78°/Low 61°
Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]