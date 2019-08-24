Titusville native wins Grand Champion banner - Titusville Herald: News

Titusville native wins Grand Champion banner

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 24, 2019 5:00 am

Titusville native wins Grand Champion banner By Sean P. Ray Herald Staff Writer TitusvilleHerald.com | 0 comments

A Titusville teenager claimed one of the highest prizes possible at the Crawford County Fair this week with his steer.

Huston Mattocks, a 16-year-old, won the coveted Grand Champion banner for the market steer category Wednesday evening. Mattocks was competing with his steer, Paddington, and said this is his first time achieving the Grand Champion title.

“I’m blessed to be able to have a steer like that, and have the chance,” Mattocks said. “All the hard work that me and my family put into it finally paid off.”

The closest Mattocks had come to the title was a Reserve Champion win a couple of years ago. He said he was caught by surprise when he heard his name called as the Grand Champion.

Raising the steer took an extensive amount of work, according to Mattocks. Every morning and night, he rinsed Paddington and dried him out afterwards, alongside feeding, watering and walking him constantly.

Mattocks knew he had something special with Paddington this year, however. The bovine shared many traits with his owner, both physically and in terms of personality.

“Me and my steer this year were kind of like the same,” Mattocks said. “We had the same hair, we acted the same — I clicked with the steer this year very well.”

Huston Mattocks competed this year alongside his 18-year-old brother Camden Mattocks, who claimed a second-place finish with his steer earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, August 24, 2019 5:00 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
67°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: NE at 9mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 51°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 75°/Low 55°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 60°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]