Polk man facing murder charges - Titusville Herald: News

Polk man facing murder charges

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 5:00 am

Polk man facing murder charges The Herald TitusvilleHerald.com | 2 comments

POLK BOROUGH, Venango County — A Polk man who is facing murder charges in a local homicide was recently extradited back to Pennsylvania after being arrested in Missouri.

According to Franklin-based State Police, Clayton Hindman, 48, was brought back by state troopers on Aug. 27. Hindman is accused of the murder of an unknown woman who was found dead on July 25.

State troopers responding to a request to check the welfare of a resident living on Hillcrest Avenue found the decomposing body of the woman within the living room of the home. Police said the name of the victim will not be released until a positive identification can be made and proper notification of the next of kin is performed.

Hindman was arraigned on Aug. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Kirtland, of Franklin. He is facing one count of criminal homicide, a felony 1 offense that carried a maximum possible sentence of death or life imprisonment; one count of aggravated assault, also a felony 1 charge with a maximum possible sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $25,000; one count of possessing an instrument of crime with intent, a misdemeanor 1 with a maximum possible sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of $10,000; one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor 2 offense with a maximum possible sentence of two years imprisonment and a fine of $5,000; and one count of recklessly endangering another person, also a misdemeanor 2.

If convicted of all charges, and assuming he isn’t given a death sentence, Hindman faces a combined maximum possible sentence of life plus 19 years imprisonment, and a fine of $45,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 before Judge Kirtland. Hindman is currently confined to the Venango County Prison. Bail was denied in his case.

Posted in , , , on Friday, September 6, 2019 5:00 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

2 comments:

  • Jahoba posted at 12:15 pm on Fri, Sep 6, 2019.

    Jahoba Posts: 240

    State Police needs more resources. They have been the victim in the budget process for far too long. Wolf needs to address this.



     

  • Jahoba posted at 9:50 am on Fri, Sep 6, 2019.

    Jahoba Posts: 240

    Oh geez. Not again.



     
  • Print comments

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
68°
Humidity: 71%
Winds: WNW at 10mph
Feels Like: 68°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 54°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 70°/Low 51°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 73°/Low 54°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]