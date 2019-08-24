Locals charged with burglary

OILCREEK TOWNSHIP, Venango County — A pair of Titusville residents are facing burglary, drugs and illegal firearms charges after they were found allegedly at a campsite with a reportedly stolen truck.

According to Franklin-based State Police, Kessley Nicholas Winans, 32, and Ronette Frances Nichols, 27, were arrested Friday morning at a camp located along Titusville Road. Police were contacted after the owners of the farm saw an unfamiliar Ford Ranger truck parked behind his campsite at around 7 a.m.

Police arrived and reportedly located Winans and Nichols in the upper loft of the camp building. A search was conducted of the two, which yielded illegal narcotics and two allegedly stolen firearms, according to police. Officers also discovered that the truck was reported stolen on Thursday.

Police said that Winans and Nichols are both convicted felons, which should have prevented them from owning firearms.

Charges were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Matthew Kirtland, of Franklin. Nichols is facing one count of burglary — over night accommodation, no person present, a felony 1 offense with a maximum possible sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of $25,000; one count of receiving stolen property, also a felony 1; one count of criminal trespass — enter structure, a felony 3 charge with a maximum possible sentence of seven years imprisonment and a fine of $15,000; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor with a grading not given; and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor with a grading not given.

Winans is facing one count of burglary — overnight accommodation, no person present; one count of possession of firearm prohibited, another felony 1 charge; one count of theft by unlawful taking — movable property, a felony 2 charge with a maximum possible sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $25,000; one count of receiving stolen property at a felony 2 grading; one count of criminal trespass — enter structure; one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and one count of driving while operator’s privileges are suspended or revoked, a summary offense with a maximum possible sentence of 90 days imprisonment and a fine of $300.

Nichols and Winans are currently confined to the Venango County Prison after being unable to pay bail of $30,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4, at 8:30 a.m., before Judge Kirtland.