Library director off to New Zealand

For the past four years, Justin Hoenke has led the Benson Memorial Library as its executive director, a tenure which has seen an increase in library visitations and more community programs. Now, Hoenke says he is ready to head into a new chapter in his life, and will step down from the role on Thursday to accept a position in New Zealand.

“It’s been tough to leave here,” Hoenke told The Herald. “This place felt more like home than any place I’ve ever lived. I don’t want there to be tears on Thursday, but there might.”

Hoenke has accepted a position as the team leader of libraries and community centers at the Wellington City Library. Wellington is the capital of New Zealand, and the job will place Hoenke in charge of two libraries and four community centers within the city.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Hoenke said he’s always been curious about what it would be like to live abroad. After speaking at a library conference in New Zealand in 2015, he came to find appreciation for the island nation.

“I really liked that country while I was over there,” he said. “I liked the people and I liked the vibe.”

After the visit, Hoenke subscribed to a New Zealand job list, though said he only ever “glanced” at it for several years. However, when he recently saw the team leader position, he felt drawn to the job, though still with some hesitation.

“This one came along and it looked really cool to me, and I thought ‘Ah, this might be the next step,’ but New Zealand is so far away,” he said.

Initially putting aside the idea, Hoenke was contacted by a friend who lives in New Zealand who told him he should apply. Hoenke took up the idea, and soon found himself chosen for the position.

While looking forward to the big move, Hoenke said he does feel quite a bit of trepidation as he readies to move away from Titusville.

“I’m going to miss this place,” he said. “Me and my whole family, we’re going to miss this place, because this community has been nothing but good to us — kind, friendly, accepting.”

Hoenke initially became executive director on June 15, 2015, which also happened to be his 35th birthday. He took up the position after having worked as the head of youth services at the Chattanooga Public Library in Tennessee. Hoenke said that living in the Southern United States didn’t feel like a home to his family, so they returned to somewhere more familiar.

Hoenke had previously attended college at Clarion University, and met his wife when she was attending Allegheny University in Meadville. The two lived in the city for a while, which made them familiar with Northwestern Pennsylvania and would eventually drive their return to the area.

“We knew Crawford County, we liked Crawford County, so that was definitely another pull coming back here in 2015,” he said. “We knew this place and we knew it was a good place to be and a good place to raise a family.”

While excited to return to his home state, Hoenke described his initially few weeks leading the library as being quite frightening for him.

“I got to admit, it was pretty frightening at first, because I had never led an entire library, and I definitely had the expertise of the staff and the board to help out with that, but, you know, there’s just so much you don’t know that you just learn by doing,” he said.

However, Hoenke adjusted to the role and came to enjoy it. Under his leadership, the Benson Memorial Library has added numerous after-school and family-focused activities. These programs, according to Hoenke, have slowly but steadily increased the circulation and visitation numbers to the library month after month.

One of his proudest achievements as the executive director is the creation of the the historian position at the Benson Memorial Library. Currently filled by Jessica Hilburn, the library historian hosts numerous seminars on history, many of them about genealogical research, and can assist visitors in researching the past.

“The work she’s done in helping people not only discover their personal history, but the history of the town is pretty fantastic,” Hoenke said. “I think the history of this town is just amazing.”

Even when not on the job, Hoenke said he has received constant praise from members of the community about how much people have enjoyed the many programs offered at the Benson Memorial Library.

However, as much as he has loved this town and this town has loved him, Hoenke said he still feels the urge to try something new.

“I think I’m just a naturally adventurous person,” he said. “I want to experience things while I’m here on Earth.”

While his wife was on board with the move from the start, Hoenke acknowledged it took some convincing to bring his two kids, Aero and Finn, who are 7 and 10 respectively, on board with the plan. The knowledge that they would be living near the ocean, and the fact that they could still contact their friends through technological means, finally brought the kids on board with the plan as well.

Even still, Hoenke is feeling a sense of bittersweetness as he leaves Titusville, and is grateful to the city for all it has done for him.

“Thank you to Titusville for accepting me and my family into this wonderful community,” Hoenke said. “It’s really been great and this place will be missed very much.”

Saying goodbye

With Hoenke’s leaving coming in only a few days, the Benson Memorial Library staff are taking their time to give well wishes to their leader of the past several years.

Library Assistant Carson Williams joined up with the library’s workforce only a couple of months ago. However, in that time, Hoenke has served as an inspiration.

“In the short time that I’ve known Justin here, he has shown me how passionate a person can be for community service,” Williams said.

Library Assistant Mary Whitehill called Hoenke and his family “great,” and said they would be missed. Youth Services Librarian Becky Stahl said she believes the library has headed in a positive direction all throughout Hoenke’s leadership, while Hilburn counted herself fortunate to have worked with him.

“I’ve been lucky to learn about libraries from someone so invested, forward thinking and kind,” Hilburn said.

A going away party is planned for Hoenke at the Benson Memorial Library throughout hours of operation on Thursday. Those who wish to say “goodbye” to the man will be able to see him from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be available.

Hoenke will leave Titusville on Friday to head to Maine for a few weeks. He will be in New Zealand by Oct. 10.

The Benson Memorial Library is now accepting applications for a new executive director. More information can be found on the library’s website, at benson.ccfls.org.

