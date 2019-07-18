Home destroyed in fire - Titusville Herald: News

Home destroyed in fire

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:00 am

Home destroyed in fire By Sean P. Ray Herald Staff Writer TitusvilleHerald.com | 0 comments

The cause of a fire which destroyed a then-empty Troy Township home early Wednesday morning is under investigation by fire marshals from the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to Hydetown Volunteer Fire Chief Eric Eric Nikolaison, the blaze was first reported at 4:43 a.m. by a neighboring resident to the home, which was located at 13565 Newton Town Road. The neighbor heard an explosion coming from the home, Nikolaison said, and saw that it had caught fire.

By the time fire fighters reached the small structure, it had become fully enveloped in flames, with much of the building already starting to collapse.

“It was in the basement by the time it was done,” Nikolaison said. “I mean, it went up and went down fast.”

No one was currently residing in the building at the time of the explosion, at least as far as anyone is aware. The homeowner was staying at a camp when the fire happened, according to Nikolaison, and no one was injured in either the immediate blast or during the course of fire-fighting efforts.

Alongside Hydetown, fire fighters from Titusville, Townville, Centerville and Cherrytree took part in combating the inferno, with EmergyCare workers also showing up in case of injuries. It took nearly five hours for the flames to be brought under control, with emergency personnel clearing the area around 9 a.m.

Nikolaison said the home is likely going to be declared a total loss. The roof and walls of the building have collapsed, and little besides rubble remains. The fire chief also said he was not sure whether the home was insured or not.

An exact cause or origin of the fire has yet to be determined. The Herald attempted to contact the fire marshals for an update to the investigation, but was unsuccessful.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:00 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
69°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: N at 3mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 70°
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 90°/Low 72°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 92°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]