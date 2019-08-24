Titusville native wins Grand Champion banner

A Titusville teenager claimed one of the highest prizes possible at the Crawford County Fair this week with his steer.

Huston Mattocks, a 16-year-old, won the coveted Grand Champion banner for the market steer category Wednesday evening. Mattocks was competing with his steer, Paddington, and said this is his first time achieving the Grand Champion title.

“I’m blessed to be able to have a steer like that, and have the chance,” Mattocks said. “All the hard work that me and my family put into it finally paid off.”

The closest Mattocks had come to the title was a Reserve Champion win a couple of years ago. He said he was caught by surprise when he heard his name called as the Grand Champion.

Raising the steer took an extensive amount of work, according to Mattocks. Every morning and night, he rinsed Paddington and dried him out afterwards, alongside feeding, watering and walking him constantly.

Mattocks knew he had something special with Paddington this year, however. The bovine shared many traits with his owner, both physically and in terms of personality.

“Me and my steer this year were kind of like the same,” Mattocks said. “We had the same hair, we acted the same — I clicked with the steer this year very well.”

Huston Mattocks competed this year alongside his 18-year-old brother Camden Mattocks, who claimed a second-place finish with his steer earlier in the day on Wednesday.

