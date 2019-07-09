Stormy weekend brings floods

A small section of East Bloss Street flooded Sunday afternoon after heavy rain caused a nearby creek to overflow.

Bloss Street resident Ted Neely’s home sits next to the creek. Neely said he had left to pick up his daughter from work when his sister called him about water overflowing into the street.

“It wasn’t but seconds until the water got too high and started to overflow,” he said. “My basement is flooded now, and so are a few of the neighbor’s basements. The water usually never gets this high this time of year.”

Neely suspects that a large tree was blocking the flow of water farther up stream. He and other residents said they saw the tree get carried down the creek by the rushing water as it first began to rise around 2 p.m.

Lawn chairs from a neighbor’s yard were carried away by the creek before getting stuck next to Neely’s home. Residents said they saw large logs get carried down the creek with ease before they traveled under the street onto the other side.

Joan Gates, who lives across the street from Neely, said that water rose up over the roadway and reached her yard. Gates said her basement was not flooded, but that many of her neighbors said they had small amounts of water seep into theirs.

“My basement has only flooded one time in the 50 or so years that I’ve lived here,” she said. “The water reached my house today, though. It seems like the worst of everything is over now.”

Deposits of mud were left in driveways and street after the water dropped back beneath the roadway. Gates said that a lot of the logs and other debris had been carried behind her home. The tree that Bloss Street residences said they saw rushing down stream was behind Gates’ house, wedged in a section of the creek where the water was not flowing as rapidly, along with other large branches and logs.

Neely said none of his belongs were damaged due to flooding in his basement, but that it’s something he worries about often.

“I try not to keep anything valuable down there because of where I live,” he said. “That’s something that you have to consider when you live right next to a creek. With all the rain we’ve been getting this summer, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see something like this again.”

None of the residences said the flooding led to any injuries or loss of valuables. By 4 p.m., the street was clear of any water, but mud remained on the sidewalks and driveways of Bloss Street residents.

AccuWeather meteorologist Alyson Hoegg said rainfall has been above average so far this summer. Observation stations in Franklin and Meadville have reported 10 inches and 7 inches of rain, respectively, since June 1. Hoegg said that this region of the state typically receives 5 1/2 inches of rainfall during the same interval of time.

“We had an especially active June across the state, but noticeably in the northwest,” Hoegg said. “There were times where it seemed like it was just raining for days on end. All the rainfall has made the ground soft, making it more likely that trees fall during even in low wind conditions of 40 miles per hour. That can pose a risk to power lines and structures nearby.”

Penelec’s outage map showed that between 20 and 100 customers living in the south side of Titusville reported that they had lost power on Sunday. The streets indicated on their virtual map were South Franklin Street and Breed Street. All outages were reportedly fixed by 7 p.m., according to their online power center.

