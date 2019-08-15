Person of interest in local murders arrested in West Virginia - Titusville Herald: News

Person of interest in local murders arrested in West Virginia

Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 2:37 pm | Updated: 2:47 pm, Wed Aug 14, 2019.

A person of interest who was wanted in connection to the murder of his step-mother and young half-brother was taken into custody earlier today in West Virginia.

According to Lieutenant Autumn Davis, the public information officer for the Charleston Police Department, Jack Elijah Turner, 21, was arrested at around 1 p.m. at the Charleston Greyhound bus station.

While Turner was sought after in the double homicide of Shannon Whitman, 49, and her 10-year-old son which took place Saturday, his arrest was performed on an active warrant for an allegedly stolen vehicle. Turner is accused of stealing a gray/silver 2009 Lincoln MKS Sedan that belonged to Whitman.

The murders took place at Whitman's residence in Guys Mills. Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz confirmed to The Herald on Tuesday that Turner was related to both victims.

When pressed for details, Davis said that the Charleston Police Department is not releasing further information regarding the arrest, though confirmed he is still in the department's custody. According to the Meadville-based State Police, who were heading the local search for Turner, he was arrested without incident.

State Police said that the Charleston Police Department worked with the United States Marshals and the St. Augustine, Florida Police Department to make the arrest. According to State Police, Turner will be extradited back to Pennsylvania to face charges for armed robbery in Millcreek Township and theft of a motor vehicle in Crawford County.

He remains a person of interest in the homicide of Whitman and her son. Investigation is ongoing.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

1 comment:

  • Jahoba posted at 8:58 pm on Wed, Aug 14, 2019.

    Jahoba Posts: 225

    It is a shame Titusville doesn’t have the resources to keep the criminals from fleeing the city limits. The officers presently employed do a great job. If there were more officers this might not have happened.



     
Stocks

