Lavery Lager Haus holds grand opening

After weeks of preparation and work to get the space ready, the new Lavery location in Titusville held its grand opening Wednesday afternoon, bringing in a steady stream of customers right from the moment the doors opened.

While a sister-location to the Lavery Brewing Company in Erie, the new eatery does not share the same name. Instead, it goes by Lavery Lager Haus, a move which owner Jason Lavery said was done to give the spot its own identity.

“We knew we wanted to differentiate,” Lavery said. “We couldn’t just call them Lavery Titusville and Lavery Erie.”

The name isn’t the only thing different between the two locales, however. Taking advantage of the much bigger kitchen offered by the South Franklin Street spot, Lavery Lager Haus features an expanded menu of food options over its progenitor.

“This kitchen here is as big as our pub in Erie,” Lavery said. “So we’re able to do a lot of things down here that we can’t do up there.”

This bigger kitchen allows the restaurant to make a variety of food that just isn’t possible at the Erie location, ranging from fancier meals, such as steaks, to even simple french fries.

While Lavery was able to retain much of the kitchen staff from the Blue Canoe, which previously operated out of the space, there has been an effort to make things taste different from the Canoe’s menu. The french fries are tossed in different ingredients, and the chance to experiment has been opened up for other meals.

“Now is kind of a chance for new beginnings,” said Head Chef Nathan King, who is a holdover from the Blue Canoe.

While much of the food offered on the menu may sound complicated with names such as “pork schnitzel sando” and “aquachile de camaron,” King said that most of the food has been made simply, with the choice of meals influenced by traditional pub foods.

The chefs at Lavery Lager Haus will also be switching things up every so often in order to serve season appropriate trends. Summer menus will see tomatoes, corn and watermelon among the used ingredients, while later months will see a new round of produce taking the forefront.

The inclusion of a kitchen from the start is actually a major game changer for the lager haus, Lavery said. While the Erie location started as a brewery that grew into a pub, the lager haus was made around the idea of serving both alcohol and food from the very start.

Despite the additional food, however, brewing does remain a focus for the Lavery brand, and the lager aus has four Titusville-exclusive brews on its menu. Two of these brews have names themed for the area, those being Colonel Drake’s Dunkel and T-Vegas Hefe. The other two are known as Ya Basic Light Lager and Dark Warrior Black Lager.

These four brews will stay on the menu year-round, while the rest of the brews offered will cycle out every so often. While having a larger kitchen space, Lavery said that the Titusville location can’t produce as many brews as the Erie brewery, requiring at least some of the alcohol to be brought down.

However, the lager haus did undergo many upgrades and changes before it opened. While the tables and much of the decorating remains the same, Lavery said that there was extensive work on other parts of the building, such as a deep cleaning of the kitchen and the installation of a new cooler compressor.

Ahead of the grand opening, the lager haus had a soft opening on Tuesday for friends and family of the staff, as well as people who helped open the locale and members of the Mug Club, a group that attends the Erie brewery. Lavery in fact paid for a bus to bring many members of the club down for the soft opening. Sarah Mazzone, pub manager for the lager haus, said that the soft opening allowed the staff to work out any remaining kinds in the operation of the pub, taking note on what did and didn’t work.

In total, Mazzone estimates that the lager haus employs around 20 people, with a 50/50 split between new hires and those who stayed on from the Blue Canoe. She said the brewery has received numerous emails from local groups and events offering catering opportunities, though besides involvement in this year’s Brew Fest, nothing has been set as of yet.

With steady crowds pouring in all through the grand opening, the new Lavery locale brought in many kinds of customers. Among them was Brian Salapek, a Warren-native who is a big fan of the Erie brewery.

“I love Lavery’s,” Salapek said. “Whenever we’re in Erie, we stop by and have a beer.”

The opening of the Titusville location was an exciting prospect for Salapek, as it is a much shorter drive than going all the way to Erie.

That wasn’t the only cause for celebration, however, as the new locale also brings with it an increased focus on Lagers. According to Salabek, Lagers have a reputation as being much harder to make correctly than other kinds of beer, but come with a crisp, light character not found in other brews.

“Lagers are a growing trend in craft brewing, so it’s nice to see a brewery that specializes in that,” he said.

For others who remember the Blue Canoe, it was a chance to visit a familiar spot and support a new business in town.

“This is such a hub in the community,” Titusville resident Leah Carter said. “I think it’s really important to have in Titusville as a region, and I think we’re happy to have it open again.”

Lavery Lager Haus is located at 113 S. Franklin St. It is open from 3 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

