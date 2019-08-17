Rain storms inbound

Mother Nature seems to be protesting the Crawford County Fair this year, as Northwestern Pennsylvania is expected to undergo showers and thunderstorms through the next few days.

According to Dan Pydynowski, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, Saturday and Sunday afternoon will likely experience rain and thunder to some degree.

“It’s going to be a pretty active weekend in terms of the possibility of thunderstorms,” Pydynowski said.

While the weather is less than ideal for outdoor activities, the storms are not expected to be widespread or particularly strong. Pydynowski said precipitation will likely be isolated to certain areas throughout the days. While there may be some strong gusts or flooding in low-lying areas, it is unlikely the entire county will be affected all at once.

“I don’t think we’re talking about anything widespready,” Pydynowski.

The meteorologist predicted between a 1/2 inch to 1 inch of rainfall in more heavily hit areas on Saturday and Sunday. Storms are not expected during the morning, and will likely come later in the day.

Rainy conditions will continue through the beginning of next week. Pydynowski said that a mixture of high heat and humidity is to blame, with conditions staying consistent on Monday and Tuesday.

“We’re going to have to at least contend with pop-up thunderstorms into Tuesday afternoon,” he said.

After that, however, things will start to clear up. Pydynowski said there is a cold front approaching that should hit by the middle of next week. Once it comes, the air will become less humid and the rain will cease.

However, Pydynowski warned residents to make sure they can reach somewhere indoors should a thunderstorm come to their area. With the weekend coming up, he said many people are often outdoors and can get caught in a downpour, potentially putting them at risk of injury from lightning strikes.

While August is coming to an end and fall is around the corner, Pydynowski summer said heats are expected to stick around until at least early September.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.