Newcomer, seasoned pro show off at Sparty Fair

There may have been only two of them, but eastern Crawford County residents dominated several of the goat showings at the Spartansburg Community Fair on Wednesday.

Between the pair of them, Grand Valley resident Jeffrey Stearns III and Cherrytree resident Bobbi Jo Cornell took home a combined three Grand Champion titles, as well as three Senior Champion ribbons, a Reserve Grand Champion ribbon and a Reserve Champion spot.

At 4 years old, Stearns is relatively new to goat raising, though he’s been at the practice all his life. He brought along with him two pygmy goats, Marshall and Skye, to show off. Showing their support were many members of Stearns’ family, including his mother, father and aunt.

He also got some help from his best friend. Stearns was feeling a little sheepish about going out at first, so his friend Melody Murdoch, of Titusville, stepped in to do the first showing for him. However, Stearns mustered himself and led his goats for the rest of the show.

“He loves [showing goats], even though he acts like he doesn’t,” Jocelyn Stearns, Jeffrey Stearns’ aunt, said.

This was Jeffrey Stearns’ third year competing at the fair, and he said he’s excited for the wins, especially given his goats’ sometimes erratic behavior. He described Skye as “crazy,” while Marshall has a tendency to jump around.

“They like treats,” Jeffrey Stearns said of his animals. “They like playing in their treats.”

While his family was wholly committed to supporting Jeffrey Stearns at the contests on Wednesday, he’ll face some sibling rivalry in the near future. His 1-year-old brother, Theo Stearns, is aiming to show off his own goats next year, though Jeffrey Stearns said he’s confident he’ll still win.

Jeffrey Stearns also raises rabbits and cows, though goats are his favorite animal to deal with. He also took part in many non-agricultural activities during the fair, including getting involved in the football toss, obstacle course and big wheel car derby.

Cornell, meanwhile, is a seasoned goat rearer, having got into the lifestyle 34 years ago with the birth of her first daughter. Due to an allergy condition, Cornell’s daughter required goat milk for feeding. What started as a move of necessity has evolved into a lifelong hobby, Cornell said.

However, she took a break from goats for the past three years, and only recently got back into raising the animals. That break doesn’t seem to have impeded her, as she claimed two Grand Champion and Senior Champion ribbons, along with a Reserve Grand Champion and Reserve Champion win.

“I’m happy,” Cornell said after the judging. “I’m very happy with the way they did.”

She brought three goats to the fair, Falcon, Nikki and Lotus, all of whom she acquired earlier this year. The return to her hobby has caused a bit of mischief in her family. Cornell said her daughters teased her when they saw she was washing her new goats, a chore she used to make them do.

“I was giving them a bath yesterday and they said ‘Mom’s washing goats,’” Cornell said in a mocking voice before laughing. “So I sprayed them with the hose.”

Besides helping her children grow up, the 55-year-old enjoys many things about goats. She uses their milk to feed many of her other animals, including puppies, calves and chickens, as well as consuming the drink herself. She also finds the goats easier to manage than dairy cows, as they are much smaller.

Further, the animals are a big help around the farm, as they consume any unwanted plants or invasive species on the grounds.

“No weed whacking needed when you have them,” Cornell said.

The Spartansburg Community Fair continues today, with fair buildings opening at 9 a.m. It is Senior Citizen and Veteran Recognition Day at the fair. In terms of agricultural judging, there will be a draft horse hitch obstacle contest starting at 6 p.m.

