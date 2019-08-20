Titusville shines at Crawford County Fair

Titusville may sit in the corner of Crawford County, but the city was the center of attention at Titusville Day at the Crawford County Fair on Monday.

Organized primarily by the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce, Titusville Day saw several local organizations and groups come together to promote the best qualities of the Queen City. Participants included the Benson Memorial Library, Titusville Area Hospital, Drake Well Museum and Park and several more.

According to Chamber President Chris Fiely, Titusville Day has gone on at the fair for more than 20 years, and draws in both current and former residents.

“We usually see well over 1,000 visitors,” Fiely said. “There are people who grew up in Titusville, so it brings back memories and just exposes the different aspects of Titusville.”

Indeed, even people from surrounding towns got involved in the spirit of the day. Richard Littlefield, who currently lives in Meadville but hails from Centerville, sung praises of Titusville Day.

“It makes people aware of what goes on in Titusville,” Littlefield said. “There’s so much to do and so much to see in the Titusville area.”

However, for many of the organizations involved, Titusville Day holds just as much importance by reaching out to places outside of the city’s normal area.

“A lot of people in Meadville don’t know we’re out in Titusville,” said Jessica Lorenz, admissions coordinator at Titusville Rehabilitation Center.

Lorenz said that few people outside of the Titusville area are aware that the rehabilitation center provides outpatient services to many locales across Crawford County, even out to Meadville.

The Benson Memorial Library participated in the day with a similar mindset, hoping to show all of the things the library can do beyond just the confines of Titusville city limits.

“I like to think of the library as not just in the confines of the building, but an idea,” said Library Historian Jessica Hilburn.

The library forwent anything book related in its activities, instead showing off the facility’s 3D printer and button maker. Throughout the day, the printer crafted tiny figurines, such as cats and octopi, and the finished products were given out to people who visited the library’s table.

“The first thing people think of when they think library is ‘books,’” said Executive Director Justin Hoenke. “So, any chance we get to show people we’re more than that, we like to do so.”

Titusville Regional Literacy Council showed off its array of educational classes and services, including driver’s license and general education development courses. The council also had a free book raffle, where attendees could take a chance at winning either a young adult or children’s book bundle.

The Literacy Council wasn’t the only group performing a giveaway, as the Oil Region Alliance held a raffle for a signed copy of the book “Ida Tarbell: The Woman Who Challenged Big Business — and Won!” by Emily Arnold McCully. The Titusville American Legion, meanwhile, ran the instant bingo event that happens daily at the Crawford County Fair.

Even as the organizations showed off to other communities, there was plenty of Titusville pride to go around. The Titusville Rotary Club was present at the fair in order to promote the many events and activities the group volunteers for throughout the year.

“Rotary is all about volunteerism,” said club member Kelli Davis. “We like to help people, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

The group helps out with the Drake Well Marathon, take part in the annual Oil Festival Parade and assist in organizing Drake Day at Drake Well Museum, to name just a few of their contributions.

The Titusville Historical Society took part in festivities, but wasn’t able to bring any of its artifacts on display. Society member Clark Hall said that while the fair grounds didn’t have the facility to properly house and show off the society’s rare items, just taking part and helping out was important in its own right.

“We back Titusville,” Hall said. “We’re hoping they back us.”

Hall said the Crawford County Fair Board has been very accommodating and helpful to the participating organizations at Titusville Day, even providing a ladder to help put up a banner over the fair office pavilion while still dealing with the day-to-day operations of the fair.

“I know they’re busy as all get out trying to make the roadways usable,” Hall said, referring to the roads by the fair’s parking, which had become caked in mud.

Titusville Area Hospital, which annually provides blood pressure readings at the fair, introduced their newest physician to the community at the fair. Dr. Rose Colt, who provides acute and chronic care at her recently opened family medicine office, met with fair attendees.

“We always want to be involved in community events and be here,” said TAH Director of Marketing and Foundation.

In addition to services and events, Titusville got to show off some of its talent as well. The Elm Street Strummers, a local eight-person string band, were the opening act at the concert series taking place at the West End Stage on the fairgrounds. The group plays classic tunes and invites audience members to sing-a-long as they perform.

The Crawford County Fair continues today, starting at 8 a.m.

