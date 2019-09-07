Polk man facing murder charges

POLK BOROUGH, Venango County — A Polk man who is facing murder charges in a local homicide was recently extradited back to Pennsylvania after being arrested in Missouri.

According to Franklin-based State Police, Clayton Hindman, 48, was brought back by state troopers on Aug. 27. Hindman is accused of the murder of an unknown woman who was found dead on July 25.

State troopers responding to a request to check the welfare of a resident living on Hillcrest Avenue found the decomposing body of the woman within the living room of the home. Police said the name of the victim will not be released until a positive identification can be made and proper notification of the next of kin is performed.

Hindman was arraigned on Aug. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Kirtland, of Franklin. He is facing one count of criminal homicide, a felony 1 offense that carried a maximum possible sentence of death or life imprisonment; one count of aggravated assault, also a felony 1 charge with a maximum possible sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $25,000; one count of possessing an instrument of crime with intent, a misdemeanor 1 with a maximum possible sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of $10,000; one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor 2 offense with a maximum possible sentence of two years imprisonment and a fine of $5,000; and one count of recklessly endangering another person, also a misdemeanor 2.

If convicted of all charges, and assuming he isn’t given a death sentence, Hindman faces a combined maximum possible sentence of life plus 19 years imprisonment, and a fine of $45,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 before Judge Kirtland. Hindman is currently confined to the Venango County Prison. Bail was denied in his case.