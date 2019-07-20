Heat wave descends upon Northwest Pennsylvania

High daily temperatures upwards of 90 degrees Fahrenheit are common during the latter days of July in Titusville. However, high rates of humidity indicate a dangerous heat wave sweeping over much of Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio.

According to Raelene Campbell, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the heat index for today sits between 100 and 110 degrees. She said heat index is the ‘feel-like’ temperature, and is calculated by factoring in levels of humidity in the air.

“It’s been 377 days since we last issued a heat advisory warning, and 2,555 days since an excessive heat warning,” Campbell said. “It’s definitely been awhile since we’ve had a heat wave this severe come through our area.”

Campbell clarified that much of Northwest Pennsylvania, including Crawford County, is only subject to a heat advisory warning. Northern Ohio is under an excessive heat warning due to higher levels of humidity in the atmosphere. She said Crawford County will remain under the advisory until tonight, at approximately 8 p.m., when nightly temperatures are expected to drop back to normal levels.

Dan Rupp, a meteorologist for WJET-TV, said residents should expect high temperatures at night as well as during the day. It is estimated that nightly temperatures for the surrounding area will remain in the upper 70 and lower 80 degree marks.

“People who are susceptible to the heat, such as the sick and elderly, need to take precaution over the next couple of days,” Rupp said. “If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, try to find a friend or relative to stay with for the night who does. Use fans and ice packs to help keep yourself cool during daylight hours, and avoid exerting yourself outdoors.”

Campbell echoed Rupp’s advice, emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated and keeping cool during the heat wave.

“Try to stay in the coolest indoor place you can,” she said. “If you work a job that requires you to be outdoors, like construction, take as many breaks as you can to drink water and cool-off. You really should avoid any strenuous activity outdoors during this time.”

The heat wave is part of a weather pattern moving up from the Gulf of Mexico. Campbell said this is the source of the humidity, as opposed to local rainfall.

According to Rupp, thunderstorms actually help keep the atmosphere cooler, but only temporarily during a heat wave of this magnitude.

“The cloud cover generally helps, but the aftermath of a storm can alleviate some of the heat that’s sort of hanging in the air,” he said. “Unfortunately, the heat we’re dealing with will come back pretty quickly because of how humid the atmosphere is. Any storm would only help us beat the heat momentarily.”

Both meteorologists advised that swimming is fine during this period of extremely high temperatures, but to always be weary of not drinking enough water and succumbing to heat stroke. Campbell reiterated that taking frequent water breaks should allow locals to swim comfortably, despite high temperatures.

Despite being a rare occurrence, Campbell said it is possible that another, less severe, heat wave moves through Northwest Pennsylvania before the end of the summer.

“You never really know, but it’s definitely possible,” she said. “It’s all dependent on humidity. If the high temperatures that we expect for the rest of July into August are coupled with high levels of humidity, we could go through something similar again.”

According to AccuWeather, thunderstorms are expected to hit Titusville this evening. The high temperature after 10 p.m. will reportedly drop to a high of 73 degrees.

