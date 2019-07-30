New business textbooks purchased

The Titusville High School business education class will receive some next textbooks and an upgraded software package for the coming school year, following a vote by the Titusville Area School Board.

At a special meeting held Monday, the board unanimously approved the purchase of 25 new textbooks to the tune of $3,410. This was accompanied by the purchase of Microsoft Office 19 software for $2,832.50, bringing the total cost to $6,243.50.

According to Superintendent Stephanie Keebler, the classes had previously been using Microsoft Office 10, which was released in 2010. Service for the 2010 program is expected to end next year.

Keebler said that the school district had been trying to draw more students into the program, with the new books and upgraded software being avenue to encourage participation. The district has 19 students currently signed up for the course, with the possibility of three or four more, an amount Keebler called a “good number.”

Taught by teachers Ernest Axton and Audrey Slocum, a part of the business education class focuses on the utilization of Microsoft Office products, such as Word or Excel, for business purposes. Both the textbooks and the programs must be kept up to date in tandem, else educators might find the textbooks referring to an outdated version of the software.

Department leads

The school board did some catching up, approving a job description for department leads for the school district, as well as making four appointments to department lead positions.

Keebler said that the district recently realized that the description that was being used had never come before the school board for approval.

“We went back and researched, and this job description had never come before the board,” she said. “So, we’re bringing it before the board so we have things taken care of appropriately as we move forward with new department leads.”

According to Keebler, the role of department lead was previously referred to as a department chairperson under Pennsylvania Act 93. However, more recent state law changed the verbiage of the title, as well as altering how the position is paid for. While chairpersons received an increased salary, leads get a stipend to supplement their income, though the amount paid remains the same, according to Keebler.

In terms of appointments, the school board approved new leads for the English, business, library and art departments. These appointees were Cheri Quirk, Axton, Jeremy O’Toole and Robert Cartney, respectively.

Department leads and chairpersons are in charged of managing various aspects relating to their departments for kindergarten up through grade 12. These include approving and recommending new textbooks, participating in induction of new teachers, preparing the department’s budget and other such aspects. There are a total of 12 departments in TASD.

Other meeting news

Board President Lynn Cressman offered a welcome to Keebler, as the meeting marked her first as superintendent. Keebler took over the role from Karen Jez, who retired at the end of July.

“We will all experience change because (Keebler) will carry out the business of the district in her own style,” Cressman said. “So, Stephanie, we will support you as you head into this exciting challenge of leading the Titusville Area School District.”

During the payment of bills, Board Member Char Eggleston asked that the board look over what spending could be cut when paying future bills. She also asked that a presentation be made on the district’s Keystone and Pennsylvania System of School Assessment Test results at some point in the future. Keebler, however, said such a presentation couldn’t be done until November by the latest, as the scores are not finalized until then.

The next meeting of the Titusville Area School Board will take place on Aug. 12, at 7 p.m., at the Titusville High School board room.

